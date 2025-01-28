What riders said after 2025 Supercross Round 3 at Anaheim 2 won by Jett Lawrence, Haiden Deegan

Here is what the riders had to say and post after Round 3 of the Monster Energy Supercross at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California:

450s

Jett Lawrence — Winner, 450s: “You have to be very patient [racing in those conditions]. Jason was riding really well, and I was struggling to find anywhere to gain on him or try to make a pass. He had to get a little risky in the whoops. I think we both got sketchy through them. I was being very patient and trying not to rush anything. Lap by lap, I just hit my marks. There was the rain, my goggles were fogging up a little bit, but we’re happy to get that [win]. We’re better than we were at the last round at Anaheim, so that’s good. On to the next round in Arizona.”

Ken Roczen — Finished 2nd, 450s: “It’s an absolute dream. After I was in position last week for a possible third, I came back [to the truck and] was thinking it would be so rad to share a red plate with Eli. And just to have a red plate, it’s been a long time, especially on a Suzuki. I wasn’t able to make (a win) happen tonight. This was an absolutely insane race. We were in a battle the whole way, and it was awesome. With the rain and how hardpacked the dirt was, it was very slippery out there, but I just kept my focus the whole way. After making a [first] pass stick on Jason, I hit neutral, and he got me back. I was bummed because it’s a lot of work to get by..”

Jason Anderson — Finished 3rd, 450s: “I think that rain gives you quite a bit of anxiety when sitting on the line. I was able to get out front and the pace up there is really fast, and I had pressure the whole time. I was able to get around Justin [Cooper] and be up front, but then I had some of the fastest guys behind me. I’m excited to be up here [on the podium].”

Anderson 'excited' for podium finish at Anaheim 2 The rain made things interesting in the 450 Supercross main event, but Jason Anderson was able to weather the storm and secure a podium finish at Anaheim 2.

Hunter Lawrence — Finished 5th, 450s: “See ya later Anaheim, wasn’t feeling it all day, love to race though…. Rode myself in and had fun! Thank you team.”

Justin Cooper — Finished 6th, 450s: “It was a rollercoaster of emotions tonight. I was pretty down after the heat race and I straight up couldn’t get my mind right. All the way up to the main, I was just dwelling on everything too much, but I was able to lock in for the main and somehow get the holeshot, which felt great. It was a great rebound. Everything was going downhill pretty fast, so to turn it around, I’m happy with that. It was a crazy race. We got a lot of rain heading to the start. I got out front and definitely was testing the limits because I wanted to run up front. I made a few mistakes and almost slid out a few times and then chilled out. I definitely tightened up a little bit. The track was tricky with the conditions, but overall, it was a good night.”

Eli Tomac — Finished 7th, 450s: “It really came down to just a bad start tonight. We had rain before the main, and I ended up just spinning my rear tire really badly. I was almost dead last after the start, and I just did what I could to come back and was seventh. In the big picture for the series, we’re still going to be fine. So we’ll move on from this and keep our heads up.”

Cooper Webb — Finished 8th, 450s: “It was a rough day here at A2. I just struggled all day, and our riding wasn’t quite there. In the main event, the rain came and I got a lot of wheel spin off the start. I didn’t ride too badly, but I was just buried and didn’t make my way forward that much. Eli and I made our way through there towards the end, and that’s kind of where we both ended up. We’ll regroup and get ready for the triple crown next week.”

Malcolm Stewart — Finished 9th, 450s: “P9 yesterday! Felt great all day! Mother Nature decide[d] to put a spin on things but overall we had a great time! Next stop PHX😎🙌🏿"

Justin Barcia — Finished 10th, 450s: “Definitely not how I envisioned A2 😤 Phoenix triple crown next weekend 👑 let’s go 👊🏻.”

Joey Savatgy — Finished 11th, 450s: “Sheesh. Tough day, got my a** kicked all day long. Not much to say, glad I could pull it together somewhat for the main. P11 on the night. Onto the next 🫡.”

