Washougal Motocross 2025 preview: Top finishes, previous winners, historic results, who to watch

Nestled alongside a scenic river with Mount Hood peeking through the fir trees, Washougal MX Park is one of the prettiest tracks on the Pro Motocross calendar and the home of Round 25 of the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) schedule.

Chase Sexton won three of the last four rounds on this track, but none of those had Jett Lawrence in the field. Jett swept the motos during his perfect rookie season of 2023, which raised the bar for Sexton. His wins in 2021 and 2022 came with one moto win, but he paved his way to the 2024 championship with his own sweep there.

Last week at Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota, Sexton finished third in both motos. They were distant thirds to Jett and Hunter Lawrence, but Sexton is becoming increasingly comfortable on the bike and should provide an interesting storyline.

Jett and Hunter created a competitive gap last week in Spring Creek, and they are the only two riders who have been in the top 10 during every moto this year. In fact, they swept the top five in the first 14 races while holding off fierce challenges by Eli Tomac, Justin Cooper, and Aaron Plessinger. Plessinger will be missing this week to heal from an illness that slowed him at RedBud and Spring Creek, but Sexton is more than capable of filling the gap.

If Jett’s perfect 2025 season so far was not enough of a fear-inducing fact this week, riders have to contemplate that in the 450 and 250 classes, Jett has finished worse than second only once — and that came in his first race there in 2021 on a 250.

On the other hand, Tomac is heading in the wrong direction. He has not stood on a moto podium since Southwick. Worse still, he has not looked competitive in those races. The Motocross championship may be out of reach after his mechanical issue in RedBud, but if he is not careful, he will lose all momentum heading into the SMX Playoffs.

250 Notes

Haiden Deegan has an extra spring to his steps this week, entering Washougal. He won the last two Nationals there with three moto wins and a second-place finish. If he can win a third consecutive National, he will be only the second rider to do so, following James Stewart (2007 - 2009), according to WeWentFast.com. The GOAT Ricky Carmichael, Jeff Emig, and Mark Barnett all tried and failed to threepeat.

There’s something about being the hometown fan favorite, however, and Levi Kitchen needs to take advantage of that this week. He finished third overall in the first four rounds before pressing too hard at RedBud and Spring Creek to finish outside the top five, in seventh and sixth, respectively.

Mikkel Haarup is a rider to watch this week after finishing fourth overall in back-to-back Nationals. He is 13th in combined SuperMotocross points and seems to be bound for the playoffs.

Last week, Austin Forkner scored his first top-10 of the season, making him the 21st rider in 2025 to do so. All four Triumph riders (Forkner, Haarup, Jalek Swoll, and Jordon Smith) finished in the top 10.

Motocross 2025 Top-10 finishers

450s

Jett Lawrence (7 wins, 7 podiums, 7 top-fives, 7 top-10s) [11 moto wins]

Hunter Lawrence (5 podiums, 7 top-fives, 7 top-10s) [1 moto win]

Eli Tomac (4 podiums, 5 top-fives, 6 top-10s) [2 moto wins]

Justin Cooper (2 podiums, 6 top-fives, 7 top-10s)

Aaron Plessinger (2 podiums, 4 top-fives, 5 top-10s)

Chase Sexton (1 podium, 2 top-fives, 2 top-10s)

RJ Hampshire (2 top-fives, 7 top-10s)

Jorge Prado (1 top-five, 5 top-10s)

Justin Barcia (1 top-five, 3 top-10s)

Cooper Webb (5 top-10s)

Malcolm Stewart (5 top-10s)

Jason Anderson (3 top-10s)

Joey Savatgy (3 top-10s)

Valentin Guillod (2 top-10s)

Benoit Paturel (1 top-10)

Coty Schock (1 top-10)

Harri Kullas (1 top-10)

250s

Haiden Deegan (5 wins, 6 podiums, 7 top-fives, 7 top-10s) [9 moto wins]

Jo Shimoda (1 win, 4 podiums, 5 top-fives, 7 top-10s) [2 moto wins]

Chance Hymas (1 win, 1 podium, 3 top-fives, 3 top-10s) [2 moto wins]

Levi Kitchen (4 podiums, 4 top-fives, 6 top-10s)

Tom Vialle (3 podiums, 4 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Michael Mosiman (1 podium, 2 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Jalek Swoll (1 podium, 1 top-five, 3 top-10s)

Jeremy Martin (1 podium, 1 top-five, 1 top-10) [1 moto win]

Garrett Marchbanks (4 top-fives, 7 top-10s)

Julien Beaumer (2 top-fives, 2 top-10s)

Mikkel Haarup (2 top-fives, 5 top-10s)

Ty Masterpool (4 top-10s)

Seth Hammaker (4 top-10s)

Dylan Schwartz (3 top-10s)

Jordon Smith (3 top-10s)

Casey Cochran (2 top-10s)

Max Vohland (1 top-10)

Nate Thrasher (1 top-10)

Ryder DiFrancesco (1 top-10)

Parker Ross (1 top-10)

Austin Forkner (1 top-10)

450s

2024: Chase Sexton [1-1] (Followed by Aaron Plessinger [2-3], Jason Anderson [4-2])

2023: Jett Lawrence [1-1] (Chase Sexton [2-2], Jason Anderson [4-4])

2022: Chase Sexton [2-1] (Eli Tomac [1-2], Jason Anderson [3-3])

2021: Chase Sexton [1-3] (Eli Tomac [2-2], Dylan Ferrandis [5-1])

2019: Eli Tomac [1-1] (Ken Roczen [2-3], Marvin Musquin [5-2])

250s

2024: Haiden Deegan [2-1] (Tom Vialle [1-2], Jo Shimoda [3-3])

2023: Haiden Deegan [1-1] (Justin Cooper [3-2], Hunter Lawrence [2-4])

2022: Jett Lawrence [2-2] (Justin Cooper [4-1], Hunter Lawrence [1-4])

2021: Jeremy Martin [3-1] (RJ Hampshire [2-3], Justin Cooper [1-8])

2019: Dylan Ferrandis [1-1] (Adam Cianciarulo [3-2], Justin Cooper [2-4])

