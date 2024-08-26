2024 Motocross 450 points, results after Ironman: Chase Sexton ends 2024 commandingly

Chase Sexton didn’t want to leave any margin for error in his Pro Motocross battle, but the first couple of laps of the Ironman National in Crawfordsville, Indiana, were not part of his plan. He got off to a slow start in Moto 1, but quickly found pace. Sexton was third at the end of Lap 1, while Hunter Lawrence took the lead in a last-ditch effort to score the title. Sexton took the lead on Lap 5, held the advantage for the remainder of the race, and built a comfortable margin of more than seven seconds with one lap remaining.

Sexton left nothing to chance in Moto 2. He took the lead on Lap 1, had a four-second lead over Aaron Plessinger by Lap 6, and then stalled his bike. But Sexton did not give his advantage away and then rode off to a 26-second win.

Sexton’s 2024 Pro Motocross Championship had a lot of similarities to his 2023 Monster Energy Supercross title, as both were marked by consistency at the beginning of the season and stretch runs that were unmatchable. He has been the only rider to win an overall since Jett Lawrence was forced to suspend his season after Round 5 in Southwick, Massachusetts. Sexton also ended Lawrence’s perfect Motocross streak earlier in the year in the Hangtown Motocross Classic for seven total wins on the season.

Sexton will lead the field into the SuperMotocross World Championship with 25 points to Hunter Lawrence’s 22 and will feel good about his momentum, considering he was the defending winner of the SMX Playoff kickoff at zMax Dragway in Concord, North Carolina, last year.

With second-place results in both motos, the math was simple for Plessinger. His overall runner-up finish is his fourth consecutive podium, and he hopes it will springboard him into some SMX wins after finishing a best of fourth last year at Chicagoland Speedway.

In only his second race back, Eli Tomac took an accustomed place on the podium in the Ironman National. He finished fourth in Moto 1, and when he engaged in a brawl with Lawrence on Lap 3, he knew he would have a tiebreaker if he secured the position. Tomac took the final podium position in that race and overall.

For only the second time this year, Lawrence failed to stand on the podium with results of third in Moto 1 and sixth in Moto 2. He finished fourth overall. Regaining his teammate, brother, and riding partner before the SMX playoffs will be good for Lawrence.

Justin Cooper ended his solid rookie season with an eighth top-five after finishing sixth in Moto 1 and fourth in Moto 2. With Ironman, Cooper climbed into the top five in SMX points heading into the playoffs.

Here are the 450 Motocross results and points standings after Round 11 in Crawfordsville, Indiana:

Results

Click here for the official 450 results from Ironman.

Moto 1

Results

Lap Chart

Individual Lap Times

Fastest Segment Times

Moto 2

Results

Lap Chart

Individual Lap Times

Fastest Segment Times

Pro Motocross Rider Points

SuperMotocross Rider Points

Manufacturer Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 11 at Ironman (points earners):

1. Chase Sexton, 1 - 1 (50)

2. Aaron Plessinger, 2 - 2 (44)

3. Eli Tomac, 4 - 3 (38)

4. Hunter Lawrence, 3 - 6 (36)

5. Justin Cooper, 6 - 4 (34)

6. Jason Anderson, 5 - 5 (34)

7. Phillip Nicoletti, 8 - 8 (28)

8. Christian Craig, 10 - 7 (27)

9. Freddie Noren, 9 - 9 (26)

10. Malcolm Stewart, 7 - 11 (26)

11. Shane McElrath, 13 - 10 (21)

12. Marshal Weltin, 11 - 13 (20)

13. Harri Kullas, 12 - 14 (18)

14. Dean Wilson, 17 - 12 (15)

15. Devin Simonson, 15 - 18 (11)

16. Derek Kelley, 18 - 16 (10)

17. Cullin Park, 16 - 19 (9)

18. Grant Harlan, 14 - 36 (8)

19. Romain Pape, 24 - 15 (7)

20. Kyle Chisholm, 21 - 17 (6)

21. Jerry Robin, 19 - 37 (3)

22. Tristan Purdon, 39 0- 20 (2)

23. Bryce Shelly, 20 - 23 (2)

24. Preston Kilroy, 36 - 21 (1)

