2026 Players Championship final round: Sunday tee times, pairings and how to watch

The 2026 Players Championship concludes Sunday at TPC Sawgrass’ Stadium Course. Here is how to watch live, including TV schedule and streaming, plus tee times and pairings.

Ludvig Åberg has a three-shot lead over Michael Thorbjornsen heading into the final round. They’ll tee off at 1:40 p.m. EDT. PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp shared on the NBC broadcast Saturday that the ropes will be dropped when the last pairing comes up the 18th so fans will be able to fill the fairway, making for an exciting finish.

There is a chance for rain all day Sunday, with scattered showers developing into scattered thunderstorms entering the late afternoon and evening.

How to watch the final round of the 2026 Players Championship

7:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. EDT: ESPN+

1:00-6:00 p.m. EDT: NBC & Peacock