Benny Bloss — Finished 12th, 450s: “12 overall last night at A2, stoked with the laps in the main event. Just gonna keep truckin’.”

Mitchell Oldenburg — Finished 13th, 450s: “Stacking bricks🤠 P13 this weekend. Starts are getting better, riding’s getting better, fitness is getting better. Going to keep plugging away🤘🏻.”

Colt Nichols — Finished 14th, 450s: “Had a little malfunction in the heat and had to go through the LCQ which is never fun but salvaged a 14th in the main. Far from where I wanna be but making some steps forward, small ones but nonetheless a step and I’ll take it right now. Onto Glendale.”

Justin Hill — Finished 15th, 450s: “Bummed on how I left So Cal. Wanted a good night so bad, I left everything that got me to this point behind. I’m 3 for 3 on being outside the top 17 on the start. I’ve got a lot clangin’ around in my head but 1 race at a time. I need some rest and ill be ready to hang it out in Glendale 🏆.”

Shane McElrath — Finished 17th, 450s: “Some good positives to take away from A2. Finally starting to figure some things out and get more comfortable out there! It’s definitely tough out there but I’m getting stronger because of it and I’m thankful for [Quad Lock Honda] for being patient with me and walking beside me! 👊🏼❤️.”

Jerry Robin — Finished 18th, 450s: “Under the lights at A2🤙🏻 finally got some better starts and the night went so much smoother. Honestly wasn’t really feeling good with the track all day but I put it together when it mattered, had a solid heat race and man being in that top 10 area for the beginning of that main event was insane seeing how mistake free they can be on a track that chewed up. Got to bring [McGonley Clinic and The Privateers Support Program] their first 450 main as a new program as well which is rad🤘🏻,”

Cade Clason — Finished 19th, 450s: “Mehhhhhhh. Started slow, built into some speed throughout the day. Then the rain came and Cade forgot how to ride. This layout was so fun, had so many options and ways to play around. More of this please [Dirt Worx] struggled hard in the main, but it’s my own fault. Started off by getting pissed on by this stupid flame fluid 🙄🙄 Loving my bike, and being at the races. Proud to line up with these guys because we are all pretty damn good at this stuff.”

Kevin Moranz — Finished 20th, 450s: “Back to back main events!! Felt good to earn that one and fight forward. We have already surpassed our results last year with # of main events and # of points. Let’s keep racking them up🙏 Thankful for all of our amazing partners and the people [who] make this possible🙌.”

Deegan: 'Keep talking and I'll come out swinging' Haiden Deegan returns to the top of the podium after winning 250 Supercross A2 and has some words for his fellow riders after failing to win in the first two rounds.

250s

Haiden Deegan — Winner, 250s: “You pissed off the bull last week. Juju ran his mouth so it’s time to lock in. You don’t want to piss me off because I come out swinging. A big thanks to my team, they put a lot of work in this week. We grinded from morning until the end of the day, multiple times. We got the bike dialed. Keep talking and I’ll come out swinging.” And later, from Yamaha: “Today was solid. We had a pretty good qualifying and I felt really good on the bike. We worked hard this week to have the bike perfect and we got that. I finished first in the heat race and first in the main with a pretty big lead. That was the goal, and it feels good.”

Julien Beaumer — Finished 2nd, 250s: "[Haiden and I] got together in that heat race and I went down. Nothing too big, nothing to worry about. [In the main] I got off to a good start and he rode great, hats off to him, he was the better man tonight. Now we’re going to get back to work. I can’t thank everyone enough; Red Bull KTM, they’ve been working their butts off.”

Cole Davies — Finished 3rd, 250s: “It’s a good feeling, my first podium. I spun off the start because it was so slick, then the track was haggard. I was playing MX Bikes last night. I turned the hero [mode] completely off and it completely replicated the track that I just rode. That was a sick race, so I’m stoked.”

Jordon Smith — Finished 4th, 250s: “Put myself in tough spots off the gate all night and was having to battle hard. The rain made the track super slick at the end of the main and I went down trying to make a pass on the last lap. At the end of the day I’m always going to give it 100% and try to make the decision I think is best in the moment. Luckily we didn’t lose too many points and we are still in this thing. See y’all at Glendale!”

