Motocross 2025 250 results, highlights, finish at Ironman: Haiden Deegan gets back on track
Haiden Deegan swept the two motos of the Ironman National in Crawfordsville, Indiana, and extended his points lead to a little more than a full race weekend with two rounds remaining. If Deegan earns more points than Jo Shimoda next weekend, he will clinch the 2025 250 MX title with one race remaining, and while his father denied rumors that Deegan would race in the 450 division in the season finale at Budds Creek MX Park in Mechanicsville, Maryland, he undoubtedly believes it would be nice to have the option.
More importantly, Deegan wants to leave the 250 Motocross division at the height of his skill after last week’s official announcement that he will move into the 450 division next summer after attempting to defend his 250 Supercross title one final time. Deegan won Moto 1 by nearly eight seconds and Moto 2 by more than 12 seconds ahead of Jo Shimoda.
Deegan has swept the weekend five times in 2025.
Shimoda finished second in both Ironman motos. It was the third time he’s swept the runner-up position behind Deegan after doing so in the first two rounds at Fox Raceway in Pala, California, and the Hangtown Motocross Classic in Rancho Cordova, California. This was his fourth consecutive podium and sixth such finish of the season.
Tom Vialle rounded out the podium in both motos and overall, but he has some ground to make up after finishing nearly one minute behind the leader in Moto 1 and more than 30 seconds off the pace in the second race.
Garrett Marchbanks had another yeoman’s performance at Ironman with a fourth-place overall finish after scoring a 4-6. All but one of his Motocross rounds this week have ended in a narrow band of results between third and seventh.
Drew Adams scored his first top-five of the season after finishing eighth in the first moto and fifth in Moto 2. This came on the heels of his first top-10 (ninth) at Washougal.
Here are the 250 Motocross results, lap times, and points standings after Round 9 at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana:
Results
Moto 1
Results
Fastest Sector Times
Individual Lap Times
Detailed Lap Times
Moto 2
Results
Fastest Sector Times
Individual Lap Times
Detailed Lap Times
250 MX Rider Points
250 SuperMotocross Points
Manufacturer Points
Here is the finishing order of Round 9 in Ironman (points earners):
1. Haiden Deegan, Yamaha [1-1]
2. Jo Shimoda, Honda [2-2]
3. Tom Vialle, KTM [3-3]
4. Garrett Marchbanks, [4-6]
5. Drew Adams, Kawasaki [8-5]
6. Mikkel Haarup, Triumph [5-9]
7. Maximus Vohland, Yamaha [7-8]
8. Levi Kitchen, Kawasaki [14-4]
9. Austin Forkner, Triumph [11-10]
10. Seth Hammaker, Kawasaki [9-12]
11. Nate Thrasher, Yamaha [13-11]
12. Jordon Smith, Triumph [6-19]
13. Parker Ross, Yamaha [19-7]
14. Julien Beaumer, KTM [15-13]
15. Ryder DiFrancesco, GasGas [17-15]
16. Jalek Swoll, Triumph [10-39]
17. Dilan Schwartz, Yamaha [16-18]
18. Michael Mosiman, Yamaha [12-40]
19. Avery Long, KTM [40-14]
20. Kade Johnson, Yamaha [34-16]
21. Lux Turner, KTM [24-17]
22. Mathys Boisrame, KTM [18-27]
23. Kyle Wise, Yamaha [22-20]
24. Gage Linville, KTM [20-38]
25. CJ Benard, KTM [23-21]
26. Cullin, Park Honda [21-23]
