Live Updates from SMX Round 1 at zMax Dragway: Justin Cooper fastest qualifier

CONCORD, North Carolina - The second season of the SuperMotocross World Championship resets the points and opens the door for any of the top 20 to add one more title to their mantel.

Chase Sexton enters the weekend with 25 points, the equivalent of a race win, and if he can repeat his feat from last year and win, he will double that number.

Jett Lawrence returns from his thumb injury seeded sixth and needs to make up nine points to draw even. With very little time on the bike, he told the media on Friday he wouldn’t be surprised if he goes 8-8 in the motos.

In 250s, Jo Shimoda returned from his collarbone injury and showed respectable speed in practice with the fifth-best time in the second session.

Justin Barcia crashed in Free Practice on Friday and will not race in the Saturday program. He expects to be fit for Texas Motor Speedway next week.

Jason Anderson also crashed on Friday. He showed up for qualification, but is too banged up to continue.

250 Moto 1

On the start, Jalek Swoll goes down hard and is slow to get up. The red flag waves and we will have a full restart.

Replay shows Swoll and Haiden Deegan ran out of room on the inside line and Swoll gets loose off track.

Last Chance Qualifiers

450s

With Barcia and Anderson out of the lineup, four riders will advance from this LCQ.

Colt Nichols falls and ends Lap 1 in eighth. He’ll have to press hard to get into the top four.

With two laps remaining, Dean Wilson puts his elbows out and gets fourth from Derek Kelley.

Jerry Robin led early and stretched his advantage to the end and win.

Justin Hill follows him across the line with Dean Wilson getting one more spot to land third.

Nichols overcomes his early-race mistake and makes the final spot.

Click here for complete 450 LCQ results

250s

Four riders will advance from the 250 LCQ because two riders in the top 20 were not able to show up for this weekend’s race.

Carson Mumford took the early lead and held it throughout the race to win.

Cameron McAdoo finishes second in his quest to make all three playoff races after returning from injury.

Lux Turner and Jett Reynolds also advance.

The is a chance Talon Hawkins could also make the big show if Casey Cochran, who crashed in qualification, is unable to line up.

Click here for complete 250 LCQ results

Qualification

450s

One of the big questions this week is the health of Jett Lawrence as he returns to action. He tops the first qualification session with a time of 1:39.654. After the session, he told Peacock’s Jason Thomas that he was as “shocked as the rest of you.”

Chase Sexton (1:40.646) is second, but he is a second off Lawrence’s pace.

Eli Tomac (1:41.179) could be strong with a fresh lease on racing. He rounds out the top three.

Cooper Webb and Justin Cooper round out the top five.

Click here for complete 450 Qualification 1 results

Near the end of Qualification 2, Chase Sexton was on a flyer in an attempt to catch Jett Lawrence’s time. He hooked a tire in the sand and crashed hard.

But while the broadcasters were watching the battle between Lawrence and Sexton, Justin Cooper (1:39.574) slipped in to take the fastest lap of the session and overall.

Lawrence (1:39.751) and Sexton (1:39.779) land in the top three.

Eli Tomac and Hunter Lawrence round out the top five.

Click here for complete 450 Qualification 2 results

250s

Haiden Deegan went to the top of the board early, was replaced by Ty Masterpool for a couple of laps and then resumed the lead.

On the final lap, Pierce Brown (1:43.339) jumped to the top by a tenth of a second over Deegan (1:43.412).

Masterpool (1:43.543) landed third.

Levi Kitchen and Tom Vialle rounded out the top five.

Needing to advance through the LCQ, Cameron McAdoo was fastest in unseeded Qualification 1 with a time of 1:44.283.

Click here for complete 250 Qualification 1 results

In Qualification 2, RJ Hampshire posts the fastest lap in the session and overall at 1:41.618.

Deegan slots into second (1:42.102) and Julien Beaumer (1:42.131) round out the top three.

Levi Kitchen and Ty Masterpool complete the top five.

Click here for complete 250 Qualification 2 results

