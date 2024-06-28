Max Anstie completes return to Star Yamaha with Southwick start

Max Anstie announced his immediate release from the Firepower Honda team on June 18 and his signing with Star Racing Yamaha the following day; his move will be complete when racing begins for Round 5 of the Pro Motocross Championship this Saturday at The Wick 338 in Southwick, Massachusetts.

“This marks a new chapter in my career and one that I’m motivated to take full advantage of,” Anstie said in a news release. “I’ve got unfinished business in the United States, especially in Pro Motocross, and I know that Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing will help me tick those boxes. From Southwick on, we’ll start taking steps to understand the YZ250F in order to make a title run in 2025. I’ve never felt more ready.”

Anstie competed in the Pro Motocross’ 250 division in 2009 and 2010, finishing just inside the top 20 in both seasons. His best championship effort in the outdoor series came in 2020 when he finished ninth on a 450 cc Suzuki.

“We’re happy to have Max join the team and make his debut with us next weekend at Southwick,” said Jensen Hendler, Star Racing 250 Team Manager. “We feel he’s a championship contender and will be a great addition to our program. We’re looking forward to seeing what he can do aboard our YZ250Fs the rest of this season and beyond.”

