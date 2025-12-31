Highlights: Pistons pull away to defeat Lakers

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Alamo Bowl-Texas Christian vs Southern California
Seals and Payne rally TCU past No. 16 USC for 30-27 overtime victory in Alamo Bowl
NCAA Basketball: Florida State at North Carolina
Wilson’s double-double helps No. 12 North Carolina beat Florida State 79-66 in ACC opener
NHL: Montreal Canadiens at Florida Panthers
Canadiens rally late in regulation, spoil Marchand’s night with 3-2 overtime win over Panthers

Top Clips

nbc_nba_detvslal_digitalhit_251230.jpg
Miller: Cunningham ‘on the cusp’ of superstardom
nbc_nba_detvslal_intv_251230.jpg
Cunningham: ‘Bench changed the game for us’ vs LAL
edgecombe_hl.jpg
HLs: Edgecombe lights up fourth, hits OT dagger

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Alamo Bowl-Texas Christian vs Southern California
Seals and Payne rally TCU past No. 16 USC for 30-27 overtime victory in Alamo Bowl
NCAA Basketball: Florida State at North Carolina
Wilson’s double-double helps No. 12 North Carolina beat Florida State 79-66 in ACC opener
NHL: Montreal Canadiens at Florida Panthers
Canadiens rally late in regulation, spoil Marchand’s night with 3-2 overtime win over Panthers

Top Clips

nbc_nba_detvslal_digitalhit_251230.jpg
Miller: Cunningham ‘on the cusp’ of superstardom
nbc_nba_detvslal_intv_251230.jpg
Cunningham: ‘Bench changed the game for us’ vs LAL
edgecombe_hl.jpg
HLs: Edgecombe lights up fourth, hits OT dagger

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Pistons pull away to defeat Lakers

December 31, 2025 01:43 AM
The Detroit Pistons got it done on both ends of the court, shooting over 60% from the field and forcing 20 turnovers to get the win against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Related Videos

nbc_nba_detvslal_digitalhit_251230.jpg
02:06
Miller: Cunningham ‘on the cusp’ of superstardom
nbc_nba_detvslal_intv_251230.jpg
01:07
Cunningham: ‘Bench changed the game for us’ vs LAL
edgecombe_hl.jpg
01:58
HLs: Edgecombe lights up fourth, hits OT dagger
nbc_nba_phillymem_digitalhit_251230.jpg
01:14
Sixers-Grizzlies a game of ‘high level’ offense
nbc_nba_phimem_2minhl_251230.jpg
01:59
HLs: 76ers defeat Grizzlies in wild OT thriller
nbc_nba_edgecombeintv_251230.jpg
01:00
Edgecombe unpacks 76ers’ OT win vs. Grizzlies
nbc_nba_grizzliestalk_251230.jpg
02:34
Is Morant settling into flow of Grizzlies offense?
nbc_nba_dunksofweek_251230.jpg
02:57
Dunks of the week: LeBron, Flagg hammer it home
nbc_nba_jokicinjury_251230.jpg
05:14
What Jokic’s knee injury means for Nuggets
nbc_nba_enjoybb_jokicv2_251230.jpg
09:57
Jokic to miss at least four weeks with knee injury
nbc_enjoybb_newyears_251230.jpg
05:07
Do New Year’s resolutions actually work?
nbc_enjoybb_edgecombe_251230.jpg
09:52
Best NBA moments of 2025: Playoffs, lottery, youth
nbc_enjoybb_garland_251230.jpg
09:56
Garland ‘starting to find his groove’ this season
nbc_enjoybb_drobinson_251230.jpg
04:46
Will Robinson ‘get right’ against Lakers?
nbc_nba_enjoybb_traeyoung_251230.jpg
09:02
Are Hawks looking to move on from Young?
nbc_roto_bullsnews_251230.jpg
01:36
What Giddey, White injuries mean for fantasy
nbc_roto_bridges_251230.jpg
01:37
Sexton will see fantasy boost amid Bridges’ injury
nbc_roto_nikola_251230.jpg
01:34
Who will DEN count on amid Jokic’s reported injury
nbc_bte_phimemv2_251230.jpg
01:32
Best bets for 76ers vs. Grizzlies
nbc_bte_detlal_251230.jpg
01:40
Pistons a ‘solid bet’ to cover spread vs. Lakers
nbc_nba_dalvspor_251229.jpg
02:01
Highlights: Trail Blazers eke out win over Mavs
nbc_nba_dalvspor_digitalhit_251229.jpg
01:09
Trail Blazers show ‘growth’ in win over Mavericks
nbc_nba_dalvspor_calebloveintv_251229.jpg
48
Love: Trail Blazers executed down the stretch
nbc_nba_cavsspurs_digitalhit_251229.jpg
58
Cavaliers’ win over Spurs was a ‘balanced effort’
nbc_nba_clevelandsas_251229_copy.jpg
01:58
HLs: Cavs hand Spurs second-straight home loss
nbc_nba_sga_251229(2).jpg
01:59
HLs: Gilgeous-Alexander’s 39 points sinks Hawks
nbc_nba_jarretallenintv_251229.jpg
01:17
Allen: Cavaliers ‘pushed the pace’ against Spurs
nbc_nba_nazreid_251229(2).jpg
01:48
HLs: Reid’s 33 lifts Timberwolves past Chicago
nbc_nba_og_unwrittenrule_251229.jpg
06:33
‘Who cares?': Rivers not a fan of unwritten rules
nbc_nba_og_lebronkd_251229.jpg
02:36
Rivers: LeBron is physically the best athlete ever

