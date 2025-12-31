Skip navigation
Highlights: Pistons pull away to defeat Lakers
December 31, 2025 01:43 AM
The Detroit Pistons got it done on both ends of the court, shooting over 60% from the field and forcing 20 turnovers to get the win against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Related Videos
02:06
Miller: Cunningham ‘on the cusp’ of superstardom
01:07
Cunningham: ‘Bench changed the game for us’ vs LAL
01:58
HLs: Edgecombe lights up fourth, hits OT dagger
01:14
Sixers-Grizzlies a game of ‘high level’ offense
01:59
HLs: 76ers defeat Grizzlies in wild OT thriller
01:00
Edgecombe unpacks 76ers’ OT win vs. Grizzlies
02:34
Is Morant settling into flow of Grizzlies offense?
02:57
Dunks of the week: LeBron, Flagg hammer it home
05:14
What Jokic’s knee injury means for Nuggets
09:57
Jokic to miss at least four weeks with knee injury
05:07
Do New Year’s resolutions actually work?
09:52
Best NBA moments of 2025: Playoffs, lottery, youth
09:56
Garland ‘starting to find his groove’ this season
04:46
Will Robinson ‘get right’ against Lakers?
09:02
Are Hawks looking to move on from Young?
01:36
What Giddey, White injuries mean for fantasy
01:37
Sexton will see fantasy boost amid Bridges’ injury
01:34
Who will DEN count on amid Jokic’s reported injury
01:32
Best bets for 76ers vs. Grizzlies
01:40
Pistons a ‘solid bet’ to cover spread vs. Lakers
02:01
Highlights: Trail Blazers eke out win over Mavs
01:09
Trail Blazers show ‘growth’ in win over Mavericks
48
Love: Trail Blazers executed down the stretch
58
Cavaliers’ win over Spurs was a ‘balanced effort’
01:58
HLs: Cavs hand Spurs second-straight home loss
01:59
HLs: Gilgeous-Alexander’s 39 points sinks Hawks
01:17
Allen: Cavaliers ‘pushed the pace’ against Spurs
01:48
HLs: Reid’s 33 lifts Timberwolves past Chicago
06:33
‘Who cares?': Rivers not a fan of unwritten rules
02:36
Rivers: LeBron is physically the best athlete ever
Latest Clips
02:06
Mustoe: Maresca faces a tall task fixing Chelsea
23:11
PL Update: Arsenal cement title favorites status
03:34
Arteta calls win over Villa ‘a beautiful evening’
01:05
‘Devotion knows no distance’ for PL diehards
02:00
Emery: Arsenal’s first goal ‘changed everything’
02:38
Rogers: Arsenal ‘are the best team in the league’
11:41
Extended HLs: Man United v. Wolves Matchweek 19
03:27
Jesus praises Gabriel’s performance against Villa
02:28
Arsenal’s hunger on display in rout of Villa
13:21
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Aston Villa Matchweek 19
46
Watkins pulls one back for Villa against Arsenal
01:47
Jesus sends Arsenal 4-0 ahead of Aston Villa
11:10
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Everton MWK 19
14:49
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Brighton Matchweek 19
03:28
Trossard powers Arsenal 3-0 ahead of Aston Villa
11:41
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Bournemouth Matchweek 19
10:58
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Newcastle Matchweek 19
01:28
Guimaraes punishes Burnley’s defense to seal win
01:38
Zubimendi doubles Arsenal’s lead against Villa
01:26
Gabriel heads Arsenal 1-0 in front of Aston Villa
01:40
Barry nets Everton’s second against Forest
01:02
Veltman brings Brighton level at 2-2 with West Ham
01:06
Krejci heads Wolves level with Manchester United
08:02
‘Everything on the line’ in Steelers vs. Ravens
01:10
Zirkzee’s deflected effort gives Man United lead
03:55
Which HCs are being ‘overshadowed’ for NFL COTY?
04:25
Paqueta’s penalty gives West Ham lead v. Brighton
08:16
Diggs facing charges is ‘distraction’ for Patriots
02:14
Welbeck’s penalty puts Brighton level with Hammers
02:11
Laurent’s lovely finish gives Burnley hope
