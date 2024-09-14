Carson Mumford out after SuperMotocross Round 2 Qualification crash at Texas Motor Speedway

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ATHLETICS-BEL-DIAMOND
Kenny Bednarek outduels Letsile Tebogo for Diamond League 200m title
SMX 2024 Rd 2 Texas Motor Speedway Jett Lawrence.jpg
Hunter Lawrence wins SuperMotocross Rd 2, Moto 1 in Texas in fierce battle with Eli Tomac and Jett Lawrence
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
AUTO: SEP 08 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 available at Walmart
NASCAR Cup starting lineup at Watkins Glen: Ross Chastain wins pole

Top Clips

palou.jpg
Palou: Nashville qualifying ‘not what we needed’
nbc_cfb_cmichill_altmyerintv_240914.jpg
Altmyer details connection with star WR Bryant
nbc_cfb_wsudickertint_240914.jpg
Dickert emphasizes ‘execution’ in Apple Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ATHLETICS-BEL-DIAMOND
Kenny Bednarek outduels Letsile Tebogo for Diamond League 200m title
SMX 2024 Rd 2 Texas Motor Speedway Jett Lawrence.jpg
Hunter Lawrence wins SuperMotocross Rd 2, Moto 1 in Texas in fierce battle with Eli Tomac and Jett Lawrence
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
AUTO: SEP 08 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 available at Walmart
NASCAR Cup starting lineup at Watkins Glen: Ross Chastain wins pole

Top Clips

palou.jpg
Palou: Nashville qualifying ‘not what we needed’
nbc_cfb_cmichill_altmyerintv_240914.jpg
Altmyer details connection with star WR Bryant
nbc_cfb_wsudickertint_240914.jpg
Dickert emphasizes ‘execution’ in Apple Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Carson Mumford out after SuperMotocross Round 2 Qualification crash at Texas Motor Speedway

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published September 14, 2024 03:02 PM

Carson Mumford crashed in the first qualification session of Round 2 of the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship and suffered a broken leg. His quest for the title has ended.

“Man where do I even start,” Mumford posted on social media. “Had a stupid crash in practice today and compounded my right leg. I’ve been riding so dang good lately this is seriously heart crushing.

“That track was really really weirdly built to me but it is what it is you’re not going to like every track you ride. I have surgery scheduled for this afternoon, hoping for the best and to get out of the hospital in a few days.”

Mumford began the weekend 18th in the points’ standings after entering as an unseeded rider. He was leading qualification among the unseeded riders when the crash occurred during his fourth lap.

More SuperMotocross News

Chase Sexton fastest in Friday practice at Texas
Ty Masterpool, Pro Circuit officially announce 2025 plans
SuperMotocross Round 2 by the numbers
Jalek Swoll in concussion protocol after zMax crash
450 Results from zMax | 250 Results
Jett Lawrence, Eli Tomac split zMax motos
Jo Shimoda posts fifth-quickest time in zMax practice
2024 SMX playoffs features first-ever Podcast Mashup
Nate Thrasher will race 250 SMX playoff races
Jason Anderson, Jason Montoya and the bonds of trust