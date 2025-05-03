 Skip navigation
Top News

TYR Pro Swim Series Fort Lauderdale - Day 2
Katie Ledecky breaks 800m freestyle world record to cap historic swim meet
Syndication: Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa basketball coach Ben McCollum agrees to 6-year contract with starting pay of $3.35M
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Storm forward Katie Lou Samuelson expected to miss 2025 season with ACL tear

Top Clips

nbc_horse_oldforesterbourbonturfclassic_250503.jpg
Spirit of St Louis wills a win in the Turf Classic
nbc_horse_derbycitydistaff_250503.jpg
Kopion charges to Derby City Distaff win
nbc_horse_winnersbypostposition_250503.jpg
Kornacki shares Kentucky Derby post position data

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Anthony looks forward to joining NBA on NBC team

May 3, 2025 04:31 PM
Carmelo Anthony chats with Ahmed Fareed about his excitement to be a part of NBC Sports' NBA coverage, his inclusion in the 2025 Hall of Fame class, the NBA playoffs and more.

nbc_roto_clippersnuggetsv2_250502.jpg
01:53
Best bets for Clippers-Denver Game 7 ‘slugfest’
nbc_roto_semifinals_250502.jpg
01:51
Low expectations for Knicks vs. Celtics
nbc_roto_bte_braun_250502.jpg
01:52
Bet unders for Braun, Porter Jr. in Game 7
nbc_roto_bte_thompson_250502.jpg
01:48
HOU-GSW Game 6 props: Fade Thompson, eye Butler
nbc_roto_cavspacers_250501.jpg
01:23
Mitchell should lead Cavs-Pacers series in 3’s
nbc_roto_lacnuggets_250501.jpg
01:15
Bet Leonard’s scoring over in Nuggets vs. Clippers
nbc_roto_knicksdetroit_250501.jpg
01:32
Best bets for Knicks-Pistons, Game 6
nbc_roto_minvlal_250430.jpg
01:52
Target Randle, fade Doncic in Game 5 prop markets
nbc_roto_gswvhou_250430.jpg
01:37
Post, Eason highlight GSW-HOU Game 5 props
nbc_roto_cleind_250430.jpg
02:02
Best bets for Cavaliers vs. Pacers series
nbc_roto_denlac_250430.jpg
01:56
Clippers-Nuggets Game 6 point total feels light
nbc_roto_lacdenver_250429.jpg
01:36
Jokic will get plenty of rebound chances in Game 5
nbc_roto_magicboston_250429.jpg
01:21
Banchero under 4.5 assists among Game 5 best bets
nbc_roto_pacersbucks_250429.jpg
01:30
Eyeing Lopez, Kuzma under rebounds in Game 5
nbc_roto_cavs_250429.jpg
02:04
Cavaliers futures are ‘consistently underpriced’
nbc_roto_lakerswolves_250429.jpg
01:52
Target Timberwolves to cover in Game 5 vs. Lakers
nbc_roto_rocketsgsw_250429.jpg
01:54
HOU can succeed in Game 5 with GSW ‘on fumes’
nbc_roto_clippersnuggets_250428.jpg
02:07
Clippers to bounce back against ‘gassed’ Nuggets
nbc_roto_rocketswarriors_250428.jpg
01:53
Curry rebounds, Green points in Game 4 worth looks
nbc_roto_detnyk_250428.jpg
02:01
Take the points with Pistons in Game 5 vs. Knicks
nbc_roto_milind_250428.jpg
01:29
Expect ‘emphatic’ win for Pacers vs. Bucks
nbc_roto_clippersnuggets_250425.jpg
01:45
Clippers to take care of reeling Nuggets in Game 4
butlerstatus.jpg
02:11
Butler’s status weighing on HOU-GSW playoff series
nbc_roto_knickspistons_250425.jpg
01:29
Target the under in Pistons vs. Knicks Game 4
nbc_roto_lakerswolves_250425.jpg
01:37
Fade LeBron, Hachimura’s point totals in Game 3
nbc_roto_wolveslakers_250424.jpg
02:09
Bet on Timberwolves to beat Lakers, win series
pacersbucksgamethree.jpg
01:35
Pacers should continue to exploit Bucks defense
nbc_roto_magicceltics_250424.jpg
01:37
Magic provide betting opportunity in Game 3
nbc_roto_lacdenver_250424.jpg
01:41
Vets loom large in Nuggets-Clippers Game 3 markets
nbc_roto_thundermemphis_250424.jpg
01:15
Morant over 24.5 points among best bets for Game 3