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_chepostgame_251230.jpg
02:06
Mustoe: Maresca faces a tall task fixing Chelsea
nbc_pl_plupdate_251230.jpg
23:11
PL Update: Arsenal cement title favorites status
nbc_pl_artetainv_251230.jpg
03:34
Arteta calls win over Villa ‘a beautiful evening’
nbc_pl_guinesssalesvideo_251230.jpg
01:05
‘Devotion knows no distance’ for PL diehards
nbc_pl_emeryintv_251230.jpg
02:00
Emery: Arsenal’s first goal ‘changed everything’
nbc_pl_morgan_251230.jpg
02:38
Rogers: Arsenal ‘are the best team in the league’
nbc_pl_manuwolhl_251230.jpg
11:41
Extended HLs: Man United v. Wolves Matchweek 19
nbc_pl_2gabes_251230.jpg
03:27
Jesus praises Gabriel’s performance against Villa
nbc_pl_arspostgame_251230.jpg
02:28
Arsenal’s hunger on display in rout of Villa
nbc_pl_arsavl_251230.jpg
13:21
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Aston Villa Matchweek 19
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_251230.jpg
46
Watkins pulls one back for Villa against Arsenal
nbc_pl_arsgoal4_251230.jpg
01:47
Jesus sends Arsenal 4-0 ahead of Aston Villa
nbc_pl_nottvseve_251230.jpg
11:10
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Everton MWK 19
nbc_pl_whubhahl_251230.jpg
14:49
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Brighton Matchweek 19
nbc_pl_arsgoal3_251230.jpg
03:28
Trossard powers Arsenal 3-0 ahead of Aston Villa
nbc_pl_chebou_251230.jpg
11:41
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Bournemouth Matchweek 19
nbc_pl_burnewhl_251230.jpg
10:58
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Newcastle Matchweek 19
nbc_pl_newgoal3_251230.jpg
01:28
Guimaraes punishes Burnley’s defense to seal win
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_251230.jpg
01:38
Zubimendi doubles Arsenal’s lead against Villa
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_251230.jpg
01:26
Gabriel heads Arsenal 1-0 in front of Aston Villa
nbc_pl_evertonsecondgoal_251230.jpg
01:40
Barry nets Everton’s second against Forest
nbc_pl_bhaveltmangoal_251230.jpg
01:02
Veltman brings Brighton level at 2-2 with West Ham
nbc_pl_wolkrejcigoal_251230.jpg
01:06
Krejci heads Wolves level with Manchester United
nbc_csu_ravenssteelers_251230.jpg
08:02
‘Everything on the line’ in Steelers vs. Ravens
nbc_pl_manuzirkzeegoal_251230.jpg
01:10
Zirkzee’s deflected effort gives Man United lead
nbc_csu_draftkingscoy_251230.jpg
03:55
Which HCs are being ‘overshadowed’ for NFL COTY?
nbc_pl_whupaquetapengoal_251230.jpg
04:25
Paqueta’s penalty gives West Ham lead v. Brighton
nbc_csu_diggsfelony_251230.jpg
08:16
Diggs facing charges is ‘distraction’ for Patriots
nbc_pl_bhawelbeckpengoal_251230.jpg
02:14
Welbeck’s penalty puts Brighton level with Hammers
nbc_pl_burgoal1_251230.jpg
02:11
Laurent’s lovely finish gives Burnley hope