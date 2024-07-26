SuperMotocross parent company, Feld Entertainment names new leadership

Feld Entertainment, Inc., the parent company of the Monster Energy Supercross Series and the SuperMotocross World Championship, announced leadership changes at the top of their organizational chart with Juliette Feld Grossman named the third CEO in the company’s 57-year history and Stephen Yaros named President of Feld Entertainment. Former CEO Kenneth Feld will remain Chair of the Board of Directors.

Grossman carries on the family tradition in taking the reins from her father, Kenneth, who worked with his father, Irvin Feld, beginning in 1970.

Grossman has been with Feld since 2010 and, during her time with the organization, led the transformation of Monster Jam into a global franchise.

“I am honored to take on this role and build upon the strong foundation and legacy established by my father and grandfather,” Grossman said in a release. “I work with a remarkable team of Associates and it’s in concert with them that we will continue to bring joy to our fans worldwide and position our company for the future.”

Grossman will lead the company that includes Disney On Ice and the recently relaunched Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus. She will develop new business opportunities.

Yaros served most recently as Senior Vice President of Global Media and Supercross.

Joining the company in 1990, Yaros has held key positions in event marketing and sales, corporate communications, media monetization, and digital marketing. One of his most outstanding accomplishments was the creation of the SuperMotocross World Championship, a series that emerged from conversations while negotiating media rights ahead of the 2022 Supercross and Pro Motocross seasons. Those conversations resulted in the newly formed 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship televised on Peacock and the NBC Network.

“We are in a strong position to implement this leadership transition for the future of Feld Entertainment as the past two years have been the most successful in our company’s history,” said Kenneth Feld. “I am confident that the extraordinary leadership and vision of Juliette, Steve, and our senior executive team will continue to produce exceptional results for the organization.”

Executive Vice Presidents, Nicole Feld, and Alana Feld, will continue their responsibilities on the Board of Directors, providing strategic direction on the company’s major initiatives.

Stephen Yaros, President of Feld Entertainment / Edward Linsmier

More SuperMotocross News

Loretta Lynn’s, St Jude create new program

Eli Tomac eyes Budds Creek for return

450 results from Washougal | 250 results

Chase Sexton wins third straight at Washougal

Washougal Betting Odds

Garrett Marchbanks, ClubMX part ways

Stylez Robertson back in training

Colt Nichols joins H.E.P. Suzuki

Chance Hymas injures leg, hopes to attend Washougal

Chase Sexton wins second straight at Spring Creek

