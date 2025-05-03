 Skip navigation
Texas NASCAR Xfinity results: Kyle Larson charges to overtime victory

  
Published May 3, 2025 05:25 PM

Kyle Larson took the lead on the restart of the second overtime and went on to win Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.

The victory is his second of the season in the Xfinity Series. Larson drove the No. 88 for JR Motorsports in place of the injured Connor Zilisch, who suffered a back injury in a last-lap crash a week ago at Talladega Superspeedway. Larson overcame a penalty for an uncontrolled tire on Lap 49 to win.

MORE: Texas results

Taylor Gray finished a career-best second. Riley Herbst placed third, followed by Austin Hill and Sam Mayer.

The 208-lap race was slowed 11 times for 62 laps by cautions. Twenty four of the 38 cars were involved in accidents, the most in a Texas Xfinity race.

Justin Allgaier was among the victims. He couldn’t avoid the slower car of Kris Wright and hit him in the rear, sending Allgaier into the wall and out of the race after leading 99 laps and winning a stage. Allgaier finished 35th.

Stage 1 winner: Justin Allgaier

Stage 2 winner: Austin Hill

Next: The series races at 4:30 p.m. ET May 24 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on the CW Network.