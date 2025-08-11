Lachlan Turner sweeps Ironman, continues to dominate Women’s Pro Motocross

Lachlan Turner led every lap of the Ironman Nationals’ two motos in Crawfordsville, Indiana, and extended her points lead to 24 over Australia’s Charli Cannon with two rounds remaining in the 2025 season.

“It’s super-sick to show my results finally,” Turner said in the post-race news conference, which begins at about the 15-minute mark of the recorded session. “I keep putting in the work, the last two months, and it’s been paying off especially. Everyone can see it now.”

Turner had not been idle during the interim. She swept the three motos of the Loretta Lynn’s Amateur National last week for her first divisional title in that prestigious event.

The Ironman National was a return to action after a lengthy hiatus from Round 3 of the Pro Motocross season at Thunder Valley in Lakewood, Colorado. That race held significance because the weather on Friday, combined with a desire to prevent the track from being destroyed, prompted the WMX program to be moved to Saturday, which allowed it to be streamed on Peacock.tv.

The ladies produced some of the best racing of the weekend, so television and series executives decided to shake the schedule up in Indiana. The Friday / Saturday format will also be used for the series finale at Budds Creek.

The WMX raced Moto 1 on Friday, and the second race came during halftime between the first and second motos of the men’s program on Saturday. Even though Turner dominated, the action continued to be intense as Cannon and Mikayla Nielsen kept Turner in sight, preventing her from running away with the points. With four motos remaining in the 2025 WMX Championship, Turner has less than a one-race’s worth of points over second-place Cannon, with Nielsen only four points behind in third.

Hunter Lawrence earns first Motocross win at Ironman; Jett Lawrence wins Moto 2 after Race 1 penalty Hunter Lawrence earned his first Motocross win after both Jett Lawrence and Chase Sexton experienced catastrophe at Ironman in Moto 2.

As for the racing action, Turner jumped to an early lead in Moto 1 with lap times consistently two or more seconds greater than the field in the first six laps of the race. She moderated her pace in the final two laps as Cannon surged, but the die was already cast.

Cannon’s second-place finish was all the more impressive because she finished Moto 2 with a flat tire that developed early in the race.

Cannon did not get a good start in Moto 1, which denied the opportunity to pressure Turner early. She completed Lap 1 in fourth, moved into third for three laps, and then passed Nielsen for second on Lap 5.

“I can’t take it away from La-La (Lachlan),” Cannon said. “She’s been riding awesome recently and it really shows. I have a lot more work to do. I feel like mid-year, I struggled with not a lot of bike time and falling into bad habits. So, I need to regroup.”

Cannon was also busy during the off-weeks, winning her fourth Australian Women’s Motocross title.

Haiden Deegan sweeps Ironman motos, leads by 51 points with two rounds remaining Haiden Deegan will move into the 450 Pro Motocross division in 2026 and is determined to leave 250s on a high note.

Nielsen hovered around the top three throughout Moto 1, passing Kyleigh Stallings for second on Lap 2 before being passed by Cannon on Lap 5. Nielsen was destined for the podium until a last-lap mistake in Moto 2 dropped her from third to sixth.

Stallings took advantage of Nielsen’s last lap trouble to move into third in Moto 2. Coupled with a fourth-place result in Moto 1, she secured the final overall podium position.

“I’ve struggled this whole season to get my aggression back,” Stallings said. “I tried to stay close to them, and I was pretty close, so I could capitalize on the mistake that Nielsen made. It was good. I’m really happy about that, but I definitely need to work on my aggression at the beginning of the moto.”

Jordan Jarvis finished fourth with results of fifth and fourth in the two motos, and Nielsen dropped to fifth overall with her 3-6.

