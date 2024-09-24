 Skip navigation
Chase Sexton diagnosed with bone contusion after Las Vegas crash

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published September 24, 2024 12:56 PM

Red Bull KTM announced Chase Sexton’s injury suffered in his Moto 1 crash in Round 3 of the SuperMotocross World Championship is a bone contusion in his right hand.

Justin Barcia’s bike landed on Sexton’s back and shoulder on Lap 1 of Moto 1 in the season finale at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The impact continued down to his right hand.

SMX 2024 Rd 3 Las Vegas Dragway Eli Tomac opening ceremonies.JPG
Eli Tomac to replace Chase Sexton on 2024 Motocross of Nation’s Team USA
Eli Tomac was part of the winning combination the last time the Motocross of Nations was held in the United States.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

“Obviously it’s really disappointing to have my season end the way it did in Las Vegas,” Sexton said in a press release. “I’m especially disappointed that I am not going to be able to compete at this year’s MXoN. There’s no greater honor than representing your country on the world stage and it’s a role that I take seriously, but unfortunately my body is pretty banged up right now and I have a bone contusion in my right hand that is going to limit my ability to perform at my best next week. Team USA deserves nothing but the best, healthiest three athletes on the team and unfortunately that’s just not me right now.”

The news could certainly have been worse and while Sexton avoided a full break, the team does not believe he will be at 100 percent in time for the Motocross of Nations, which will be held which will be held in Matterley Basin, United Kingdom, October 4-9, 2024.

“MXoN is a unique event and being at the end of the long racing calendar year, it’s tough to have riders all fit and healthy after so much racing,” said Ian Harrison, Team Manager for Red Bull KTM. “We were lucky enough to have both Chase and Aaron Plessinger in the starting line-up for des Nations this year, but unfortunately Chase took a big hit to his body at the final SMX round in Las Vegas and won’t be healed up in time to race next week. However, Aaron is still ready to go and we look forward to supporting him alongside Cooper Webb and Eli Tomac at Matterley Basin.”

