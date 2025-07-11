 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Summer League-Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks
Cooper Flagg struggles in debut, Mavs edge Lakers 87-85
NHL: Calgary Flames at Dallas Stars
Stars trade Matt Dumba to Penguins in swap of defensemen as Pittsburgh also gets draft pick
MLB: New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays
Yankees pitcher Clarke Schmidt to undergo a 2nd Tommy John surgery on Friday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_charleyhullsegment_250710.jpg
Hull feeling better after collapses, WD at Evian
nbc_golf_scottiesegment_250710.jpg
How Scheffler’s game translates to links golf
nbc_golf_rorysegment_250710.jpg
Rory heats up late in Genesis Scottish Open Rd. 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Maple Leafs trade enforcer Ryan Reaves to the Sharks for defenseman Henry Thrun

  
Published July 10, 2025 11:37 PM
NHL: Preseason-Montreal Canadiens at Toronto Maple Leafs

Sep 26, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves (75) lines up for a faceoff against the Montreal Canadiens in the third period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

TORONTO (AP) The Toronto Maple Leafs traded rugged forward Ryan Reaves to the San Jose Sharks on Thursday for defenseman Henry Thrun.

The 38-year-old Reaves had two assists and 28 penalty minutes in 35 games last season. He also had an assist in three games in the American Hockey League.

The enforcer has 63 goals, 74 goals and 1,100 penalty minutes in 912 career regular-season games with St. Louis, Pittsburgh, Vegas, the New York Rangers, Minnesota and Toronto. He has played 113 playoff games.

The 24-year-old Thrun had two goals and 10 assists in 60 games for the Sharks last season. He has five goals and 20 assists in 119 NHL games, all with San Jose.

---

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl