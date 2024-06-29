Jett Lawrence wins fourth consecutive race with Southwick Moto 1 victory

Pro Motocross riders are back in action after the first off-week of the season, and a healthy, rejuvenated Jett Lawrence seeks to return to his dominant way in the outdoor season.

Weather could play a role in today’s race, with a 33 percent chance forecast in the morning and 12 percent in the afternoon, but that should keep temperatures low in the mid-70s.

Garrett Marchbanks returns after suffering an injury on Press Day in the season opener at Fox Raceway in Pala, California.

Haiden Deegan put on a clinic in Moto 1 and won by more than 15 seconds.

Jett Lawrence starts a new streak with fourth consecutive moto win.

250 Moto 2

Levi Kitchen gets the holeshot. He needs to close the points gap on Deegan.

Julien Beaumer crashes on Lap 1 and draws the red flag.

450 Moto 1

Jett Lawrence gets the holeshot with Chase Sexton in second.

Hunter Lawrence passes Sexton on Lap 1.

It’s another fast start for Phil Nicoletti, who rides fourth for a while on the first lap before getting passed by Jason Anderson.

Aaron Plessinger passes Nicoletti for fifth on Lap 2.

In his first race back from injury, Garrett Marchbanks (ninth) rides in the top 10.

Plessinger rides wide on Lap 5. That moves Justin Cooper up to fifth.

Plessinger continues to fall back and is barely inside the top 10. He was having a problem with his roll-offs. Plessinger comes in from ninth for new goggles and falls to 17th.

Meanwhile, at the front of the pack Jett has a 6.6-second lead over Hunter. Sexton is 2.2 seconds further back.

Nine laps in and nine minutes remain. The top three remain the same with Anderson and Cooper still in the top five.

A battered Justin Barcia (knee) sits sixth.

Jett rides wide and loses time, but he still has a six-second lead.

Hunter has the same margin over Sexton in the battle for the runner-up spot.

The white flag is out with Jett holding a 9.7 lead over Hunter.

Jett has four straight moto wins to start a new streak.

Hunter closes the gap on the final lap to 6.4 seconds.

Sexton is 11 seconds further back.

Fourth-place Anderson and Cooper round out the top five.

Malcolm Stewart finishes eight. He has finished seventh, eight, or ninth in every moto this year.

Malcolm Stewart climbs upward in Pro Motocross and is enjoying every minute of the day After missing 11 months to injury in 2023, Malcolm Stewart knows there is nothing as valuable as seat time.

250 Moto 1

Haiden Deegan gets the holeshot and immediately starts to pull away from Chance Hymas and the field. Deegan leads by 2.2 seconds at the end of Lap 1.

It’s a short moto for Max Anstie. He retires before Lap 1 when his back tire won’t turn. He also went down on Lap 1, so may have suffered damage.

Tom Vialle settles into third. Levi Kitchen and Nick Romano round out the top five.

On Lap 4, Joey Savatgy passes Romano for fifth.

Both Triumph riders are in contention for a top-five.

Jalek Swoll and Ty Masterpool move into sixth and seventh on Lap 5.

Dilan Schwartz hits the dirt while battling Romano and then gets hit in the helmet by Casey Cochran.

With 11 minutes remaining, Deegan has now stretched his advantage to 7.3 seconds over Vialle. Hymas is 8.5 seconds further back in third. Kitchen and Savatgy continue to ride in the top five.

Vialle is about six-tenths faster than Deegan on Laps 9 and 10, but he’s still nearly six seconds behind.

Deegan answers on Lap 11 with a circuit two seconds faster. It would appear Deegan was losing time in traffic.

With less than a minute on the clock, Swoll’s bike gives up. He won’t finish after running sixth.

The white flag flies over a 15.4-second lead over Vialle. Hymas is 7.3 seconds further back.

Deegan scores a dominant victory over Vialle (-15.335 seconds).

“I came into this place; I have a lot of confidence. It’s just people doubting me. I don’t doubt myself, so that’s why I came out here and won that first moto. - Haiden Deegan

Hymas finished third and closed the gap to 1.831 seconds.

Fourth-place Kitchen and Savatgy round out the top five.

Masterpool finishes sixth.

Jo Shimoda overcame problems on Lap 1 to finish ninth.

Max Anstie completes return to Star Yamaha with Southwick start Max Anstie announced his departure from Firepower Honda two weeks ago and his signing with Star Racing Yamaha the next day.

Last Chance Qualifiers

450s

Justin Cokinos beat Max Miller to the line by 2.028 seconds.

Josh Boaz and Joe Tait also advance to the motos.

Anthony Rodriguez is the first rider on the outside, looking in.

250s

Crockett Myers finishes 3.5 seconds ahead of Cameron Durow.

Slade Varola and Jesse Wessell also advance to the features.

Qualification

450s

In Qualification 2, Justin Cooper is the fastest early, but Chase Sexton and Jett Lawrence are close.

Cooper (2:06.202) tops a 450 qualification session for the first time in his career.

Chase Sexton (2:06.710) finished ahead of Jett Lawrence (2:06.763) for the second time this morning.

Hunter Lawrence is fourth, and Jason Anderson rounds out the top five.

Making his return, Garrett Marchbanks lands inside the top 10.

Overall, Sexton has the fastest and second-fastest laps as he hopes to beat Jett head-to-head.

Cooper was third, with Aaron Plessinger and Dylan Ferrandis rounding out the top five.

Marchbanks narrowly misses that mark with the sixth-fastest time.

Chase Sexton tops the board in the first few laps, with Jett Lawrence and Jason Anderson chasing.

Jett (2:04.507) momentarily had the top spot at the end of the Qualification 1 session, but Sexton (2:04.370) put in a flyer and wins Q1.

Justin Cooper (2:05.228) takes third.

Aaron Plessinger is fourth, and Dylan Ferrandis rounds out the top five.

250s

Times are expected to be slower in Q2, so the riders will work on finding a consistent line.

Tom Vialle slows the pace by about 4 seconds and is at the top of this chart with two minutes remaining.

Vialle wins Qualification 2 with a speed of 2:08.105.

Deegan (2:08.309) was second, and Julien Beaumer (2:08.931) slotted into third.

Jordon Smith finishes fourth.

Jo Shimoda found speed in rough conditions and finished this session fifth.

Max Anstie landed ninth in this session after failing a sound check in Q1.

In Qualification 1, Group A, Haiden Deegan takes the top spot early. He’ll try to hold off Levi Kitchen and Joey Savatgy.

Tom Vialle moves into third on Lap 4.

Savatgy puts in a fast lap at the end of the session and pushes all but Deegan down a notch.

This is how they end: Deegan is fastest (2:05.228), ahead of Savatgy (2:05.753) and Kitchen (2:05.874).

Last week’s emotional winner, Ty Masterpool, jumped to fourth at the end.

Vialle rounds out the top five.

Max Anstie finds pace quickly. He is seventh, but afterward, he was stripped of his fastest lap for failing sound. His second-fastest lap dropped him to 18th.

Honda HRC’s Jo Shimoda continues to struggle and lands 18th.

But Tom Guyon from Group B set the fastest lap overall at 2:05.091.

