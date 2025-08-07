 Skip navigation
Haiden Deegan signs contract extension with Yamaha, will race out of 450 rig in 2026

  Dan Beaver,
  Dan Beaver
  
Published August 7, 2025 12:27 PM

Haiden Deegan will compete in the 250 Supercross class in 2026 and move into the 450 class for the Pro Motocross season after signing a multi-year extension with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing. He will compete out of the 450 rig for both divisions before moving into the 450 class fulltime for Pro Motocross.

“I am pumped to re-sign with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing,” Deegan said in a press release. “The plan will be to race the 250 in Supercross, and then make the move to the 450 class for Motocross and SMX. I’m grateful for the opportunity and more fired up than ever. Let’s keep grinding.”

In his brief professional career, Deegan has won six championships in SuperMotocross competition. He is the reigning champion of the Pro Motocross, Supercross, and SuperMotocross League on a 250. In the seasons he did not win, Deegan finished second in the 250 SX East division in 2023 and 2024.

“Yamaha Racing is excited to announce that Haiden Deegan has signed a multi-year contract to continue with the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team,” said Jim Roach, Yamaha Racing Department Manager for Yamaha US. “Since joining the team, Haiden has earned significant achievements, and we look forward to continuing that success as he graduates to the 450 team.”

Deegan intends to race in the 450 division in Pro Motocross as early as the 2025 season finale, if he has clinched the 250 title before the season finale, which will be held at Budds Creek MX Park in Mechanicsville, Maryland. Deegan has been training on a 450 bike during the off weeks between the Washougal National and this weekend’s race at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana.

