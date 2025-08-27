 Skip navigation
Top News

WNBA: Phoenix Mercury at Los Angeles Sparks
Thomas sets WNBA single-season record with 7 triple-doubles as the Mercury beat the Sparks 92-84
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals
Cardinals’ Willson Contreras gets 6-game suspension for on-field tirade and plans to appeal
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Fever beat the Storm 95-75 to move into 6th in WNBA standings

Top Clips

deega_budds_creek_bm.jpg
Pro Motocross 2025: Budds Creek biggest moments
nbc_plp_netbusters_250826.jpg
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 2
nbc_pl_2robsevebhav2_250826.jpg
Everton’s performance capped off ‘brilliant day’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
San Jose city council approves deal to keep the Sharks in the city until 2051

  
Published August 26, 2025 11:52 PM
NHL: Calgary Flames at San Jose Sharks

Apr 7, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; A San Jose Sharks fan cheers during the third period against the Calgary Flames at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

SAN JOSE, Calif — The San Jose City Council unanimously approved a deal Tuesday to renovate the Sharks’ arena and keep the team in the city until 2051.

Mayor Matt Mahan and all 10 council members approved the deal that commits the city to investing $325 million to upgrade the 32-year-old SAP Center owned by the city with team owner Hasso Plattner contributing an additional $100 million. Plattner has already invested more than $100 million on arena upgrades over the last decade.

The agreement would also penalize the Sharks if they left the city before the lease expires on June 30, 2051.

The Sharks and the city of San Jose will also begin planning for a new arena by September 2027.

The Sharks began as a franchise in 1991 and moved into their arena in downtown San Jose in 1993.

“The Sharks have been proud to play in San Jose for the last 30-plus years and look forward to another 25 more,” team president Jonathan Becher said. “While we have consistently invested our own funds to maintain the city-owned SAP Center and intend to continue doing so, this partnership with the City of San Jose will bring much-needed renovations and improvements for arena guests, the teams, and performers.”