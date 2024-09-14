Carson Mumford out after SuperMotocross Round 2 Qualification crash at Texas Motor Speedway

Carson Mumford crashed in the first qualification session of Round 2 of the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship and suffered a broken leg. His quest for the title has ended.

“Man where do I even start,” Mumford posted on social media. “Had a stupid crash in practice today and compounded my right leg. I’ve been riding so dang good lately this is seriously heart crushing.

“That track was really really weirdly built to me but it is what it is you’re not going to like every track you ride. I have surgery scheduled for this afternoon, hoping for the best and to get out of the hospital in a few days.”

Mumford began the weekend 18th in the points’ standings after entering as an unseeded rider. He was leading qualification among the unseeded riders when the crash occurred during his fourth lap.

