Top fantasy baseball prospects: Brady House joining the Nationals, James Tibbs traded to Boston

A reminder: This is ONLY players who have Rookie of the Year MLB eligibility, and ONLY a look at potential help for 2025.

That out of the way, here’s a look at the top prospects who can help your fantasy roster this season.

1. Brady House, INF, Washington Nationals2025 stats: 65 G, .304/.353/.519, 13 HR, 0 SB, 20 BB, 75 SO at Triple-A Rochester.

For the third straight week, we get to cheat. House will be called up Monday against the Rockies to make his MLB debut. Yes, the Rockies still count as an MLB team, how dare you insinuate otherwise. House has considerable power in his right-handed bat, and while he does have swing-and-miss issues -- issues might be an understatement as you can tell from those strikeout totals -- he makes enough hard contact to compensate. Don’t be surprised if there are some highs and lows for House in his first taste of MLB action, but he’s worthy of a roster add for those looking for an offensive spark in their fantasy lineup.

2. Jordan Lawlar, 2B, Arizona Diamondbacks

2025 stats: 49 G, .324/.405/.583, 9 HR, 16 SB, 25 BB, 59 SO at Triple-A Reno; 8 G .000/.175/.000, 0 SB, 3 BB, 9 SO at Arizona.

It’s worth noting that Geraldo Perdomo suffered an injury during Sunday’s game, but as of publication there was no word about a potential replacement or if said replacement is necessary. Lawlar’s average has taken a dip since being demoted back to Reno, but he’s seen his slugging percentage go up and had another homer and stole two more bags since our last update. Even with how disappointing his run with Arizona was, there’s doubt in my mind that he belongs on this list. There’s five tools at his disposal, and he offers as much upside as any prospect in the minors -- at least at the higher levels. When the Diamondbacks give him another chance this summer, I’d still be willing to make the roster move.

3. Samuel Basallo, C/1B, Baltimore Orioles

2025 stats: 43 G, .264/.371/.588, 14 HR, 0 SB, 25 BB, 44 SO at Triple-A Norfolk.

Now, things get tricky. The majority of the top prospects in baseball are either in the majors or in the lower levels, so while this is not just the “best of a bad situation” it’s not all that far off. That being said, Basallo and the next three prospects on this list are far from slouches. The left-handed hitting backstop has considerable power in his left-handed bat, and while he may not be able to hit for a high average, he draws a good amount of walks and will carry catcher-eligibility. He’s getting the majority of his reps at catcher, but the Tides have also had him play first base. There’s no guarantee Basallo gets a promotion soon, but he’ll absolutely be worthy of a fantasy addition if/when it takes place this summer.

4. Harry Ford, C, Seattle Mariners

2025 stats: 52 G, .315/.427/.495, 8 HR, 3 SB, 36 BB, 42 SO at Triple-A Tacoma.

Another catcher? And this time one who is in the same organization as the best catcher in baseball in Cal Raleigh? Have I lost my mind? Probably, but I can explain my rationale. Ford has been one of the best hitters in Triple-A over the last month-plus for an offense that has been inconsistent -- at best -- in that time frame. Ford is also athletic enough to play in the outfield and first base, and Mitch Garver and Donovan Solano are currently languishing on the Seattle roster. Seattle would be able to find a way to get Ford at-bats, and the tools are there for him to be a fantasy-relevant player once that takes place.

5. Chase Burns, RHP, Cincinnati Reds

2025 stats: 12 G, 59 IP, 1.83 ERA, .170 BAA, 13 BB, 82 SO at High-A Dayton, Double-A Chattanooga and Triple-A Louisville.

Burns was the second-overall pick of last year’s draft, and made his first start in Triple-A on Thursday while allowing two runs over 5 1/3 innings. He did walk four,, but he also struck out seven in a very solid -- if unspectacular -- first outing at the second-highest level. Burns has as good of stuff as any prospect in the sport, and while it wasn’t necessarily on display Thursday, he’s able to command it at an impressive level. The one concern I have for Burns in 2025 is that the Reds may be looking to monitor his innings, but his ability to miss bats makes him well worth fantasy consideration if Cincinnati lets him make starts for the Reds this summer. All signs point to yes, even if he may be on a more rigid pitch count.

Around the minors:

Let’s talk about James Tibbs, the top prospect acquired by the Red Sox in the blockbuster trade for Rafael Devers. Tibbs was selected with the 13th pick by the Giants out of Florida State -- one pick ahead of his collegiate teammate, Cam Smith -- and he’s currently put together a.246/.379/.478 slash with 12 homers over 207 at-bats with High-A Eugene. The 22-year-old has plus power in his left-handed bat, and has a quality approach at the plate that should lead to a good amount of free passes. He’s also prone to weak contact and will strike out at a pretty solid rate as seen in 45 strikeouts over 57 games, and he’s a well below-average runner; hurting his chances of stolen bases and making his likely landing spot a corner-outfield role. He also may be a platoon player, so while there’s a chance of him making an impact with Boston, his fantasy upside is a little more limited.

Charlie Condon’s season got off to a late start because of a fracture in his left wrist, but he’s made up for lost time pretty quickly. Even after going hitless Sunday, Condon is still hitting an impressive .369 with an even more impressive .509 on-base percentage while slugging .488. The third-overall pick from last year’s draft has enormous raw power in his right-handed bat, but he’s shown that the hit tool isn’t too shabby; albeit at the High-A level as a 22-year-old. Condon has gone a bit under the radar, but his offensive upside is considerable even before you consider the Coors Field factor. He should get a chance to shine at the upper levels before the 2025 season comes to a close, and he should be an everyday player by the end of 2026.

Mariners infield prospect Michael Arroyo was hitting just .195 with a .718 OPS at the end of April at High-A Everett. That’s not very good. He followed that up with an OPS of 1.001 in the month of May, and in June, he’s been borderline unrealistic with a slash of .432/.563/.973. That’ll play. Arroyo has tapped into his power quicker -- and better -- than anyone could have anticipated, and he stings the baseball to all parts of the field to give him a great chance to hit for average on top of it. There are some questions where he lands defensively even before you consider the Seattle infield situation, but whatever position he plays, Arroyo’s offense plays at it and then some. He’s maybe the most underrated fantasy prospect in the sport.