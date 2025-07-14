Motocross 2025 250 results, highlights, finish at Spring Creek: Haiden Deegan, Jeremy Martin split motos

Haiden Deegan fought through the effects of a deeply bruised leg suffered at RedBud to hold off Jo Shimoda for the Moto 1 victory, and Jeremy Martin ended his career on a high note by winning Moto 2 of the Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota.

In Moto 1, Deegan led early before he lost some pace in the middle stage of the race. Shimoda pounced, but he did not create enough separation from the 250 Motocross leader and held the top spot for only one lap. Deegan’s determination in that moto made the difference in the overall finish as well, because of the three-point separation between first and second. Deegan was awarded the overall victory by two points over Martin.

There were no complaints from Martin, however, who was making the final start of his career. He knew he would end on a high note the moment he earned the holeshot in Moto 1; the roar of the hometown crowd told him as much. Martin gave up the lead to Shimoda on the first lap and second to Deegan on Lap 7, but he determined to hang onto his podium position and finished third in the first race. After earning the holeshot again in Moto 2, he lost the top spot to Shimoda before battling back to score an easy victory over Deegan.

Any one of these accomplishments would have made Martin ecstatic, as he added a moto win and overall podium finish to his holeshots.

Shimoda failed to back up last week’s dominant performance in Buchanan, Michigan, with a third-place overall finish in Millville. He admitted to having a little help with his pass on Deegan in Moto 1, suggesting a lapped rider kept Deegan from taking the preferred groove. Shimoda battled Deegan in the closing laps of Moto 1, but did not have the pace to regain the lead once he lost. Fading to fourth in the second race, he vowed to keep working to close the distance.

It is only a matter of time before Mikkel Haarup earns his first overall podium. He finished fourth in the past two motos, but needed a little help at RedBud. His eighth- and fifth-place finishes were respectable, but his elevation to fourth overall was as much a factor of Deegan’s and Levi Kitchen’s misfortune. That was not true at Spring Creek, where Haarup swept the top five, finishing fourth in Moto 1 and third in Moto 2. This is only a preview of things to come, Haarup said after the race.

Garrett Marchbanks rounded out the top five with seventh-place results in both motos. This was Marchbank’s fourth top-five of 2025, but he came close on two other occasions with results of sixth in the season opener at Fox Raceway in Pala, California, and seventh at The Wick 338 in Southwick, Massachusetts.

Triumph Factory Racing is beginning to make a lot of noise by placing all four of their riders in the top 10. In addition to the fourth-place finish for Haarup, Austin Forkner (9-11) finished eighth overall, Jalek Swoll (16-5) was ninth, and Jordon Smith (15-8) was 10th.

Here are the 250 Motocross results, lap times, and points standings after Round 7 at Spring Creek MX Park in Millville, Minnesota:

Results

Overall Results

Moto 1

Results

Fastest Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

Moto 2

Results

Fastest Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

250 MX Rider Points

250 SuperMotocross Points

Manufacturer Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 7 in Spring Creek (points earners):

1. Haiden Deegan, Yamaha [1-2]

2. Jeremy Martin, Yamaha [3-1]

3. Jo Shimoda, Honda [2-4]

4. Mikkel Haarup, Triumph [4-3]

5. Garrett Marchbanks, Kawasaki [7-7]

6. Levi Kitchen, Kawasaki [13-6]

7. Dilan Schwartz, Yamaha [11-9]

8. Austin Forkner, Triumph [9-11]

9. Jalek Swoll, Triumph [16-5]

10. Jordon Smith, Triumph [15-8]

11. Michael Mosiman, Yamaha [5-18]

12. Avery Long, KTM [14-12]

13. Maximus Vohland, Yamaha [10-17]

14. Tom Vialle, KTM [6-40]

15. Parker Ross, Yamaha [19-10]

16. Drew Adams, Kawasaki [8-21]

17. Lux Turner, KTM [18-13]

18. Ryder DiFrancesco, GasGas [17-15]

19. Nate Thrasher, Yamaha [12-20]

20. Mark Fineis, Honda [33-14]

21. Cole Timboe, Yamaha [21-16]

22. CJ Benard, KTM [24-19]

23. Jack Chambers, Kawasaki [20-23]

