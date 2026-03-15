2026 Players Championship final round: Sunday tee times, pairings and how to watch
Published March 14, 2026 08:07 PM
The 2026 Players Championship concludes Sunday at TPC Sawgrass’ Stadium Course. Here is how to watch live, including TV schedule and streaming, plus tee times and pairings.
Ludvig Åberg has a three-shot lead over Michael Thorbjornsen heading into the final round. They’ll tee off at 1:40 p.m. EDT. PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp shared on the NBC broadcast Saturday that the ropes will be dropped when the last pairing comes up the 18th so fans will be able to fill the fairway, making for an exciting finish.
There is a chance for rain all day Sunday, with scattered showers developing into scattered thunderstorms entering the late afternoon and evening.
How to watch the final round of the 2026 Players Championship
- 7:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. EDT: ESPN+
- 1:00-6:00 p.m. EDT: NBC & Peacock
|Ricky Castillo, Danny Walker
|Steven Fisk, Kristoffer Reitan
|Rico Hoey, Daniel Berger
|Tony Finau, Seamus Power
|Hideki Matsuyama, Michael Brennan
|Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth
|Nico Echavarria, Rory McIlroy
|Eric Cole, Kevin Roy
|Bud Cauley, Sam Stevens
|Nicolai Højgaard, Chris Kirk
|Patrick Cantlay, J.T. Poston
|Andrew Putnam, Lee Hodges
|Taylor Moore, Alex Noren
|Adam Scott, Taylor Pendrith
|Zach Bauchou, Stephan Jaeger
|Ryan Gerard, Chad Ramey
|Matti Schmid, Wyndham Clark
|Max McGreevy, Nick Taylor
|Sam Burns, Max Homa
|Si Woo Kim, Joe Highsmith
|Keith Mitchell, Tommy Fleetwood
|Min Woo Lee, Jason Day
|Chris Gotterup, Akshay Bhatia
|Maverick McNealy, Scottie Scheffler
|Alex Smalley, Patrick Rodgers
|Keegan Bradley, Brooks Koepka
|Sudarshan Yellamaraju, J.J. Spaun
|Ryo Hisatsune, Russell Henley
|William Mouw, Justin Rose
|Jacob Bridgeman, Sepp Straka
|Sahith Theegala, Austin Smotherman
|Xander Schauffele, Robert MacIntyre
|Justin Thomas, Corey Conners
|Brian Harman, Viktor Hovland
|Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick
|Ludvig Åberg, Michael Thorbjornsen