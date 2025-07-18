 Skip navigation
Titan Davis.png
Four-Star Titan Davis Commits to Navy All-American Bowl
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants
Fantasy baseball dynasty rankings: Rotoworld’s Top 500 players for 2025 MLB season
NASCAR Cup Series Bluegreen Vacations Duel #1
23XI Racing, Front Row to run as open teams at Dover after court’s decision

nbc_golf_barracudard1_250717.jpg
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 1
nbc_moto_smxs3ep27_facts_250717.jpg
SMX points battle could see a ‘shake up’ soon
nbc_moto_smxs3ep27_osborneintv_250717.jpg
Osborne talks Tomac’s form in MX, BETA brand

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Titan Davis.png
Four-Star Titan Davis Commits to Navy All-American Bowl
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants
Fantasy baseball dynasty rankings: Rotoworld’s Top 500 players for 2025 MLB season
NASCAR Cup Series Bluegreen Vacations Duel #1
23XI Racing, Front Row to run as open teams at Dover after court’s decision

nbc_golf_barracudard1_250717.jpg
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 1
nbc_moto_smxs3ep27_facts_250717.jpg
SMX points battle could see a ‘shake up’ soon
nbc_moto_smxs3ep27_osborneintv_250717.jpg
Osborne talks Tomac’s form in MX, BETA brand

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Washougal Motocross 2025 preview: Top finishes, previous winners, historic results, who to watch

  By
  Dan Beaver,
  By
  Dan Beaver
  
Published July 17, 2025 09:11 PM

Nestled alongside a scenic river with Mount Hood peeking through the fir trees, Washougal MX Park is one of the prettiest tracks on the Pro Motocross calendar and the home of Round 25 of the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) schedule.

Chase Sexton won three of the last four rounds on this track, but none of those had Jett Lawrence in the field. Jett swept the motos during his perfect rookie season of 2023, which raised the bar for Sexton. His wins in 2021 and 2022 came with one moto win, but he paved his way to the 2024 championship with his own sweep there.

Last week at Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota, Sexton finished third in both motos. They were distant thirds to Jett and Hunter Lawrence, but Sexton is becoming increasingly comfortable on the bike and should provide an interesting storyline.

MX 2024 Rd 05 Southwick Justin Barcia excited.JPG
Washougal Motocross betting, predictions, odds, picks, lines: Justin Barcia worth podium consideration
Justin Barcia finished in the top five last week in Spring Creek and is worth a second look to podium with raw opening odds of more than 20/1.
  Dan Beaver
    ,
  Dan Beaver
    ,

Jett and Hunter created a competitive gap last week in Spring Creek, and they are the only two riders who have been in the top 10 during every moto this year. In fact, they swept the top five in the first 14 races while holding off fierce challenges by Eli Tomac, Justin Cooper, and Aaron Plessinger. Plessinger will be missing this week to heal from an illness that slowed him at RedBud and Spring Creek, but Sexton is more than capable of filling the gap.

If Jett’s perfect 2025 season so far was not enough of a fear-inducing fact this week, riders have to contemplate that in the 450 and 250 classes, Jett has finished worse than second only once — and that came in his first race there in 2021 on a 250.

On the other hand, Tomac is heading in the wrong direction. He has not stood on a moto podium since Southwick. Worse still, he has not looked competitive in those races. The Motocross championship may be out of reach after his mechanical issue in RedBud, but if he is not careful, he will lose all momentum heading into the SMX Playoffs.

MX 2025 Rd 07 Spring Creek Aaron Plessinger illness.JPG
Aaron Plessinger to miss Washougal National for illness
Aaron Plessinger has been battling an undisclosed illness for the past two rounds and will sit out the Washougal National.
  Dan Beaver
    ,
  Dan Beaver
    ,

250 Notes

Haiden Deegan has an extra spring to his steps this week, entering Washougal. He won the last two Nationals there with three moto wins and a second-place finish. If he can win a third consecutive National, he will be only the second rider to do so, following James Stewart (2007 - 2009), according to WeWentFast.com. The GOAT Ricky Carmichael, Jeff Emig, and Mark Barnett all tried and failed to threepeat.

There’s something about being the hometown fan favorite, however, and Levi Kitchen needs to take advantage of that this week. He finished third overall in the first four rounds before pressing too hard at RedBud and Spring Creek to finish outside the top five, in seventh and sixth, respectively.

Mikkel Haarup is a rider to watch this week after finishing fourth overall in back-to-back Nationals. He is 13th in combined SuperMotocross points and seems to be bound for the playoffs.

