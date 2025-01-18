Eli Tomac victorious in San Diego, extends winning streak to 11 consecutive years

Eli Tomac withstood intense pressure from the defending 450 Monster Energy Supercross champion to score his first feature of 2025 and extend his winning streak to 11 consecutive years. That breaks a tie with James Stewart for the longest winning streak.

"[This win] is high on the list, I’ll tell you that,” Tomac told Peacock’s Will Christien. “It has been a long time since I won one of these 20-minute Main Events here. So good to rebound from last week. That was a heartbreak there in Anaheim. I had to work for that, made a lot of passes.”

Tomac’s Supercross victory last year came in the Triple Crown format race in Glendale, Arizona. Notably, his 51st career victory in that race also broke a tie with Stewart.

Tomac will have the red plate when the series returns to Anaheim next week for the second appearance at Angel Stadium.

Lawrence closed to within half a second in the closing laps but bobbled slightly on the final circuit and finished 1.518 seconds behind.

Jett climbed to fifth in points, ten behind Tomac.

“That was awesome,” Jett told Peacock’s Jason Thomas. “He got me on the start, and I was trying so hard just to get close to him and make a pass, but he was just ripping.”

Cooper Webb took the podium’s final step to give Supercross six podium finishers in the first two rounds.

“It was just a good race, Webb said. I was able to lead a lot of laps and got a great start, much better than last week. I saw those guys coming, and they were gone, just like that.”

Fourth-place Ken Roczen and Hunter Lawrence rounded out the top five.

Chase Sexton entered San Diego with the red plate for the fourth time in his career, but in this week’s “By the Numbers” post, it was noted he has never held the Supercross red plate for consecutive weeks. That statistic remains intact. Sexton lost the plate by one point to Tomac.

Thomas asked Sexton what was going through his head as he lay on the track after his early crash: “Pretty much that I’m an idiot. I pulled the triple on the first lap and almost got landed on, and then the next turn, I just fell over. It was me not being able to go at the gate drop, honestly. That kind of lit a fire under me and after that I really feel like I rode well — honestly the best I’ve ridden in a long time.”

Click here for complete 450 Feature results

Deegan frustrated after 'embarrassing' ride in SD Haiden Deegan calls his performance in San Diego "embarrassing" despite a podium finish and is searching for answers at the start in order to return to the top of the standings.

In the 250 West division, Julien Beaumer’s meteoric rise ended with his first Supercross victory one week after he earned his first SX podium. Beaumer was virtually unchallenged in the feature after he took the top spot from the holeshot winner, Cole Davies.

“That’s the guy we see every day at the practice track,” Beaumer told Peacock’s Jason Thomas, referencing himself. “I got a good start and tried to be patient behind Davies, tried to wear him down a little bit, made my move and tried to run my own race.”

Jordon Smith followed Factory Triumph’s first podium last week in Anaheim with a second consecutive appearance on the box.

“Moving on up the ladder,” Smith told Will Christien after finishing one position better than in Anaheim 1. “We’ve got one more step to go. It was a good day. We were constantly changing stuff on the bike all day, trying to make it better.”

Haiden Deegan got another poor start before rebounding to finish third.

“Congrats to JuJu; that was a good race on him,” Deegan said from the podium. “I’m embarrassed and sorry you guys had to watch that. I got a little pumped up at the beginning and just went on from there. All I can do is work harder this week and come out swinging.”

Deegan leaves San Diego fourth in points.

Davies fell back from his holeshot position but survived an off-track excursion to finish fourth.

Ryder DiFrancesco rounded out the top five.

Gutting out two broken fingers, last week’s winner, Jo Shimoda, salvaged a decent points’ day with a seventh-place finish.

Click here for complete 250 West Feature results

Pre-Race Notes

Round 1 of the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross season had plenty of surprises and, as the series heads 100 miles south on I5, some questions will be answered. Jett should quickly rebound into winning form, but will the opening-round success of Sexton, Webb (fourth), and Tomac (fifth) carry into the second race?

