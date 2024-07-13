LIVE: Pro Motocross Round 7 updates from Spring Creek

MILLVILLE, Minnesota: It’s a warm and humid day at the track with highs approaching 90 and sun shining down on Spring Creek MX Park.

Chase Sexton and Hunter Lawrence bring their title contest and a narrow seven-point gap to the track in the 450 division.

Haiden Deegan holds a commanding lead in 250s but Chance Hymas is coming on strong/ After a crash in Moto 2 at RedBud for Haiden Deegan, Hymas is the only rider with a perfect record of top-five finishes.

Qualification

450s

Chase Sexton sets the pace early with a lap of 2:07.935 over Jason Anderson’s 2:08.447. With Jett Lawrence out of the field, there is a shuffling among the leaders.

Hunter Lawrence also has pace at 2:08.943.

Justin Cooper in fourth and Aaron Plessinger round out the top five.

Click here for complete results from 450 Qualification 1

250s

Chance Hymas (2:09.976) backs up his first Pro Motocross win last week at RedBud with the fastest time in Group A’s first qualification session.

He was nearly one second faster than Joey Savatgy’s 2:10.801.

Levi Kitchen rounded out the top three with a time of 2:11.174.

Ty Masterpool in fourth and Haiden Deegan round out the top five.

Click her for complete results from 250 Qualification 1

More SuperMotocross News

While we wait for the features to begin, check out some stories you may have missed.

Phil Nicoletti’s stress reliever

Spring Creek betting odds

Anger fueled Chance Hymas’ win

Spring Creek by the numbers

450 results from RedBud | 250 results

Chase Sexton sweeps RedBud

Jett Lawrence out for remainder of MX

Lawrence Brothers bring back AUSX Open

Justin Barcia out with knee injury

Jett Lawrence wins Southwick Nationals