Jo Shimoda — Finished 6th, 250s: “I’m honestly just hanging onto the bike. It’s really tough on me. I just don’t want to let this [championship] go, I feel like I’ve got to stay in it. Hopefully next week I’ll be a little healthier, but we’ll see.”

Feld Entertainment / Align Media

Michael Mosiman — Finished 7th, 250s: “Anaheim 2 was another day of progress. I was second in free practice, and was closer to the top all day, and had pretty good speed. I had a good heat race and got a good start, but in the main, it unraveled a bit with chaos in the second turn. Davies was falling and I hit him and propped him back up. Then I started falling myself and a couple of guys ran into me. So I started from last and made it back to seventh. There were a lot of positives to take away. I was able to charge through the whole moto, so that felt good. I’m just happy to be healthy and continue to build. As long as we can stay healthy, I think we can be winning these things in no time.”

Drew Adams — Finished 8th, 250s: “Supercross Debut ✅ had a great time and couldn’t keep a smile off my face all day, the main goal was to come and learn and I think I did just that, happy we stayed safe and I’m very excited for next week. P5 heat race. P8 main event.”

Anthony Bourdon — Finished 9th, 250s: “🅰️2️⃣ —> P9 with a crash in the first lap. I had a good feeling with the bike, but an early crash on the first lap in main event made the race challenging. Huge thanks to the {BarX Yamaha] team for their hard work! ⚔️ Excited to race triples crowns next Saturday in Glendale.”

Hunter Yoder — Finished 10th, 250s: “Not my best night. Filled up the trash can 🤮 [with regurgitate] about an hour before the heat race and that put a damper on me. P10 not terrible but really need to work on my first laps to get to the spot I belong.”

Lux Turner — Finished 11th, 250s: “Started off the night with a good start in the heat race and ended up p6, I had another good start from the out side in the main and ended up getting hit by another rider causing me to fall down but I pushed my way back as far as I could. Take the positives and keep building.”

Jett Reynolds — Finished 12th, 250s: “Heat race start was cool, main event start wasn’t. Appreciate all that helps.”

TJ Albright — Finished 14th, 250s: “Vibes were high this weekend at A2! Leaving with a p-14 and tied for 12th in points going into round 4 next weekend!”

Gavin Towers — Finished 15th, 250s: “Better and better each weekend. P15 in the main. Very happy with my fight after being pretty much bed rest all week😂Ready to rest up and get ready for AZ 🌵"

Dominique Thury — Finished 16th, 250s: “It took 322 days to finally drag my butt back into the final…that felt good! When it started raining I was a bit too cautious in some sections and lost a few places. P16 is a start! Thank you to everyone who supports me, in the current situation I appreciate it more than ever - THANK YOU!”

Enzo Lopes — Finished 17th, 250s: “Living and learning.”

Dylan Walsh — Finished 18th, 250s: “I had a relatively decent day going until the main event where I got caught up in a second turn crash with a few riders, but it is what it is. Onto Arizona this weekend.”

Collin Jurin — Finished 20th, 250s: “One to remember. Ending our fun little trip on a high. Glad to finally race to my ability in one of these things and repay everyone that makes this possible. Next up for me is home race in Seattle ❤️”

Preston Masciangelo — Finished 21st, 250s: “What a surreal night… making my first ever career supercross main event and accomplishing a dream I’ve had ever since I threw a leg over a dirt bike. Such an awesome day, qualifying was so much better, just missed the main by one spot in my heat race. I was finally able to put together an lcq, and lead some laps which felt pretty dang cool. The main didn’t go my way, got tangled up on the start, and that was kinda that. Can’t wait to get back to work. Thank you to everyone who’s made this possible for me, and everyone who continues to believe in me, y’all know who you are.”

Beaumer ready to get back to work after A2 Julien Beaumer credits Haiden Deegan for being "the better man" at Anaheim 2 and is ready to get back to work with the championship lead still intact after Round 3.

