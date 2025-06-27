Motocross at Southwick 2025, Round 5: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info

Round 5 of the Pro Motocross season can be seen live on NBC at 1:00 p.m.

Jett Lawrence is the defending winner at The Wick 338 in Southwick, Massachusetts, and the only rider to score an overall victory in 2025, but after a week of rest, Eli Tomac and Hunter Lawrence hope to close the competitive gap.

Five riders have swept the top five in the first four rounds of 2025 with Aaron Plessinger and Justin Cooper showing remarkable speed early. A mistake by Jett could provide a new winner this week.

In the 250 division, Haiden Deegan has won three of four rounds as the only rider to seriously challenge him, Chance Hymas, has departed from the roster with a knee injury.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 5 of the 2025 Motocross season at The Wick 338 in Southwick, Massachusetts:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE:

TV coverage of Motocross Round 5 at The Wick 338 in Southwick, Massachusetts, will begin live Saturday, June 14, at 1:00 p.m. ET on Peacock, Telemundo, and the NBC Sports App. Race Day Live coverage begins at 10:00 a.m. ET on Peacock, featuring qualification coverage. Moto 1 in the 450 class of the Pro Motocross season can be seen live on NBC at 1:00 p.m.

All 31 rounds of the 2025 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

SOUTHWICK ENTRY LISTS

450 entry list | 250 entry list

SOUTHWICK TRACK MAP

SOUTHWICK EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Motocross race:

Qualification

8:00 a.m.: 450 Class Practice Group B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

8:20 a.m.: 450 Class Practice Group A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

8:50 a.m.: 250 Class Practice Group A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

9:10 a.m.: 250 Class Practice Group B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

9:40 a.m.: 450 Class Group B Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

9:45 a.m.: 450 Class Practice Group B- 15 minutes - Timed

10:05 a.m.: 450 Class Group A Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

10:10 a.m.: 450 Class Practice Group A- 15 minutes - Timed

10:30 a.m.: 250 Class Group A Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

10:35 a.m.: 250 Class Practice Group A- 15 minutes - Timed

10:55 a.m.: 250 Class Group B Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

11:00 a.m.: 250 Class Practice Group B- 15 minutes - Timed

11:45 a.m.: 450 Consolation Race

12:00 p.m.: 250 Consolation Race

Feature Program

12:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies

1:11p.m.: 450 Class Moto #1 LIVE NBC

2:10 p.m.: 250 Class Moto #1

2:45 p.m.: Halftime

3:20 p.m.: 450 Class Moto #2

4:20 p.m.: 250 Class Moto #2

