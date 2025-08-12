 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

26th European Athletics Championships - Rome 2024: Day Six
Mondo Duplantis breaks pole vault world record for 13th time
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Atlanta Braves
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Isaac Collins, Bryan Abreu, and Hurston Waldrep
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
David Montgomery fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Top Clips

nbc_golf_emiliadoran_250812.jpg
How Doran balances life as golfer and reporter
nbc_golf_whanintv2_250812.jpg
Whan ‘super excited’ about new media rights deal
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250812.jpg
Saints’ Shough tops best bets for most INTs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

26th European Athletics Championships - Rome 2024: Day Six
Mondo Duplantis breaks pole vault world record for 13th time
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Atlanta Braves
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Isaac Collins, Bryan Abreu, and Hurston Waldrep
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
David Montgomery fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Top Clips

nbc_golf_emiliadoran_250812.jpg
How Doran balances life as golfer and reporter
nbc_golf_whanintv2_250812.jpg
Whan ‘super excited’ about new media rights deal
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250812.jpg
Saints’ Shough tops best bets for most INTs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Motocross 2025 250 results, highlights, finish at Ironman: Haiden Deegan gets back on track

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published August 12, 2025 02:27 PM

Haiden Deegan swept the two motos of the Ironman National in Crawfordsville, Indiana, and extended his points lead to a little more than a full race weekend with two rounds remaining. If Deegan earns more points than Jo Shimoda next weekend, he will clinch the 2025 250 MX title with one race remaining, and while his father denied rumors that Deegan would race in the 450 division in the season finale at Budds Creek MX Park in Mechanicsville, Maryland, he undoubtedly believes it would be nice to have the option.

More importantly, Deegan wants to leave the 250 Motocross division at the height of his skill after last week’s official announcement that he will move into the 450 division next summer after attempting to defend his 250 Supercross title one final time. Deegan won Moto 1 by nearly eight seconds and Moto 2 by more than 12 seconds ahead of Jo Shimoda.

Deegan has swept the weekend five times in 2025.

Click here for a recap of Ironman

Shimoda finished second in both Ironman motos. It was the third time he’s swept the runner-up position behind Deegan after doing so in the first two rounds at Fox Raceway in Pala, California, and the Hangtown Motocross Classic in Rancho Cordova, California. This was his fourth consecutive podium and sixth such finish of the season.

Tom Vialle rounded out the podium in both motos and overall, but he has some ground to make up after finishing nearly one minute behind the leader in Moto 1 and more than 30 seconds off the pace in the second race.

Relive Moto 1

Garrett Marchbanks had another yeoman’s performance at Ironman with a fourth-place overall finish after scoring a 4-6. All but one of his Motocross rounds this week have ended in a narrow band of results between third and seventh.

Drew Adams scored his first top-five of the season after finishing eighth in the first moto and fifth in Moto 2. This came on the heels of his first top-10 (ninth) at Washougal.

MX 2025 Rd 09 Ironman Hunter Lawrence 02 podium.JPG
Motocross 2025 450 results, highlights, finish at Ironman: Hunter Lawrence wins with consistency
For a rider who has shown as much consistency as Hunter Lawrence in the past two seasons, it is fitting his first with came with a pair of runner-up finishes.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Here are the 250 Motocross results, lap times, and points standings after Round 9 at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana:

Results

Overall Results

Moto 1
Results
Fastest Sector Times
Individual Lap Times
Detailed Lap Times

Moto 2
Results
Fastest Sector Times
Individual Lap Times
Detailed Lap Times

250 MX Rider Points
250 SuperMotocross Points
Manufacturer Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 9 in Ironman (points earners):

1. Haiden Deegan, Yamaha [1-1]
2. Jo Shimoda, Honda [2-2]
3. Tom Vialle, KTM [3-3]
4. Garrett Marchbanks, [4-6]
5. Drew Adams, Kawasaki [8-5]
6. Mikkel Haarup, Triumph [5-9]
7. Maximus Vohland, Yamaha [7-8]
8. Levi Kitchen, Kawasaki [14-4]
9. Austin Forkner, Triumph [11-10]
10. Seth Hammaker, Kawasaki [9-12]
11. Nate Thrasher, Yamaha [13-11]
12. Jordon Smith, Triumph [6-19]
13. Parker Ross, Yamaha [19-7]
14. Julien Beaumer, KTM [15-13]
15. Ryder DiFrancesco, GasGas [17-15]
16. Jalek Swoll, Triumph [10-39]
17. Dilan Schwartz, Yamaha [16-18]
18. Michael Mosiman, Yamaha [12-40]
19. Avery Long, KTM [40-14]
20. Kade Johnson, Yamaha [34-16]
21. Lux Turner, KTM [24-17]
22. Mathys Boisrame, KTM [18-27]
23. Kyle Wise, Yamaha [22-20]
24. Gage Linville, KTM [20-38]
25. CJ Benard, KTM [23-21]
26. Cullin, Park Honda [21-23]

Motocross Results

Pala 450 Results | 250 Results
Hangtown 450 Results | 250 Results
Thunder Valley 450 Results | 250 Results
High Point 450 Results | 250 Results
Southwick 450 Results | 250 Results
RedBud 450 Results | 250 Results
Spring Creek 450 Results | 250 Results
Washougal 450 Results | 250 Results

Supercross Results

Anaheim 1 450 Results | 250W Results
San Diego 450 Results | 250W Results
Anaheim 2 450 Results | 250W Results
Glendale 450 Results | 250W Results
Tampa 450 Results | 250E Results
Detroit 450 Results | 250E Results
Arlington 450 Results | 250W Results
Daytona 450 Results | 250E Results
Indianapolis 450 Results | 250 E/W Results
Birmingham 450 Results | 250E Results
Seattle 450 Results | 250W Results
Foxborough 450 Results | 250E Results
Philadelphia 450 Results | 250 E/W Results
New Jersey 450 Results | 250E Results
Pittsburgh 450 Results | 250E Results
Denver 450 Results | 250W Results
Salt Lake City 450 Results | 250 E/W Results

More SuperMotocross News

Ken Roczen set to return for Unadilla National
Lachlan Turner sweeps Ironman, continues to dominate WMX
Hunter Lawrence earns first Motocross win at Ironman
Jett Lawrence penalized for jumping Ironman’s Moto 1, dropping him to 17th
Chase Sexton fends off Hunter Lawrence in Ironman Moto 1 win
Haiden Deegan wins Ironman Moto 1 over Jo Shimoda to extend points lead
Eli Tomac, Chase Sexton, and Haiden Deegan will be MXoN Team USA in 2025
Ironman 450 Qualification | 250 Qualification
Stilez Robertson ends professional racing career
Haiden Deegan extends with Yamaha, will race out of 450 rig in 2026