Stylez Robertson back in training after 2023 wrist injury, multiple surgeries

  By
  Dan Beaver,
  By
  Dan Beaver
  
Published July 17, 2024 02:54 PM

Eight months after suffering a wrist injury, Stylez Robertson returned to practice on a turn track, a course designed with few or no jumps to minimize impact on the body. Robertson has not yet provided a timetable for his return to racing.

Robertson’s last race was the 2023 Pro Motocross finale in the Ironman National in Crawfordsville, Indiana, in the 250 division. He finished 10th in that race.

MX 2024 Rd 07 Spring Creek Chance Hymas crash.JPG
Chance Hymas injures leg in Spring Creek Moto 2 crash
Chance Hymas was unable to complete the second moto due to the injury, but hopes to race at Washougal.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

"[Two hundred, thirty-four] days later… [five] surgeries … not going to lie there were some dark times but I’m finally past it all and I’m so happy to be back on my dirt bike,” Robertson posted on social media. “Got to go ride around for a bit on a turn track and man it feels good to be back.

“My recovery wasn’t smooth I won’t sugar coat it. Thought we had it fixed the first go around but ran into some problems but all is good now. Dr. Viola and his team were nothing but amazing to me and I am forever grateful for them! Thank you to everyone in my corner for helping me during this time. Was definitely hard on me but we got through it and I couldn’t be happier that it’s all over. Felt like a kid on Christmas waking up this morning knowing I got to go ride.”

With best finish of third in the second Anaheim race of 2023, Robertson finished 13th in the Supercross West division. He made five starts that season before a season-ending leg injury sidelined him in April. Robertson returned during the outdoor season and earned points in three Nationals.

