Rivals Five-Star: Breaking down the wide receivers

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/qqzmo9yel6s4glougk7l
Looking ahead to the QB dominoes that still need to fall in the 2026 class
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
NHL: NHL Draft
Islanders choose Erie defenseman Schaefer with No. 1 pick in NHL draft
nbc_golf_senioropenrd2_250627.jpg
Padraig Harrington, Stewart Cink among co-leaders midway through U.S. Senior Open

Top Clips

nbc_golf_morikawaandhlsv2_250627.jpg
New putter gives Morikawa confidence on greens
nbc_gc_willgordonsegment_250627.jpg
Emotional Gordon maintains card with clutch finish
nbc_golf_senioropenrd2_250627.jpg
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Senior Open, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/qqzmo9yel6s4glougk7l
Looking ahead to the QB dominoes that still need to fall in the 2026 class
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
NHL: NHL Draft
Islanders choose Erie defenseman Schaefer with No. 1 pick in NHL draft
nbc_golf_senioropenrd2_250627.jpg
Padraig Harrington, Stewart Cink among co-leaders midway through U.S. Senior Open

Top Clips

nbc_golf_morikawaandhlsv2_250627.jpg
New putter gives Morikawa confidence on greens
nbc_gc_willgordonsegment_250627.jpg
Emotional Gordon maintains card with clutch finish
nbc_golf_senioropenrd2_250627.jpg
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Senior Open, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Rivals Five-Star: Breaking down the wide receivers

  • By
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst,
  • By
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
  
Published June 28, 2025 12:02 AM
Sponsored by:
Rivals Article Logo
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/vpo7mjvf1i0esgibd040

INDIANAPOLIS – The stars came out for the 2025 Rivals Five-Star event at the Indianapolis Colts’ facility this week. Here we break down the top receivers from the event.

Jamier Brown

The five-star Ohio State commit gets better every time I see him. His impressive track speed is what everyone knows about. But his ability to run crisp routes, create separation and catch the ball continue to get better. That’s a scary proposition for opposing defenses.

Many programs including Tennessee are trying to move him off his commitment to Ohio State. It’ll be tough to do so as long as coach Brian Hartline is on staff.

Aaron Gregory

Gregory is a consistent performer at every event. He just makes plays. The Texas A&M commitment is a crafty route runner that gets just enough separation on his routes. But his calling card is his hands. Gregory rarely drops a pass and we didn’t see it happen again during the Rivals Five-Star.

Coach Mike Elko will have a very dependable weapon in his offense.

Eric McFarland

The IMG Academy star was one of the youngest players in attendance but made a huge impact. He won the fastest man competition, beating everyone in the finals. McFarland was consistently open during the one-on-ones and 7-on-7 portion of camp.

He’s a name the country will know about in short order.

CJ Sadler

Sadler was one of the bigger surprises of camp. We knew he was good but no one saw it coming that he’d be able to get open with such ease against some of the best defensive backs in the country. The Michigan native is electric in the slot and took home MVP honors.

North Carolina has the momentum in this recruitment. But Colorado, Maryland, Michigan and Michigan State are still in the hunt for him.