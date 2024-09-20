RJ Hampshire will miss SuperMotocross finale in Las Vegas

RJ Hampshire will not mount up for the SuperMotocross World Championship finale at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway after crashing hard at Texas Motor Speedway in Round 2 of the playoffs.

Hampshire returned to racing at Budds Creek in Maryland with two rounds remaining in the Pro Motocross series and had enough points in SMX to be a seeded rider entering the playoffs. He finished ninth overall at zMax Dragway in Concord, North Carolina but aggravated his wrist injury in that round. Another big crash in Texas last week forces him to retire with one round remaining.

“Would’ve loved to have a good ending in Vegas but after aggravating my wrist again in Charlotte, then the crash last weekend we all decided it was best to sit out this weekend,” Hampshire said in a social media post. “Take the offseason to get my wrist back to 100% and focus on 2025.

“Thank you [Husqvarna Motorcycles and Rockstar Energy] for an unforgettable year.”

Hampshire won the 250 Supercross West Regional title and sat 13th in SMX points at the conclusion of Round 2 in Texas.

“RJ Hampshire will be sitting out the Las Vegas SuperMotocross Finale after suffering a crash in Moto 2 at Round 2 of the SMX Playoffs in Texas,” said Team Husqvarna. “RJ is already gearing up for an intense off-season of training and setting his sights on the 2025 season.”

