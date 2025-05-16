 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR Friday schedule at North Wilkesboro Speedway

  
Published May 16, 2025 06:00 AM

NASCAR All-Star Race festivities will get under way Friday at North Wilkesboro Speedway with practice and qualifying on the 0.625-mile oval.

The opening session will include the 20 cars locked into Sunday’s main event and the 18 cars trying to transfer from the All-Star Open. The qualifying session for the Open will begin at 6:10 p.m., immediately followed by All-Star Race qualifying.

The All-Star Race pole-sitter will start first in Saturday’s first heat race and the main event Sunday. The Pit Crew Challenge will be contested with a four-tire pit stop during qualifying that also will determine pit selection for the All-Star Race.

The Friday program will conclude with a 100-lap CARS Tour race.

AUTO: APR 26 NASCAR Cup Series Jack Link's 500
Kyle Larson to skip heat race at North Wilkesboro for Indy 500 qualifying
Justin Allgaier will practice and qualify Kyle Larson’s car ahead of Larson driving it in Sunday’s All-Star Race.

All-Star Race schedule at North Wilkesboro

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, May 16

Garage open

  • 10:30 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. — Cup
  • 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. — Truck Series

Track activity

  • 5:05 - 5:50 p.m. — Cup practice (FS2, MRN)
  • 6:05 - 6:45p.m. — Cup Open qualifying (FS1, MRN)
  • 7 - 8 p.m. — Cup All-Star Race qualifying/Pit Crew Challenge (FS1, MRN)
  • 8:15 p.m. — CARS Tour race (100 laps, FS1, Flo Racing)Weather

Friday: Cloudy with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible. A high of 86 degrees and winds from the west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.