In the 250 division, Deegan was disappointed when the rider many considered would be his principal rival, Levi Kitchen, switched coasts at the last minute. Shimoda emerged to fill that position, but he will need to stand on the podium again this week to be seriously considered as a title contender.

The season is early, but one 450 rider and three 250 riders are already on the injured list. Christian Craig is still recovering from off-season knee surgery but hopes to be back in time for Tampa. In 250s, Evan Ferry (Achilles), Derek Drake (illness), and Robbie Wageman (wrist) are currently off their bikes.

San Diego Features

450s

Webb gets the early lead.

Sexton tucks his front wheel on Lap 1 and falls all the way back to 21st.

Tomac didn’t get a particularly strong start, but he blows past Jett and Malcolm Stewart to climb to third.

Five minutes into the race, the top three are Webb, Roczen, and Tomac.

Sexton (14th) gets into the top 15 on Lap 7.

The top three are separated by 1.4 seconds with 11 minutes on the clock.

Jett and Hunter round out the top five.

Tomac takes second.

With ten minutes remaining, Jett gets into third.

Tomac takes the lead from teammate Webb. Jett comes along with him. This is the battle we expected last year.

Sexton is up to eighth with six minutes on the clock.

With five minutes to go, the top five are Tomac, Jett, Webb, Roczen, and Hunter.

With one minute and 30 seconds to go, Tomac gets held up in traffic, and Jett closes to within a half second. But Tomac recovers and has a 1.3-second lead when the white flag waves.

Click here for complete 450 Feature results

Jett feels bike took 'a big step' in Round 2 Jett Lawrence praises Eli Tomac after a fierce battle in San Diego and feels Honda took "a big step" putting together a podium finish after a night to forget in Anaheim.

250s

Another great start for the teenager Cole Davies.

Deegan is well back in eighth.

Davies leads Beaumer and Smith, two of last week’s podium finishers.

DiFrancesco and Coty Schock round out the top five.

Halfway through the Main, Beaumer challenges Davies.

On Lap 8, Deegan takes fifth from Schock. Beaumer takes to the top spot from Davies.

Ty Masterpool crashes while Deegan and Davies jump off track soon after. Both Yamaha riders recover with Deegan now fourth and Davies fifth,

DiFrancesco bobbles with three minutes remaining. That allows Deegan to claim the final podium position. Smith is 3.6 seconds behind Smith.

Beaumer scored his first podium last week and he follows it up with his first 250 Supercross win.

Smith gives Factory Triumph consecutive podiums with Deegan rounding out the podium.

Fourth-place Davies and DiFrancesco round out the top five.

Click here for complete 250 West Feature results

San Diego Last Chance Qualifiers

450s

Jorge Prado will have one more shot to get into the Feature.

Prado gets the holeshot as a big pileup erupts behind him, consuming last week’s LCQ winner, Fredrik Noren.

Benny Bloss is also in this LCQ after getting sent to the ground by Vince Friese in their heat.

Battling for the last transfer position, fifth-place Grant Harlan crashes, and his bike almost claims Kevin Moranz (fourth).

Prado wins the 450 LCQ, bringing Bloss, Kyle Chisholm, and Moranz with him to the Main.

Click here for complete 450 LCQ results

250s

Josh Varize takes the early lead, but the battle is tight for fourth place. With one minute on the clock, Avery Long crashes hard out of fifth and falls out of the battle. He will necessitate a red flag with the running order Varize, Dylan Walsh, Max Sanford, and Brad West.

Long was taken to a local hospital for observation but was awake and alert.

The restart will be staggered.

Varize is fast on the restart. He holds on for the victory over Walsh, West, and Nico Koch, who passed Sanford on the last lap. This is Koch’s first career start.

Click here for complete 250 West LCQ results

San Diego Heats

450s

In Heat 1, Jett gets the holeshot but Webb is on his back tire.

With one minute remaining on the clock, Jett has built a 4.3-second lead over Webb. Jason Anderson is third.

Dylan Ferrandis rebounds after missing the Feature in Anaheim. He’ll go directly into the Main with a fourth-place finish.

