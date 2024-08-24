Ironman Motocross Betting Odds: Ken Roczen ranked fourth in one-off 250 appearance

Chase Sexton is favored for the final Pro Motocross race of 2024 at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana, according to BetOnline.com with a -165 line, but with a 28-point lead to protect, his odds are slightly lower than he had last week for the Budds Creek National. Sportsbook traders are hedging that he might ride a safe race instead of going all out for the victory. Last week, Sexton was listed a -200.

Hunter Lawrence remains the second ranked rider at +175 and, applying that same logic, his odds are significantly lower than the +300 line he showed last week. After coming close on several occasions this year, Round 11 is his last opportunity to win a Motocross National in his rookie season.

Eli Tomac (+525) made his return to racing last week in Budds Creek and immediately popped into the top five in the first moto. Unfortunately, a poor start in the second race negated his fourth-place finish in Moto 1 and barely placed him inside the top 10.

Tomac’s return to the field occasioned a loss of confidence among traders for Aaron Plessinger (+750) to the tune of 400 points. He ranks only fourth this week despite scoring overall podiums in four of his last five Nationals and while neither of these two riders is likely to win this week, they are featured in a head-to-head matchup with Tomac (-140) favored over Plessinger (+100).

Lawrence (-600) and Justin Cooper (+350) comprise a second head-to-head with Lawrence heavily favored. Cooper also seeks his first National win and could be a compelling wager. Cooper has two podium finishes this season and seven top-fives. His odds for the outright win are +2000.

Outright Win 450 Odds

Chase Sexton (-165)

Hunter Lawrence (+175)

Eli Tomac (+525)

Aaron Plessinger (+750)

Justin Cooper (+2000)

Jason Anderson (+3300)

Dylan Ferrandis (+3300)

Malcolm Stewart (+5000)

Christian Craig (+6600)

In the 250 class, Haiden Deegan also sees his odds lowered from -175 at Budds Creek to -125 this week. Deegan has won only one National, at Washougal, in his last four attempts, but after clinching the 250 Championship last week, he is free to ride as aggressively as needed.

Chance Hymas is ranked second this week at +200. He is still recovering from a hard crash at Spring Creek four rounds previous but has shown speed at times since. He scored his first Pro Motocross win in the RedBud National after finishing fourth in Moto 1 and winning the second race.

Levi Kitchen (+240) is ranked third. In this hard to handicap division, Kitchen has three wins in the last four Nationals, including the most recent round at Budds Creek. He finished outside the top five in three of the last six rounds.

In his first 250 division race since 2013, Ken Roczen is not being shown a lot of respect by sportsbook traders with a line of +650. What he lacks in experience on this bike, he more than makes up in overall performance but there is not a lot of data to suggest how successful a rider can be making a one-off appearance in a lower class.

Outright Win 250 Odds

Haiden Deegan (-125)

Chance Hymas (+200)

Levi Kitchen (+240)

Tom Vialle (+650)

Ken Roczen (+650)

Ty Masterpool (+1000)

Jalek Swoll (+3300)

Pierce Brown (+5000)

Ryder DiFrancesco (+5000)

