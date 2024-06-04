 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WM Phoenix Open - Round Two
Grayson Murray remembered by players, Jay Monahan at Memorial ceremony
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - Previews
Scottie Scheffler still trying to move past arrest even after charges dropped
Iga Swiatek
2024 French Open women’s singles draw

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_ryanfrenchintv_240604.jpg
French reflects on mental health in golf
nbc_ten_dimitrovvsinner_240604.jpg
Highlights: Sinner tops Dimitrov to reach semis
nbc_bfa_chicagotribune_240604.jpg
Clark ‘flopped’ on Carter foul

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WM Phoenix Open - Round Two
Grayson Murray remembered by players, Jay Monahan at Memorial ceremony
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - Previews
Scottie Scheffler still trying to move past arrest even after charges dropped
Iga Swiatek
2024 French Open women’s singles draw

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_ryanfrenchintv_240604.jpg
French reflects on mental health in golf
nbc_ten_dimitrovvsinner_240604.jpg
Highlights: Sinner tops Dimitrov to reach semis
nbc_bfa_chicagotribune_240604.jpg
Clark ‘flopped’ on Carter foul

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

U.S. Open future venues, locations and years

  
Published June 4, 2024 01:13 PM
Bodenhamer: U.S. Open the 'ultimate meritocracy'
June 3, 2024 10:40 PM
USGA Chief Championships Officer John Bodenhamer joins the set to talk about Golf's Longest Day and the U.S. Open.

The 124th U.S. Open takes place June 13-16 at Pinehurst No. 2 in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

Here’s where future editions will be contested as revealed by the USGA:

  • 2025: Oakmont Country Club - Oakmont, Pa. (June 12-15)
  • 2026: Shinnecock Hills Golf Club - Southampton, N.Y. (June 18-21)
  • 2027: Pebble Beach Golf Links - Pebble Beach, Calif. (June 17-20)
  • 2028: Winged Foot Golf Club - Mamaroneck, N.Y. (June 15-18)
  • 2029: Pinehurst Resort & C.C. (Course No. 2) - Village of Pinehurst, N.C. (June 14-17)
  • 2030: Merion Golf Club - Ardmore, Pa. (June 13-16)
  • 2031: Riviera Country Club- Pacific Palisades, Calif. (June 12-15)
  • 2032: Pebble Beach Golf Links - Pebble Beach, Calif. (June 17-20)
  • 2033: Oakmont Country Club - Oakmont, Pa. (June 16-19)
  • 2034: Oakland Hills Country Club (South Course) - Bloomfield Hills, Mich. (June 15-18)
  • 2035: Pinehurst Resort & C.C. (Course No. 2) - Village of Pinehurst, N.C. (June 14-17)
  • 2036: Shinnecock Hills Golf Club - Southampton, N.Y. (TBD)
  • 2037: Pebble Beach Golf Links - Pebble Beach, Calif. (TBD)
  • 2038: The Country Club - Brookline, Mass. (TBD)
  • 2039: The Los Angeles (Calif.) Country Club (North Course) (June 16-19)
  • 2040: Merion Golf Club - Ardmore, Pa. (June 14-17)
  • 2041: Pinehurst Resort & C.C. (Course No. 2) - Village of Pinehurst, N.C. (June 13-16)
  • 2042: Oakmont Country Club - Oakmont, Pa. (June 12-15)
  • 2043: TBD
  • 2044: Pebble Beach Golf Links - Pebble Beach, Calif. (TBD)
  • 2045-46: TBD
  • 2047: Pinehurst Resort & C.C. (Course No. 2) - Village of Pinehurst, N.C. (TBD)
  • 2048: TBD
  • 2049: Oakmont Country Club - Oakmont, Pa. (June 17-20)
  • 2050: Merion Golf Club - Ardmore, Pa. (June 16-19)
  • 2051: Oakland Hills Country Club - Bloomfield Hills, Mich. (TBD)