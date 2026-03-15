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Silva chips Manchester City ahead of West Ham

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2026 Players Championship final round: Sunday tee times, pairings and how to watch

  
Published March 14, 2026 08:07 PM

The 2026 Players Championship concludes Sunday at TPC Sawgrass’ Stadium Course. Here is how to watch live, including TV schedule and streaming, plus tee times and pairings.

Ludvig Åberg has a three-shot lead over Michael Thorbjornsen heading into the final round. They’ll tee off at 1:40 p.m. EDT. PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp shared on the NBC broadcast Saturday that the ropes will be dropped when the last pairing comes up the 18th so fans will be able to fill the fairway, making for an exciting finish.

There is a chance for rain all day Sunday, with scattered showers developing into scattered thunderstorms entering the late afternoon and evening.

How to watch the final round of the 2026 Players Championship

  • 7:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. EDT: ESPN+
  • 1:00-6:00 p.m. EDT: NBC & Peacock

Time (EDT)TeePlayers
7:35 AM1Takumi Kanaya
7:40 AM1Ricky Castillo, Danny Walker
7:49 AM1Steven Fisk, Kristoffer Reitan
7:58 AM1Rico Hoey, Daniel Berger
8:07 AM1Tony Finau, Seamus Power
8:16 AM1Hideki Matsuyama, Michael Brennan
8:25 AM1Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth
8:35 AM1Nico Echavarria, Rory McIlroy
8:45 AM1Eric Cole, Kevin Roy
8:55 AM1Bud Cauley, Sam Stevens
9:10 AM1Nicolai Højgaard, Chris Kirk
9:20 AM1Patrick Cantlay, J.T. Poston
9:30 AM1Andrew Putnam, Lee Hodges
9:40 AM1Taylor Moore, Alex Noren
9:50 AM1Adam Scott, Taylor Pendrith
10:00 AM1Zach Bauchou, Stephan Jaeger
10:10 AM1Ryan Gerard, Chad Ramey
10:20 AM1Matti Schmid, Wyndham Clark
10:30 AM1Max McGreevy, Nick Taylor
10:40 AM1Sam Burns, Max Homa
10:55 AM1Si Woo Kim, Joe Highsmith
11:05 AM1Keith Mitchell, Tommy Fleetwood
11:15 AM1Min Woo Lee, Jason Day
11:25 AM1Chris Gotterup, Akshay Bhatia
11:35 AM1Maverick McNealy, Scottie Scheffler
11:45 AM1Alex Smalley, Patrick Rodgers
11:55 AM1Keegan Bradley, Brooks Koepka
12:05 PM1Sudarshan Yellamaraju, J.J. Spaun
12:15 PM1Ryo Hisatsune, Russell Henley
12:25 PM1William Mouw, Justin Rose
12:40 PM1Jacob Bridgeman, Sepp Straka
12:50 PM1Sahith Theegala, Austin Smotherman
1:00 PM1Xander Schauffele, Robert MacIntyre
1:10 PM1Justin Thomas, Corey Conners
1:20 PM1Brian Harman, Viktor Hovland
1:30 PM1Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick
1:40 PM1Ludvig Åberg, Michael Thorbjornsen