Kyle Larson to skip heat race at North Wilkesboro for Indy 500 qualifying

Hendrick Motorsports said Thursday that Kyle Larson’s No. 5 team will not compete in Saturday’s heat race at North Wilkesboro Speedway due to Larson’s Indianapolis 500 commitments.

Larson will drive in Sunday night’s NASCAR All-Star Race. He will have to start at the rear for missing his heat race.

Larson also will miss Friday’s All-Star practice and qualifying sessions at North Wilkesboro. He will remain in Indianapolis to prepare for Indy 500 qualifying this weekend.

Justin Allgaier will drive Larson’s No. 5 Chevrolet in practice and qualifying Friday at North Wilkesboro. Qualifying sets the lineup for the two heat races. The pit crew challenge, which is a part of qualifying, will determine the order teams pick their pit stalls.

There’s little benefit to Larson’s team to run in the heat race with a different driver. A driver change will force Larson to start at the rear for the All-Star Race.

Larson started from the rear in last year’s All-Star Race after skipping the preliminary events to remain in Indianapolis and finished fourth. He won the All-Star Race in 2023 at North Wilkesboro.

Larson is making his second attempt to compete in both the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day later this month. Rain thwarted his attempt last year.

