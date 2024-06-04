U.S. Open future venues, locations and years

Bodenhamer: U.S. Open the 'ultimate meritocracy'
USGA Chief Championships Officer John Bodenhamer joins the set to talk about Golf's Longest Day and the U.S. Open.
The 124th U.S. Open takes place June 13-16 at Pinehurst No. 2 in Pinehurst, North Carolina.
Here’s where future editions will be contested as revealed by the USGA:
- 2025: Oakmont Country Club - Oakmont, Pa. (June 12-15)
- 2026: Shinnecock Hills Golf Club - Southampton, N.Y. (June 18-21)
- 2027: Pebble Beach Golf Links - Pebble Beach, Calif. (June 17-20)
- 2028: Winged Foot Golf Club - Mamaroneck, N.Y. (June 15-18)
- 2029: Pinehurst Resort & C.C. (Course No. 2) - Village of Pinehurst, N.C. (June 14-17)
- 2030: Merion Golf Club - Ardmore, Pa. (June 13-16)
- 2031: Riviera Country Club- Pacific Palisades, Calif. (June 12-15)
- 2032: Pebble Beach Golf Links - Pebble Beach, Calif. (June 17-20)
- 2033: Oakmont Country Club - Oakmont, Pa. (June 16-19)
- 2034: Oakland Hills Country Club (South Course) - Bloomfield Hills, Mich. (June 15-18)
- 2035: Pinehurst Resort & C.C. (Course No. 2) - Village of Pinehurst, N.C. (June 14-17)
- 2036: Shinnecock Hills Golf Club - Southampton, N.Y. (TBD)
- 2037: Pebble Beach Golf Links - Pebble Beach, Calif. (TBD)
- 2038: The Country Club - Brookline, Mass. (TBD)
- 2039: The Los Angeles (Calif.) Country Club (North Course) (June 16-19)
- 2040: Merion Golf Club - Ardmore, Pa. (June 14-17)
- 2041: Pinehurst Resort & C.C. (Course No. 2) - Village of Pinehurst, N.C. (June 13-16)
- 2042: Oakmont Country Club - Oakmont, Pa. (June 12-15)
- 2043: TBD
- 2044: Pebble Beach Golf Links - Pebble Beach, Calif. (TBD)
- 2045-46: TBD
- 2047: Pinehurst Resort & C.C. (Course No. 2) - Village of Pinehurst, N.C. (TBD)
- 2048: TBD
- 2049: Oakmont Country Club - Oakmont, Pa. (June 17-20)
- 2050: Merion Golf Club - Ardmore, Pa. (June 16-19)
- 2051: Oakland Hills Country Club - Bloomfield Hills, Mich. (TBD)