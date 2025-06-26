How to Watch MotoAmerica Round 4 at Ridge Motorsports Park: Schedule, TV/stream info, past results

The MotoAmerica Superbike Series rolls into Ridge Motorsports Park in Shelton, Washington, June 28 - 29 for a double header in Round 4 of the 2025 season.

Josh Herrin swept the weekend at Road America and closed to within two points of the championship leader after Cameron Beaubier crashed in Sunday’s feature. Meanwhile, Bobby Fong moved into third by three points over Jake Gagne, making for a tight battle at the top of the chart.

Here’s what you need to know to watch this weekend’s races on Peacock and NBC Sports NOW.

Ridge Motorsports Superbike entry list

How to watch MotoAmerica Superbike Series in 2025

Coverage of the fourth round at Ridge Motorsports Park begins Saturday at 6:00 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBC Sports NOW.

You can stream the remainder of the 2025 schedule on Peacock App and NBC Sports NOW, a free 24/7 streaming channel from NBC Sports offering daily sports talk shows, live sports, and highlights on on Peacock, The Roku Channel, Xumo, Pluto TV, and more.

MotoAmerica Superbike Series 2025

The MotoAmerica Superbike Series is a nine-round, 20 race season, making stops at some of the country’s premier race tracks.

Barber Motorsports Park, Apr. 4-6 (won by Cameron Beaubier, Jake Gagne)

Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, May 2-4 (won by Cameron Beaubier)

Road America, May 30-June 1 ( won by Josh Herrin )

Ridge Motorsports Park, June 27-29

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, July 11-13

VIRginia International Raceway, Aug. 1-3

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Aug. 15-17

Circuit of the Americas, Sep. 12-14

New Jersey Motorsports Park, Sep. 26-28

Past MotoAmerica results from Ridge

Cameron Peterson beat Gagne to the checkered flag in Race 1 of the 2024 doubleheader while Herrin bested Fong in the second race of the weekend.

It was a tough Saturday afternoon for Beaubier with a crash in the first race, but he rebounded to finish third on Sunday.

