MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Atlanta Braves
Harris and Waldrep lead Braves past Marlins 7-1 as female umpire makes history
94th Annual Notre Dame Blue-Gold Spring Game
Notre Dame loses TE Kevin Bauman and RB Kedren Young to season-ending knee injuries
MX 2025 Rd 05 Southwick Jett Lawrence 01.jpg
Jett Lawrence penalized for jumping Ironman’s Moto 1, dropping him to 17th
svg_and_marks_copy.jpg
SVG, Marks discuss Trackhouse, 2024 Glen finish
nbc_wnba_fritopplays_250809.jpg
HLs: Wilson scores 29 in birthday win over Storm
sales_nas_creditone_watkinsglen_250808.jpg
Who will strike when it counts at Watkins Glen?

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2025 Ironman 450 Moto 2 Updates: Hunter Lawrence earns the holeshot after Jett Lawrence penalized in Moto 1

  • Dan Beaver,
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published August 9, 2025 04:53 PM

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Indiana: Jett Lawrence was penalized a lap in Moto 1, which will keep him from winning the overall after being scored 17th.

Jett Lawrence was penalized for jumping the start of Moto 1 and had a poor gate selection after being credited with a finish of 17th in the first race.

The penalty dropped him from third to 17th.

Hunter Lawrence earned the holeshot, but a highly motivated and angry Jett was taking no prisoners. and he moved into second quickly on Lap 1.

Jett takes the lead on Lap 2.

Disaster for Chase Sexton as he crashed on Lap 5 and had difficulty picking up his bike. Something is wrong with the bike and Sexton will not finish. Sexton went down early and while trying to overcome the deficit, landed badly on a jump. Sexton was riding fourth at the time and would have been in a position to win the overall.

Jett amassed a nine-second advantage over Eli Tomac on Lap 8. Hunter moved into third with Sexton’s crash and had the overall win a 2-3.

Jett Lawrence penalized for jumping Ironman’s Moto 1, dropping him to 17th
Chase Sexton fends off Hunter Lawrence in Ironman Moto 1 win
Haiden Deegan wins Ironman Moto 1 over Jo Shimoda to extend points lead
Eli Tomac, Chase Sexton, and Haiden Deegan will be MXoN Team USA in 2025
Ironman 450 Qualification | 250 Qualification
Stilez Robertson ends professional racing career
Haiden Deegan extends with Yamaha, will race out of 450 rig in 2026
Aaron Plessinger to miss final three Pro Motocross rounds
Ironman Preview | Betting Guide
Raycin Kyler makes history
SMX, Monster Energy extend sponsorship through 2030