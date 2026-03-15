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Collins scores 20 to lead Utah State 73-62 past San Diego State to claim Mountain West Championship

  
Published March 14, 2026 09:06 PM
2026 Mountain West Conference Men's Tournament - Championship

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 14: Mason Falslev #12 of the Utah State Aggies and Miles Byrd #21 of the San Diego State Aztecs battle for the ball during the first half of the championship game of the Mountain West Conference men’s basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center on March 14, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

David Becker/Getty Images

MJ Collins Jr. scored 20 points to lead No. 1 seed Utah State past No. 2 seed San Diego State 73-62 on Saturday to win the Mountain West Championship.

Collins was 8-of-15 shooting and 4 of 10 behind the arc with three steals for the Aggies (28-6). Mason Falslev, who was named Mountain West Player of the Year, had 16 points — 10 in the second half — and six assists. Drake Allen added 13 points and six rebounds.

The Aggies led by one point with 7:40 to go before going on a 12-2 run over the next three minutes, led by a pair of 3-pointers from Collins. The Aztecs (22-11) never got closer than eight points after that.

Reese Dixon-Waters led the Aztecs with 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting. BJ Davis scored 14 and Magoon Gwath had 12 to go with eight rebounds.

It’s the final Mountain West Conference game for both teams. They’ll head to the Pac-12 after this season. The Aztecs’ 46 Mountain West tournament wins are the most in conference history.

The Aggies have punched a ticket to the NCAA Tournament, while the Aztecs will have to wait to see their fate on Sunday.