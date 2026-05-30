Nia Coffey scores 20 and the Lynx beat the Sky 79-58 for 4th straight road win

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: New York Yankees at Athletics
Paul Goldschmidt hits a 3-run homer and the Yankees beat the A’s 8-2 for their 5th straight win
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers beat Phillies as Justin Wrobleski strikes out 9 and Los Angeles hits 4 homers
WNBA: Los Angeles Sparks at Washington Mystics
Wheeler’s late burst, Ogwumike’s double-double help Sparks beat Mystics 92-87

Top Clips

nbc_wnba_libmerc_260529.jpg
HLs: Liberty fight off Mercury’s late rally to win
nbc_wnba_lasvwas_260529.jpg
Highlights: Sparks hang on to beat Mystics
nbc_wnba_min_chi_260529_2.jpg
HLs: Coffey leads Lynx to dominate win against Sky

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: New York Yankees at Athletics
Paul Goldschmidt hits a 3-run homer and the Yankees beat the A’s 8-2 for their 5th straight win
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers beat Phillies as Justin Wrobleski strikes out 9 and Los Angeles hits 4 homers
WNBA: Los Angeles Sparks at Washington Mystics
Wheeler’s late burst, Ogwumike’s double-double help Sparks beat Mystics 92-87

Top Clips

nbc_wnba_libmerc_260529.jpg
HLs: Liberty fight off Mercury’s late rally to win
nbc_wnba_lasvwas_260529.jpg
Highlights: Sparks hang on to beat Mystics
nbc_wnba_min_chi_260529_2.jpg
HLs: Coffey leads Lynx to dominate win against Sky

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Nia Coffey scores 20 and the Lynx beat the Sky 79-58 for 4th straight road win

  
Published May 30, 2026 12:04 AM

CHICAGO — Nia Coffey scored 20 points and made six 3-pointers, rookie Olivia Miles had 17 points, six rebounds and six assists, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Chicago Sky 79-58 on Friday night.

Coffey was 6 of 9 from behind the arc to finish with her most points since dropping 23 against Seattle on May 27, 2018. Coffey also grabbed eight rebounds.

Minnesota took over in the third quarter, outscoring the Sky 31-16 to take a 64-46 lead. Natasha Howard scored the opening six points of the third before Coffey made back-to-back 3-pointers to cap a 12-0 run for a 45-30 lead.

Miles scored eight points in the third, with six coming at the free-throw line.

Howard finished with 14 points for Minnesota (6-2), which improved to 4-0 on the road this season. Courtney Williams added 10 points, and Kayla McBride missed her first six 3-pointers and scored nine points on 3-of-13 shooting.

Kamilla Cardoso had 12 points and 13 rebounds, and Skylar Diggins also scored 12 points for Chicago (3-5), which is winless in four home games this season.

Minnesota led 33-30 at halftime despite shooting 35% from the field, including 2 of 14 from behind the arc. Chicago had just 12 points in the first quarter.

Up next

Minnesota plays at Phoenix on Monday night.

Chicago goes on the road to play Washington on Tuesday night.