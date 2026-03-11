The Players Championship 2026: How to watch, TV/stream info, field, location, preview, prize money, cut

The PGA Tour’s prestigious swing through Florida continues this weekend at The Players Championship with the final two rounds on NBC and Peacock.

The $25 million tournament in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, has been dominated recently by the top two golfers in the world: Defending champion Rory McIlroy also won in 2019, and Scottie Scheffler won back to back at the TPC Sawgrass in 2023-24, the first time in event history for a consecutive winner of the The Players Championship.

A third victory by Scheffler or McIlroy (who withdrew from last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational because of back spasms) would tie Jack Nicklaus as the only three-time winners of The Players Championship and the first three-time winner at TPC Sawgrass.

The conclusions of the third and fourth rounds will be televised on NBC and Peacock.

Here’s more information about The Players Championship, including how to watch:

How to watch The Players Championship 2026

The tournament will be broadcast on ESPN+, Golf Channel, NBC and Peacock, with coverage beginning Thursday, March 12th. The announcing team will include Dan Hicks and Terry Gannon on play by play; analysts Kevin Kisner and Brad Faxon; On-Course reporters Jim “Bones” Mackay, Smylie Kaufman, John Wood; and interviews by Cara Banks.

Here’s the daily broadcast schedule for streaming and TV:

(All times ET)

Thursday, March 12



7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.: ESPN+

ESPN+ 1-7 p.m.: Golf Channel

Friday, March 13



7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. : ESPN+

: ESPN+ 1-7 p.m.: Golf Channel

Saturday, March 14



8 a.m.-2 p.m. : ESPN+

: ESPN+ 2-7 p.m.: NBC, Peacock

Sunday, March 15



When and where is The Players Championship?

The tournament is held March 12-15 on The Players Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. The 18-hole, 7,352-yard course is a par 72 and has been the site of the tournament since 1982.

Who is in the field at The Players Championship?

There are 123 players competing at The Players Championship.



The field includes 46 46 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking, including all of the top 10.

There are seven past TPC champions, combingin for nine victories: Rory McIlroy (2019, 2025), Scottie Scheffler (2023, 2024), Justin Thomas (2021), Si Woo Kim (2017), Jason Day (2016), Rickie Fowler (2015) and Adam Scott (2004).

The eight past FedExCup Champions: Tommy Fleetwood (2025), Scottie Scheffler (2024), Viktor Hovland (2023), Rory McIlroy (2016/2019/2022), Patrick Cantlay (2021), Justin Rose (2018), Justin Thomas (2017) and Jordan Spieth (2015).

Brooks Koepka was added in his return to the PGA Tour via the Returning Member Program.

To round out threesomes, the field was officially expanded to 123 on Monday with the first two alternates at that time – Patton Kizzire and Seamus Power.

. There are 14 players making their TPC debut: Zach Bauchou, Michael Brennan, Pierceson Coody, Zecheng Dou, A.J. Ewart, Steven Fisk, Takumi Kanaya, Johnny Keefer, William Mouw, Marco Penge, Kristoffer Reitan, Jordan Smith, Michael Thorbjornsen and Sudarshan Yellamaraju.

Is there a cut at The Players Championship?

The top 65 players and ties through 36 holes qualify for the final two rounds and prize money payouts. Last year the cut was at even-par.

Who won The Players Championship in 2025?

Rory McIlroy defeated J.J. Spaun in a three-hole playoff on Monday for his second TPC victory.

What is The Players Championship purse and prize money?

The purse is $25 million. The winner earns $4.5 million and 750 FedExCup points.