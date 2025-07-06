Motocross 2025 450 results, highlights, finish at RedBud: Jett Lawrence remains unstoppable

The final box score revealed yet another moto sweep for Jett Lawrence at RedBud MX Park in Buchanan, Michigan, but so much more happened before the drop of the final checkered flag.

Jett revealed yet again that he has been toying with the competition. After last week’s absolutely dominant performance at Southwick, Jett showed a different side to his strength. He won Moto 1 in his usual manner (with a margin of 16 seconds), but got a poor start in Moto 2. While trying to make up the differential, he crashed on Lap 1 and completed that lap in 18th. Jett passed five riders on Lap 2 and was inside the top 10 by Lap 3. One lap later, he was in the top five and had a podium position by Lap 6.

In 11 laps, Jett passed nearly half the field and established his lead, which he then stretched to more than eight seconds. When the dust settled, he earned the maximum number of points (50) and ended with a points lead greater than one full round. Equally important, there was a change of position in second behind him because of a horrible outing for Eli Tomac.

Hunter Lawrence finished second in Moto 1 in a secure spot, 16 seconds behind Jett and nearly 13 seconds ahead of RJ Hampshire, who scored his first moto podium of 2025. Hunter was passed by Justin Cooper late in the second race and lost an additional two points to his brother, but he left Michigan second in the championship standings. He is currently 51 points behind Jett.

Cooper still seeks his first moto win in the 450 division, but he replicated his best result with a second-place finish in Moto 2. Coupled with a fourth in the first race, he finished third overall, earned five points more than the SuperMotocross League points leader, Chase Sexton, and closed in on the No. 1 seed for the playoffs.

Hampshire’s third-place finish in Moto 1 is a career best. So is his fourth-place overall showing after he finished sixth in the second moto. Last week at Southwick, he came close to cracking the top five with a sixth overall.

Sexton returned to racing even though he might not have been 100 percent. Partly that was in an attempt to stave off the charge by Cooper for the top playoff seed, and partly because it’s difficult to sit on the sidelines too long. Sexton revealed he has been battling health issues more than an injury, but even at a diminished capacity, he finished in the top five overall with results of fifth and fourth.

For a little while, it appeared Jorge Prado might get his first moto win. With Jett momentarily sidelined in Moto 2, Pardo led the first five laps. He faded to fifth at the checkers and finished sixth overall when his seventh-place Moto 1 result was added.

RedBud was disastrous for Tomac. He entered the race second in points, but still had a longshot chance to catch Jett. His bike had a different idea; it retired on Lap 10 while he was running third in Moto 1. Demoralized and suffering from a poor gate pick for the second race, he finished only seventh in Moto 2 to earn 15 points during the weekend. Tomac dropped to fourth in the Pro Motocross standings.

Tony Cairoli debuted the new Ducati dirt bike at RedBud and got off to a promising start with a ninth-place finish in Moto 1. The bike did not withstand the strain of Moto 2, but Cairoli was scored 14th overall.

Here are the 450 Motocross results, lap times, and points standings after Round 6 at RedBud MX Park in Buchanan, Michigan:

Results

Overall Results

Moto 1

Results

Fastest Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

Moto 2

Results

Fastest Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

450 MX Rider Points

450 SuperMotocross Points

Manufacturer Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 5 in Southwick (points earners):

1. Jett Lawrence, Honda [1-1]

2. Hunter Lawrence, Honda [2-3]

3. Justin Cooper, Yamaha [4-2]

4. RJ Hampshire, Husqvarna [3-6]

5. Chase Sexton, KTM [5-4]

6. Jorge Prado, Kawasaki [7-5]

7. Justin Barcia, GasGas [8-9]

8. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna [11-10]

9. Cooper Webb, Yamaha [15-8]

10. Harri Kullas, Husqvarna [12-11]

11. Benoit Paturel, Suzuki [14-12]

12. Aaron Plessinger, KTM [6-41]

13. Eli Tomac, Yamaha [34-7]

14. Tony Cairoli, Ducati [9-39]

15. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki [10-35]

16. Mitchell Harrison, Kawasaki [19-14]

17. Romain Pape, Yamaha [18-16]

18. Henry Miller, Honda [37-13]

19. Coty Schock, Yamaha [13-36]

20. Lorenzo Locurcio, GasGas [22-15]

21. Joey Savatgy, Honda [16-40]

22. Marshal Weltin, Yamaha [26-17]

23. John Short IV, Honda [20-19]

24. Valentin Guillod, Yamaha [17-37]

25. Matti Jorgensen, Husqvarna [38-18]

26. Cornelius Tøndel, Honda [35-20]

27. Ryder Floyd, Yamaha [24-21]

28. Scotty Verhaeghe, [21-22]

