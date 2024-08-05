Unadilla Motocross Betting Odds: Ken Roczen returns with second-best odds

Chase Sexton remains the favorite in betting odds for the Unadilla (N.Y.) National, but despite missing the final three Monster Energy Supercross races and the first eight rounds of Pro Motocross, Ken Roczen is ranked second at BetOnline.com.

Adding Roczen to the lineup has shortened Sexton’s odds from -275 from the most recent round at Washougal to -200 this week, but Sexton remains the only rider in the field with minus odds. That places Sexton back where he was for the Spring Creek National. The difference between first and second remains a considerable 475 points for the second consecutive week, making Sexton an overwhelming favorite.

However, traders are not willing to risk the enthusiasm bettors will have for Roczen’s return, nor are they willing to bet against his ability to come back strong. They list him at +275. Unadilla is his only scheduled 450 race before the SuperMotocross World Championship that begins in September.

Hunter Lawrence’s odds dropped 100 points from 2/1 at Washougal to 3/1 for Unadilla. Ranking him third overall shows a lack of confidence on the part of the sportsbook traders.

Aaron Plessinger shows the most notable movement this week, with his +1400 odds at Washougal being trimmed to +600. His current seven-moto streak of top-fives and four podium finishes has not gone unnoticed.

Dylan Ferrandis (+1600) also shows significant movement from his line of +4000 in the most recent National.

There are no head-to-head matchups listed this week.

Outright Win 450 Odds

Chase Sexton (-200)

Ken Roczen (+275)

Hunter Lawrence (+300)

Aaron Plessinger (+600)

Justin Cooper (+700)

Jason Anderson (+900)

Justin Barcia (+1100)

Dylan Ferrandis (+1600)

Malcolm Stewart (+3300)

Christian Craig (+3300)

Ken Roczen will return to 450 Pro Motocross in Unadilla, race in the 250 division in Ironman Ken Roczen is safely inside the top 20 in 450 SuperMotocross points and is looking to have a little fun racing with the youngsters in 250 competition in the season finale.

In the 250 division, Haiden Deegan’s odds have lengthened from -170 at Washougal to -200 for Unadilla, but there are signs that the traders believe competition is heating up.

Tom Vialle significantly changes from +1000 at Washougal to +200 as the series heads to the East Coast for back-to-back races.

Chance Hymas is ranked third again, but despite having two weeks off the bike to allow his leg to heal, his odds have lengthened slightly. He was +425 for Washougal and +500 for Unadilla.

Failing to perform up to expectations on his home track of Washougal, Levi Kitchen took the biggest hit among the top-five riders. He was ranked second last week at Washougal at +350 and a modest +600 for Unadilla. Kitchen failed to stand on the podium in either Washougal moto.

The Triumph riders, Jalek Swoll and Joey Savatgy represent interesting dark horses with 25/1 odds, which shows increased confidence from last week. Swoll was listed at +4000 in Washougal and Savatgy at +4500.

An additional dark horse has been added this week. Casey Cochran attaches to the bottom of the list at +5000.

As with the 450 class, there are no head-to-head matchups in 250s this week.

Outright Win 250 Odds

Haiden Deegan (-200)

Tom Vialle (+200)

Chance Hymas (+500)

Levi Kitchen (+600)

Jo Shimoda (+700)

Ty Masterpool (+900)

Jordon Smith (+1600)

Jalek Swoll (+2500)

Joey Savatgy (+2500)

Pierce Brown (+5000)

Ryder DiFrancesco (+5000)

Max Anstie (+5000)

Casey Cochran (+5000)

Previous Betting Odds

Washougal

Spring Creek

RedBud

Southwick

High Point

More SuperMotocross News

Drew Adams earns Open Pro title | Claims 250 Pro Sport

Veterans Andrew Short and Mike Brown earn Lynn’s titles

Mike Brown dominates 50+ class through two races

Cole Davies scores 250 Pro Sport win on Loretta Lynn’s opener

Garrett Marchbanks joins Pro Circuit Kawasaki at Unadilla

Ken Roczen to race Unadilla on 450, Ironman on 250

SuperMotocross, Feld Entertainment names new leadership

Eli Tomac eyes Budds Creek for return

Chase Sexton wins third straight at Washougal

