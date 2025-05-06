Nathan Franks’ PGA Tour debut could end Sunday; NCAA regionals starts the next morning ... 3,000 miles away

Nathan Franks still doesn’t know quite how he’s going to pull this off.

Back on March 3, Franks won The Q, an 18-hole qualifier consisting of aspiring professional golfers and golf influencers, to earn a spot in this week’s Myrtle Beach Classic. The result was kept secret until Monday, but for about two months, Franks, a senior at South Carolina, has known his PGA Tour debut would run right up against NCAA regionals.

Last week, Franks and his Gamecock teammates found out that they’ll be the fourth seed at Gold Mountain Golf Club in Bremerton, Washington, which is over 3,000 miles from the Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, where the Tour event will be played Thursday-Sunday.

If Franks makes the cut and opts to complete 72 holes, he’ll miss the practice round for the May 12-14 regional and will have to book it to the Pacific Northwest in time for Monday morning’s tee time.

“Still trying to work that out,” Franks said Tuesday. “Coach is working on it. He told me to play and we’ll figure it out.”

Surely Franks will need a private jet.

He will also require some energy.

Franks currently sits No. 24 in PGA Tour University. With Nos. 11-25 after the NCAA Championship earning PGA Tour Americas status, Franks could lock up a full summer in Canada with a strong seven days of golf.

Usually a man of few words, Franks, who is ranked No. 76 individually in the national collegiate rankings, didn’t know how he was selected for The Q, but he’s glad he was and took advantage.

“Looking forward to get a chance to compete against some of the best players in the world and see where I am and where I need to get better,” Franks said. “… Just going out there and playing as good as I can; see where that ends up.”