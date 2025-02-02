Supercross 2025 results: 450 highlights, finishing order, reaction at Glendale, Chase Sexton wins

Chase Sexton proved consistency is critical Saturday night after scoring the overall victory in Round 4 of the Monster Energy Supercross season in a Triple Crown format race at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, without winning an individual feature. It was Sexton’s second Triple Crown win. His first Triple Crown win came in 2022 in Anaheim, California.

Finishing third in the first two features, Sexton trailed Jett Lawrence entering the final race and needed some help to take the overall win. When Lawrence pulled off the track with a knee injury on the first lap of the finale, Sexton had a clear path to the top of the podium. He chased Eli Tomac for most of Race 3 but failed to overtake the leader and finished second. This is the second time in the past two years that a rider has won the Triple Crown overall without scoring a race win; Cooper Webb finished 2-2-5 last spring in Anaheim on his way to victory.

Webb came up one position short of the overall victory in the Olympic-style scoring. He won the first race, got a poor start in Race 2 and recovered to finish only fifth, and was third in Race 3 for a total of nine points. Despite coming up short of the overall victory, Webb was pleased that he had an opportunity to stand on top of the box in the opening feature.

Ken Roczen won Race 2 and was also in contention for the overall victory after finishing fourth in the first feature. Glendale was filled with comers and goers. Roczen was no exception as he got a bad start in the final feature. He was running behind Justin Barcia in the closing laps and needed the position to stand on the podium. He grabbed it with two laps remaining.

Tomac struggled with his starts in the first two features and languished deep in the field for the first half of those races. He failed to crack the top five in Race 1 and barely made the mark in Race 2, so his sixth- and fourth-place finishes in those two events practically eliminated him from contention. Tomac won a moral victory in Race 3 by getting to the checkered flag first. This was his 18th race win in this format, putting him head-and-shoulders ahead of Jason Anderson with eight.

Hunter Lawrence rounded out the top five with results of fifth, ninth, and fourth the three races.

Team Tedder’s Justin Hill had his best overall performance of the season with a sixth-place finish based on consistency and speed. He swept the top 10 in the three features and saved his best for last. Hill finished eighth, tenth, and seventh during the night.

The biggest storyline may have been the injury to Jett, however. He finished second in the first two races and led the points entering the finale. On Lap 1, he dabbed his right leg in heavy traffic and suffered either a hyper-extension of his knee or a stinger. An MRI on Monday will determine his immediate future.

Here is the finishing order of Round 4 in Glendale:

1. Chase Sexton, KTM (3-3-2)

2. Cooper Webb, Yamaha (1-5-3)

3. Ken Roczen, Suzuki (4-1-5)

4. Eli Tomac, Yamaha (6-4-1)

5. Hunter Lawrence, Honda (5-9-4)

6. Justin Hill, KTM (8-10-7)

7. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki (11-6-8)

8. Jett Lawrence, Honda (2-2-21)

9. Aaron Plessinger, KTM (10-7-9)

10. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna (7-11-11)

11. Dylan Ferrandis, Honda (9-8-12)

12. Justin Barcia, GasGas (12-12-6)

13. Justin Cooper, Yamaha (13-13-10)

14. Shane McElrath, Honda (14-15-13)

15. Joey Savatgy, Honda (17-14-14)

16. Colt Nichols, Suzuki (16-16-15)

17. Mitchell Oldenburg, Beta (15-17-17)

18. Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki (18-18-18)

19. Benny Bloss, Beta (21-20-16)

20. Anthony Rodriguez, KTM (19-19-19)

21. Cade Clason, Kawasaki (20-21-20)

22. Mitchell Harrison, Kawasaki (22-22-22)

