2025 Ironman 450 Moto 2 Updates: Hunter Lawrence earns the holeshot after Jett Lawrence penalized in Moto 1

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Indiana: Jett Lawrence was penalized a lap in Moto 1, which will keep him from winning the overall after being scored 17th.

Jett Lawrence was penalized a lap for jumping the Moto 1 start

Hunter Lawrence won Moto 1

Hunter earned the holeshot but Jett moved into the lead quickly.

Moto 1 winner Chase Sexton crashed on Lap 5 and damaged his bike. He will not finish.

In Race Notes

Jett Lawrence was penalized for jumping the start of Moto 1 and had a poor gate selection after being credited with a finish of 17th in the first race.

The penalty dropped him from third to 17th.

Hunter Lawrence earned the holeshot, but a highly motivated and angry Jett was taking no prisoners. and he moved into second quickly on Lap 1.

Jett takes the lead on Lap 2.

Disaster for Chase Sexton as he crashed on Lap 5 and had difficulty picking up his bike. Something is wrong with the bike and Sexton will not finish. Sexton went down early and while trying to overcome the deficit, landed badly on a jump. Sexton was riding fourth at the time and would have been in a position to win the overall.

Jett amassed a nine-second advantage over Eli Tomac on Lap 8. Hunter moved into third with Sexton’s crash and had the overall win a 2-3.

More SuperMotocross News

Jett Lawrence penalized for jumping Ironman’s Moto 1, dropping him to 17th

Chase Sexton fends off Hunter Lawrence in Ironman Moto 1 win

Haiden Deegan wins Ironman Moto 1 over Jo Shimoda to extend points lead

Eli Tomac, Chase Sexton, and Haiden Deegan will be MXoN Team USA in 2025

Ironman 450 Qualification | 250 Qualification

Stilez Robertson ends professional racing career

Haiden Deegan extends with Yamaha, will race out of 450 rig in 2026

Aaron Plessinger to miss final three Pro Motocross rounds

Ironman Preview | Betting Guide

Raycin Kyler makes history

SMX, Monster Energy extend sponsorship through 2030

