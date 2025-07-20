Motocross 2025 250 results, highlights, finish at Washougal: Jo Shimoda wins second time in three rounds

With a second-place finish in Moto 1 of the Washougal (Washington) National and a victory in the second moto, Jo Shimoda won for the second time in the past three rounds. His first victory of 2025 came at RedBud MX Park in Buchanan, Michigan two weeks ago.

Shimoda was off to a strong start with back-to-back second-place finishes at Fox Raceway in Pala, California, and Hangtown in Rancho Cordova, California, to start the season, but as soon as the series left the Left Coast, he began to struggle. Shimoda finished sixth at Thunder Valley and High Point, and then barely cracked the top five at The Wick 338 in Southwick, Massachusetts. He finished 10th in Moto 1 of that round, but rebounded to finish second in Moto 2 for an overall finish of fifth.

Finishing second in Moto 2 was the confidence booster Shimoda needed. He swept the motos of RedBud, finished third overall at Spring Creek last week, and came to Washougal with a spring in his step. The points championship is practically out of reach, but with the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) looming, Shimoda needs momentum.

Haiden Deegan is still feeling the effects of his crash in qualification for the RedBud National. What he thought was a charley horse turned out to be a deep bruise that kept him off the bike in training the following week. Even at less than 100 percent, Deegan held Shimoda at bay in Millville, Minnesota, in Moto 1 and won the overall with a 1-2 finish. He had the same results in Washougal, but lost the overall on a tiebreaker when Shimoda beat him in the second race to earn the tiebreaker.

Garrett Marchbanks scored his first 250 Pro Motocross divisional podium with results of third in Moto 1 and fourth in Moto 2. He was close in Thunder Valley with a moto podium in the first race and a fourth-place overall finish. This was his fifth top-five of the season as he and the team begins conversations about what 2026 will look like.

Seth Hammaker had a drama-free Washougal National. And, after his disastrous showing the week before in Spring Creek, when he failed to earn points with a 27th-place finish in Moto 1 and a 39th-place finish in the second race, that was just fine with him. It has been a long road for Hammaker in 2025 Motocross. This was his first top-five of the season, with his previous best showing a pair of sevenths at Fox Raceway and High Point.

The 2025 season has been one of steady improvement for Austin Forkner, who returned from injury at the beginning of the Monster Energy Supercross season. A viscous crash in Detroit in 2024 preceded a lengthy rehabilitation period, and once the outdoor season began, he was still not 100 percent. Forkner finished a distant 31st in Pala and failed to crack the top 15 in the next five rounds. Things finally came together last week when he finished eighth overall at Spring Creek. He earned his first top-five of the season in Washougal with a pair of fifth-place moto finishes.

Here are the 250 Motocross results, lap times, and points standings after Round 8 at Washougal MX Park in Washougal, Washington:

Results

Overall Results

Moto 1

Results

Fastest Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

Moto 2

Results

Fastest Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

250 MX Rider Points

250 SuperMotocross Points

Manufacturer Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 8 in Washougal (points earners):

1. Jo Shimoda, Honda [2-1]

2. Haiden Deegan, Yamaha [1-2]

3. Garrett Marchbanks, Kawasaki [3-4]

4. Seth Hammaker, Kawasaki [7-3]

5. Austin Forkner, Triumph [5-5]

6. Dilan Schwartz, Yamaha [4-11]

7. Mikkel Haarup, Triumph [10-7]

8. Maximus Vohland, Yamaha [8-9]

9. Drew Adams, Kawasaki [13-6]

10. Ryder DiFrancesco, GasGas [11-8]

11. Levi Kitchen, Kawasaki [9-10]

12. Jordon Smith, Triumph [6-14]

13. Enzo Temmerman, Kawasaki [14-13]

14. Parker Ross, Yamaha [12-15]

15. Avery Long, KTM [16-12]

16. Lux Turner, KTM [17-17]

17. Alexander Fedortsov, [15-19]

18. Nate Thrasher, Yamaha [19-16]

19. CJ Benard, KTM [20-18]

20. Cullin Park, Honda [18-20]

21. Kyle Wise, Yamaha [24-21]

22. Austin Black, KTM [21-27]

Motocross Results

Pala 450 Results | 250 Results

Hangtown 450 Results | 250 Results

Thunder Valley 450 Results | 250 Results

High Point 450 Results | 250 Results

Southwick 450 Results | 250 Results

RedBud 450 Results | 250 Results

Spring Creek 450 Results | 250 Results

Supercross Results

Anaheim 1 450 Results | 250W Results

San Diego 450 Results | 250W Results

Anaheim 2 450 Results | 250W Results

Glendale 450 Results | 250W Results

Tampa 450 Results | 250E Results

Detroit 450 Results | 250E Results

Arlington 450 Results | 250W Results

Daytona 450 Results | 250E Results

Indianapolis 450 Results | 250 E/W Results

Birmingham 450 Results | 250E Results

Seattle 450 Results | 250W Results

Foxborough 450 Results | 250E Results

Philadelphia 450 Results | 250 E/W Results

New Jersey 450 Results | 250E Results

Pittsburgh 450 Results | 250E Results

Denver 450 Results | 250W Results

Salt Lake City 450 Results | 250 E/W Results

More SuperMotocross News

Jo Shimoda earns second Motocross win of 2025 at Washougal

Chase Sexton beats Jett Lawrence at Washougal

Haiden Deegan wins Washougal Moto 1 over Jo Shimoda

Chase Sexton wins Washougal Moto 1, Jett Lawrence third

Washougal 450 Qualification | 250 Qualification

Jason Anderson out for remainder of 2025 SMX season

Washougal Preview | Betting Guide

Tom Vialle to skip Washougal

Aaron Plessinger to miss Washougal for illness

Julien Beaumer sits out two rounds to heal from High Point crash

