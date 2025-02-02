Supercross 2025 results: 250 highlights, finishing order, reaction at Glendale, Smith gives Triumph Win #1

When Jordon Smith entered the third and final race of the Triple Crown format 250 West race at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, tied with Haiden Deegan in points and trailing Deegan’s Star Racing teammate, Cole Davies, by three, he knew he needed to win to have a shot at taking the overall victory — and that’s just what he did.

Smith failed to earn the holeshot in the final feature. That honor was earned by Michael Mosiman, who led the first two laps, but after Mosiman stumbled slightly in a corner, Smith pounced. He took the lead on Lap 2 and held the advantage for the remainder of the afternoon. On the heels of a second-place finish in Race 1 and third in Race 2, Smith knew he had speed.

Smith finished third in the season opener at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, to give Triumph its first podium and came within one spot of winning in San Diego. Smith would not be denied Saturday night and his overall victory was a historic night for the British manufacturer.

Deegan stood on the podium in the first two races in Glendale and entered Race 3 tied with Smith. Deegan has been erratic at times this season when the gate dropped and he completed Lap 1 in ninth position. Anyone who watched Pro Motocross last year knows how well he can come through the field, but with just 11 laps on a tight Supercross track, Deegan managed to climb only to fourth. With consistency, Deegan finished 3-2-4 and was scored second overall.

The star of the night entering the final race was Davies, however. He was unstoppable in the first two races and needed to finish only third or better in the final feature to score his first career victory. He got a modest, mid-pack start and had nowhere to go when a rider landed on a Tuff Blox in front of him and collected Davies. The rookie rider fell to 20th on Lap 1, climbed into the top 10 on Lap 9 but could only manage an eighth at the checkers. He earned third-place points.

'Confident' Davies ready to build on Round 4 Cole Davies recaps his fall in the final race of the 250 Supercross triple crown at Glendale, but the 17-year-old has a lot of confidence after going 1-1 in the first two races.

Julien Beaumer got great starts in the first two races but could not complete the first lap without trouble. He tipped over in both features before climbing to fourth in Race 1 and seventh in Race 2. He finally found his rhythm in the final race and was tracking Smith down in the closing laps before running out of time and settling for the runner-up position. With 13 points, he was tied with Mosiman and took fourth by virtue of the tiebreaker.

Mosiman is back from an injury suffered in 2024. He’s shown flashes of speed and improved in each race from 15th at Anaheim 1, ninth in San Diego, and seventh in Anaheim 2. He finally scored his first top-five of the year with results of sixth, fourth, and third in the Triple Crown.

Still suffering from a pair of broken fingers, Jo Shimoda was part of the Lap 1 crash that Beaumer triggered in Race 1. He finished 21st in that feature and rebounded to be sixth and fifth in the next two events. He was scored 10th overall and with the 250 East riders taking center stage for the next two weeks in Tampa, Florida, and Detroit, Michigan, he has some time to heal.

Here are the 250 Supercross results, lap times, and points standings after Round 4 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona:

Results

Overall Results

Feature 1

Results

Fastest Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

Feature 2

Results

Fastest Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

Overall Results after Race 2

Feature 3

Results

Fastest Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

250 West Supercross Rider Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 4 in Glendale:

1. Jordon Smith ,Triumph (2-3-1)

2. Haiden Deegan, Yamaha (3-2-4)

3. Cole Davies, Yamaha (1-1-8)

4. Julien Beaumer, KTM (4-7-2)

5. Michael Mosiman, Yamaha (6-4-3)

6. Garrett Marchbanks, Kawasaki (5-10-6)

7. Anthony Bourdon, Yamaha (14-5-7)

8. Coty Schock, Yamaha (9-8-9)

9. Parker Ross, Honda (7-11-11)

10. Jo Shimoda, Honda (21-6-5)

11. Lux Turner, KTM (8-14-12)

12. TJ Albright, Yamaha (11-12-14)

13. Marshal Weltin, Yamaha (17-13-13)

14. Hunter Yoder, Kawasaki (13-9-21)

15. Dylan Walsh, Kawasaki (15-16-15)

16. Joshua Varize, KTM (12-18-16)

17. Derek Kelley, Yamaha (22-15-10)

18. Jett Reynolds, Yamaha (10-20-17)

19. Cole Thompson, Yamaha (18-17-18)

20. Brad West, Yamaha (16-19-20)

21. Billy Laninovich, Honda (20-21-19)

22. Gavin Towers, Honda (19-22-22)

More SuperMotocross News

