LIVE: Pro Motocross Round 7 updates from Spring Creek
MILLVILLE, Minnesota: It’s a warm and humid day at the track with highs approaching 90 and sun shining down on Spring Creek MX Park.
Chase Sexton and Hunter Lawrence bring their title contest and a narrow seven-point gap to the track in the 450 division.
Haiden Deegan holds a commanding lead in 250s but Chance Hymas is coming on strong/ After a crash in Moto 2 at RedBud for Haiden Deegan, Hymas is the only rider with a perfect record of top-five finishes.
Qualification
450s
Chase Sexton sets the pace early with a lap of 2:07.935 over Jason Anderson’s 2:08.447. With Jett Lawrence out of the field, there is a shuffling among the leaders.
Hunter Lawrence also has pace at 2:08.943.
Justin Cooper in fourth and Aaron Plessinger round out the top five.
Click here for complete results from 450 Qualification 1
250s
Chance Hymas (2:09.976) backs up his first Pro Motocross win last week at RedBud with the fastest time in Group A’s first qualification session.
He was nearly one second faster than Joey Savatgy’s 2:10.801.
Levi Kitchen rounded out the top three with a time of 2:11.174.
Ty Masterpool in fourth and Haiden Deegan round out the top five.
Click her for complete results from 250 Qualification 1