nbc_horse_oldforesterbourbonturfclassic_250503.jpg
02:05
Spirit of St Louis wills a win in the Turf Classic
nbc_horse_derbycitydistaff_250503.jpg
01:42
Kopion charges to Derby City Distaff win
nbc_horse_winnersbypostposition_250503.jpg
01:14
Kornacki shares Kentucky Derby post position data
nbc_horse_americanturfv2_250503.jpg
01:57
Zulu Kingdom pulls away in the American Turf
nbc_horse_alixearlebraxtonberriosv2_250503.jpg
02:38
Berrios, Earle guess Derby horse name meanings
nbc_horse_brileybaffert_250503.jpg
01:35
Briley’s path to the Kentucky Derby with Kornacki
nbc_horse_churchilldownssprint_250503.jpg
03:10
Mindframe wins thrilling Churchill Downs Stakes
nbc_pl_arsartetaint_250503.jpg
02:36
Arteta: Arsenal must use ‘anger’ from loss v. PSG
nbc_horse_1stplacefinishers_250503.jpg
01:52
Kentucky Derby pace by the numbers with Kornacki
nbc_horse_twinspiresturfsprint_250503.jpg
01:18
Think Big rallies to win Twin Spires Turf Sprint
nbc_horse_dwaynelukas_250503.jpg
03:06
Lukas: ‘Probably better now than it’s ever been’
nbc_horse_baffertdiscussion_250503.jpg
02:58
Evaluating Baffert’s ‘complicated’ legacy
nbc_pl_arsbou_250503.jpg
10:16
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Bournemouth Matchweek 35
nbc_horse_gracepotterintv_250503.jpg
01:17
Potter thrilled to sing anthem at Kentucky Derby
nbc_pl_bougoal2v2_250503.jpg
03:16
Evanilson stuns Arsenal to give Cherries 2-1 lead
nbc_horse_afternoonconditions_250503.jpg
02:10
Derby sloppy track benefits closers in the field
nbc_horse_rileygreen_250503.jpg
01:11
Green: Kentucky Derby is a ‘fancier Talladega’
nbc_pl_bougoal1_250503.jpg
01:21
Huijsen heads Bournemouth level with Arsenal
nbc_horse_patdaymile_250503.jpg
01:52
Macho Music roars to Pat Day Mile win
nbc_horse_jaysonwerthintv_250503.jpg
01:00
Werth ‘nervous as hell’ for Flying Mohawk at Derby
nbc_horse_longinesdistaffturfmile_250503.jpg
01:53
Simply In Front victorious in Distaff Turf Mile
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_250503.jpg
01:30
Rice gives Arsenal 1-0 lead over Bournemouth
nbc_golf_rileyseg_250503.jpg
04:30
Riley self-reports, but eagles last to make cut
nbc_horse_knicksgostakes_250503.jpg
01:54
Liberal Arts’ outside rush wins Knicks Go Stakes
nbc_horse_mccarthy_250503.jpg
03:13
From fires to Derby, Journalism, McCarthy plow on
nbc_pl_leicestersouthhamptonv2_250503.jpg
08:10
Extended HLs: Leicester City v. Southampton MWK 35
Garcia_raw.jpg
02:41
Emotions surround Garcia’s return to the Derby
nbc_horse_allowanceracev2_250503.jpg
02:09
Goal Oriented wins Race No. 3 at Churchills Downs
nbc_pl_eveips_250503.jpg
10:07
Extended HLs: Everton v. Ipswich Town Matchweek 35
nbc_pl_hirstgoalv2_250503.jpg
01:29
Hirst heads Ipswich level at 2-2 against Everton