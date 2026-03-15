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Highlights: The Players Championship, Round 3

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2026 Players Championship live updates: Defending champ McIlroy, Spieth highlight early wave on Sunday at Sawgrass

The 2026 Players Championship concludes Sunday, March 15 at TPC Sawgrass. Follow for live updates, highlights, how to watch and more.

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Published March 15, 2026 10:13 AM EDT
Highlights: The Players Championship, Round 3
March 14, 2026 07:17 PM
Watch the best moments from the third round of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

The 2026 Players Championship concludes Sunday, March 15 with the final round. Ludvig Åberg leads and will be out in the final pairing alongside Michael Thorbjornsen. Both are looking for their first Players title – what would be Thorbjornsen’s first PGA Tour win and Åberg’s third.

Follow along here for live updates throughout the round, including key shots, highlights, and headlines.

Updates
How to watch the final round of The Players
By
Patricia Duffy
  
  • 7:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. EDT: ESPN+
  • 1:00-6:00 p.m. EDT: NBC & Peacock