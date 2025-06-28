Rivals Five-Star: Breaking down the wide receivers

INDIANAPOLIS – The stars came out for the 2025 Rivals Five-Star event at the Indianapolis Colts’ facility this week. Here we break down the top receivers from the event.

Jamier Brown

The five-star Ohio State commit gets better every time I see him. His impressive track speed is what everyone knows about. But his ability to run crisp routes, create separation and catch the ball continue to get better. That’s a scary proposition for opposing defenses. Many programs including Tennessee are trying to move him off his commitment to Ohio State. It’ll be tough to do so as long as coach Brian Hartline is on staff.

Aaron Gregory

Gregory is a consistent performer at every event. He just makes plays. The Texas A&M commitment is a crafty route runner that gets just enough separation on his routes. But his calling card is his hands. Gregory rarely drops a pass and we didn’t see it happen again during the Rivals Five-Star. Coach Mike Elko will have a very dependable weapon in his offense.

Eric McFarland

The IMG Academy star was one of the youngest players in attendance but made a huge impact. He won the fastest man competition, beating everyone in the finals. McFarland was consistently open during the one-on-ones and 7-on-7 portion of camp. He’s a name the country will know about in short order.

CJ Sadler