Last week, Austin Forkner scored his first top-10 of the season, making him the 21st rider in 2025 to do so. All four Triumph riders (Forkner, Haarup, Jalek Swoll, and Jordon Smith) finished in the top 10.

MX 2025 Rd 07 Spring Creek Tom Vialle action.JPG
Tom Vialle to skip Pro Motocross Washougal National, joining Aaron Plessinger and Julien Beaumer
Tom Vialle was injured in a Lap 1 crash of Moto 2 of the Spring Creek National.
  Dan Beaver
    ,
  Dan Beaver
    ,

Motocross 2025 Top-10 finishers

450s

Jett Lawrence (7 wins, 7 podiums, 7 top-fives, 7 top-10s) [11 moto wins]

Hunter Lawrence (5 podiums, 7 top-fives, 7 top-10s) [1 moto win]
Eli Tomac (4 podiums, 5 top-fives, 6 top-10s) [2 moto wins]
Justin Cooper (2 podiums, 6 top-fives, 7 top-10s)
Aaron Plessinger (2 podiums, 4 top-fives, 5 top-10s)
Chase Sexton (1 podium, 2 top-fives, 2 top-10s)

RJ Hampshire (2 top-fives, 7 top-10s)
Jorge Prado (1 top-five, 5 top-10s)
Justin Barcia (1 top-five, 3 top-10s)

Cooper Webb (5 top-10s)
Malcolm Stewart (5 top-10s)
Jason Anderson (3 top-10s)
Joey Savatgy (3 top-10s)
Valentin Guillod (2 top-10s)
Benoit Paturel (1 top-10)
Coty Schock (1 top-10)
Harri Kullas (1 top-10)

250s

Haiden Deegan (5 wins, 6 podiums, 7 top-fives, 7 top-10s) [9 moto wins]
Jo Shimoda (1 win, 4 podiums, 5 top-fives, 7 top-10s) [2 moto wins]
Chance Hymas (1 win, 1 podium, 3 top-fives, 3 top-10s) [2 moto wins]

Levi Kitchen (4 podiums, 4 top-fives, 6 top-10s)
Tom Vialle (3 podiums, 4 top-fives, 4 top-10s)
Michael Mosiman (1 podium, 2 top-fives, 4 top-10s)
Jalek Swoll (1 podium, 1 top-five, 3 top-10s)
Jeremy Martin (1 podium, 1 top-five, 1 top-10) [1 moto win]
Garrett Marchbanks (4 top-fives, 7 top-10s)
Julien Beaumer (2 top-fives, 2 top-10s)
Mikkel Haarup (2 top-fives, 5 top-10s)

Ty Masterpool (4 top-10s)
Seth Hammaker (4 top-10s)
Dylan Schwartz (3 top-10s)
Jordon Smith (3 top-10s)
Casey Cochran (2 top-10s)
Max Vohland (1 top-10)
Nate Thrasher (1 top-10)
Ryder DiFrancesco (1 top-10)
Parker Ross (1 top-10)
Austin Forkner (1 top-10)

450s
2024: Chase Sexton [1-1] (Followed by Aaron Plessinger [2-3], Jason Anderson [4-2])
2023: Jett Lawrence [1-1] (Chase Sexton [2-2], Jason Anderson [4-4])
2022: Chase Sexton [2-1] (Eli Tomac [1-2], Jason Anderson [3-3])
2021: Chase Sexton [1-3] (Eli Tomac [2-2], Dylan Ferrandis [5-1])
2019: Eli Tomac [1-1] (Ken Roczen [2-3], Marvin Musquin [5-2])

250s
2024: Haiden Deegan [2-1] (Tom Vialle [1-2], Jo Shimoda [3-3])
2023: Haiden Deegan [1-1] (Justin Cooper [3-2], Hunter Lawrence [2-4])
2022: Jett Lawrence [2-2] (Justin Cooper [4-1], Hunter Lawrence [1-4])
2021: Jeremy Martin [3-1] (RJ Hampshire [2-3], Justin Cooper [1-8])
2019: Dylan Ferrandis [1-1] (Adam Cianciarulo [3-2], Justin Cooper [2-4])

Motocross Previews

Spring Creek | RedBud | Southwick | High Point | Thunder Valley | Hangtown | Fox Raceway

Supercross Previews

Salt Lake City | Denver | Pittsburgh | New Jersey | Philadelphia | Foxborough | Seattle | Birmingham | Indianapolis | Daytona | Arlington | Detroit | Tampa | Anaheim 2 | San Diego | Anaheim 1

