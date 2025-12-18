Austin Forkner to ride Triumph 450 in first six SuperMotocross rounds as replacement for Jordon Smith

Austin Forkner will debut the 450 Factory Triumph at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, on January 10, 2026, and compete in at least the next five rounds as a replacement for Jordon Smith, who underwent shoulder surgery during the off-season.

Forkner is scheduled to race in the 250 East division in 2026, as that divisional series will not run until Round 7 of the Supercross season at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Forkner suggested he might remain in the 450 class depending on results.

“I’m super excited for the opportunity to race in the 450SX division to start the 2026 season,” Forkner said in a news release. “Whether it turns out to be a little bit of a warm-up going into 250SX East, or potentially a full season if we decide to go that way, I think it’s a great opportunity.

“I’m excited to see where I stack up in the 450 class, and I’ve been putting plenty of time in on the bigger bike in recent weeks. It’s been good so far. I think my style fits a 450 pretty well, and I can’t wait to head to A1 for the first round of the series.”

Forkner (knee) is also returning from an injury suffered in the second SuperMotocross Playoff round in St. Louis, Missouri.

Smith confirmed he was scheduled to ride in the 450 class last week, although an official announcement had not yet made.

“I’m really excited to be moving up to the 450 class and racing for the Triumph Factory Racing team next year,” Smith said. “I feel like I’ve had my time in the 250 class, and I’ve had a lot of good results, and I think I can transfer that good riding in my move up to the 450. I’m looking forward to working with the team to help develop the bike, and put in some good rides.

“Unfortunately, the crash I had in practice in Vegas where I dislocated my shoulder resulted in the need to have surgery to repair my rotator cuff and labrum. We’ve been working on the rehab day in, day out and it’s going well, but the return to racing will not be until Arlington. Of course, for me it’s super disappointing not to be out there from the start of the season, especially as this is a momentous occasion for Triumph and the next chapter in my career, but I can’t wait to be back out there and on the TF 450-X.”

Jalek Swoll is Triumph’s other 250 rider and will reportedly also compete in the Eastern division.

Completing the lineup, Mikkel Haarup will compete on a 450 Factory Triumph in the Pro Motocross series.

