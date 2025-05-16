NASCAR Friday schedule at North Wilkesboro Speedway
NASCAR All-Star Race festivities will get under way Friday at North Wilkesboro Speedway with practice and qualifying on the 0.625-mile oval.
The opening session will include the 20 cars locked into Sunday’s main event and the 18 cars trying to transfer from the All-Star Open. The qualifying session for the Open will begin at 6:10 p.m., immediately followed by All-Star Race qualifying.
The All-Star Race pole-sitter will start first in Saturday’s first heat race and the main event Sunday. The Pit Crew Challenge will be contested with a four-tire pit stop during qualifying that also will determine pit selection for the All-Star Race.
The Friday program will conclude with a 100-lap CARS Tour race.
All-Star Race schedule at North Wilkesboro
(All Times Eastern)
Friday, May 16
Garage open
- 10:30 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. — Cup
- 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. — Truck Series
Track activity
- 5:05 - 5:50 p.m. — Cup practice (FS2, MRN)
- 6:05 - 6:45p.m. — Cup Open qualifying (FS1, MRN)
- 7 - 8 p.m. — Cup All-Star Race qualifying/Pit Crew Challenge (FS1, MRN)
- 8:15 p.m. — CARS Tour race (100 laps, FS1, Flo Racing)Weather
Friday: Cloudy with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible. A high of 86 degrees and winds from the west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.