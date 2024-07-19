Washougal Motocross Betting Odds: Line lengthens between Chase Sexton, Hunter Lawrence

The line continues to lengthen between favorite Chase Sexton and former red plate holder Hunter Lawrence at BetOnline.com, expanding from a difference of 400 points last week to 475 for the Washougal (Wash.) National.

Sexton showed a minus line for the Spring Creek National of -200, which was presumably popular enough among smart money to occasion a move to -275 for Washougal. Sexton’s sweep of the last two weekends explains the shift.

Meanwhile, Lawrence remains at +200 for another week in the belief that he can overcome his nine-moto losing streak and get back into contention. Lawrence scored his first and so far only moto win at Thunder Valley on the weekend his brother, Jett Lawrence, crashed and snapped his perfect Pro Motocross streak.

Lawrence (-250) is also featured in a head-to-head matchup with Justin Cooper (+170). For bettors who believe the rider of the No. 96 is on a downward trend, this is an interesting line.

Cooper’s (+700) outright win odds improve slightly this week after he stood on the podium at Spring Creek. He was +900 for that event.

The second head-to-head matchup at BetOnline.com has Aaron Plessinger (-150) favored over Jason Anderson (+110) despite the fact that at 10/1 for the outright win, Anderson leads Plessinger’s 14/1. This makes Plessinger an interesting dark horse.

Outright Win 450 Odds

Chase Sexton (-275)

Hunter Lawrence (+200)

Justin Cooper (+700)

Jason Anderson (+1000)

Aaron Plessinger (+1400)

Dylan Ferrandis (+4000)

Christian Craig (+5000)

Malcolm Stewart (+6000)

Chance Hymas injures leg in Spring Creek Moto 2 crash Chance Hymas was unable to complete the second moto due to the injury, but hopes to race at Washougal.

In the 250 division, Haiden Deegan’s favored odds shifted slightly from -175 at Spring Creek to -170 for Washougal. He’s failed to win the last two overall races with Chance Hymas cashing in at +350 at RedBud and Levi Kitchen posted at +500 for Spring Creek, but Deegan continues to hold the red plate and show more consistency than any other rider in the field.

Kitchen (+350) moves up the order this week and becomes the second-favored rider. In addition to the momentum of his first Pro Motocross overall win last week in Minnesota, he returns to his hometown track of Washougal.

Kitchen is favored in two head-to-head matchups with a -175 line compared to Tom Vialle (+135) and at -160 to Ty Masterpool (+120).

Third on the list, Chance Hymas (+425) injured his leg last week in a Moto 2, Turn 1 crash but he is on the entry list and expected to race.

Jo Shimoda (+750) is the only other rider listed below 10/1 this week. He was also included in last week’s massive pileup at the start of Moto 2 and damage to his bike ended a four-race, top-five streak of moto finishes.

An interesting head-to-head matchup is found between teammates Joey Savatgy and Jalek Swoll, who are listed as a pick ‘em. It will cost -120 for either rider to make his wager.

An additional dark horse has been added this week. Julien Beaumer attaches to the bottom of the list at +5500.

Outright Win 250 Odds

Haiden Deegan (-170)

Levi Kitchen (+350)

Chance Hymas (+425)

Jo Shimoda (+750)

Tom Vialle (+1000)

Ty Masterpool (+1200)

Max Anstie (+2500)

Pierce Brown (+4000)

Jalek Swoll (+4000)

Jordon Smith (+4000)

Joey Savatgy (+4500)

Ryder DiFrancesco (+4500)

Julien Beaumer (+5500)

