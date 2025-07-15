Aaron Plessinger to miss Washougal National for illness

Red Bull Factory Racing announced that Aaron Plessinger will miss this weekend’s Round 8 of the 2025 Pro Motocross in Washougal, Washington.

“The Cowboy is addressing ongoing health issues that have affected him in recent weeks, prioritizing his recovery before aiming to return for Round 9 after the break,” Red Bull KTM announced on social media. “Get well soon, AP! 🤠"

Plessinger started the last two rounds strong, at RedBud and Spring Creek, but faded during the first moto of each round, complaining of a feverish condition in Moto 1 in Michigan. Plessinger managed a sixth-place finish in the first race at RedBud, but did not start Moto 2.

“First and foremost, I feel like I owe everyone an apology, from the fans to the guys on the team,” Plessinger said after RedBud. “They work too hard for this stuff to happen. I didn’t make the second moto at RedBud and that sucked. Everything was going good until it wasn’t. I was doing really good in the first moto, I was keeping up with Hunter (Lawrence) and Jett (Lawrence), and then 15 or 20 minutes in, my energy level just went — gone.

“I don’t know what happened. I think I’ve been dealing with a little bit of a sickness that I tried to keep telling myself it wasn’t happening, and it finally caught up to me. ... Don’t know what it is, but we are going to get it figured out and we are going to be back on the track this weekend in Minnesota.”

Plessinger lined up for Moto 1 at Spring Creek and spent the first four laps in second place before pulling off the track on Lap 10. He was unable to line up for Moto 2 and did not earn any points in that round.

Plessinger left Spring Creek third in combined SuperMotocross League points, 57 behind Cooper Webb, who will miss the remainder of the Motocross season to undergo minor knee surgery.

Following Washougal, the Pro Motocross will have a two-week hiatus for the Loretta Lynn’s Amateur Nationals, which will give Plessinger three weeks to recover before the Ironman National on August 9.

Plessinger is 21 points ahead of his teammate Chase Sexton in SMX points. Sexton returned to action two rounds ago.