Malcolm Stewart also overcame last week’s heat crash and finished fifth. Stewart and Ferrandis put on a great last-lap show.

Aaron Plessinger (sixth), Justin Hill (seventh), Mitchell Oldenburg (eighth), and Colt Nichols (ninth) also advance.

Click here for complete 450 Heat 1 results

In Heat 2, Tomac picks up where he left off in A1 and wins the holeshot. Rest assured, he will respect the track this week.

Hunter was challenging for a top-five until he bobbled on Lap 2.

Sexton has settled into second with Joey Savatgy third halfway through this heat.

Prado clips a Tuff Blox midway through this heat and falls outside the top nine.

Tomac holds on for the heat win, his first since Philadelphia last year, with Sexton three seconds behind.

Roczen moved up to third to take the last podium spot.

Fourth-place Justin Barcia and Savatgy round out the top five.

Rounding out the automatic advancers at Hunter (sixth), Justin Cooper (seventh), Friese (eighth), and Shane McElrath (ninth).

Prado narrowly missed a transfer position in 10th.

Click here for complete 450 Heat 2 results

250s

As we prepare for the first 250 West heat, it was reported that Shimoda struck a pit board in qualification, and he broke two fingers. He’s in this heat.

Smith gave Factory Triumph its first podium last week. He gets to the lead early, but Garrett Marchbanks takes the position away. Marchbanks came close to winning this race last year while riding for ClubMX. This is the site of his most recent heat race win last year.

Masterpool settles into third with two minutes on the clock.

Shimoda faded to ninth but claimed two positions to get away from the bubble.

Smith charged in the closing laps, but Marchbanks held him off. Beaumer takes the last spot on the podium.

Masterpool gets his 250 West campaign off to a great start with a fourth-place finish.

Jett Reynolds rounds out the top five after getting the holeshot.

Cole Thompson (sixth), Shimoda (seventh), Hunter Yoder (eighth), and Parker Ross (ninth) also advance directly into the feature.

Click here for complete 250 West Heat 1 results

In Heat 2, Cole Davies, 17, ,proves last week’s quick starts were not a fluke. He leads early.

Holeshot winner Michael Mosiman settles into second, with Lux Turner third.

Deegan overtakes Turner on Lap 3.

On Lap 5, DiFrancesco passes Anthony Bourdon for fifth.

Deegan crashes on Lap 8, but holds onto third.

Davies wins over Mosiman and Deegan.

Fourth-place DiFrancesco and Turner round out the top five.

Bourdon (sixth), Coty Schock (seventh), Gavin Towers (eighth), and TJ Albright (ninth) also advance directly into the Main.

Click here for complete 250 West Heat 2 results

San Diego Qualification

450s

Sexton jumped to the top of the board at the end of the session by 0.085 seconds over Tomac. Both riders got loose in a corner or might been even faster.

Jett is a mere 0.002 seconds slower than Tomac with the third fastest time.

Webb improved from his sixth-fastest lap in practice to land fourth on the charts, while Stewart remained in the top five.

Spanish native Prado ends the session just outside the top five in sixth.

In Group B, Cade Clason is the first rider to find the ground. He was sixth-fastest at the time.

Click here for complete 450 Group A Qualification 1 results

Sexton and Jett swap the top spot and it’s the defending Supercross champion who takes the position over the SuperMotocross title holder. Sexton’s 51.566 was 0.069 seconds faster than Jett.

“I felt smooth,” Sexton told Race Day Live’s Haley Shanley after qualification. “I had a few mistakes, but you’re going to do that when you’re pushing the limits. With all the guys out there, you’re going to keep searching for the line to get around people.”

Tomac (51.986) slots into third.

Webb remains fast with the fourth-best lap as the ageless Roczen moves into fifth.

Click here for complete Group A Qualification 2 results

Click here for combined Qualification results

250s

Masterpool (55.863) won’t be in Group B long after making the switch from the 250 East to West division. Early in B Qualification 1, he surges to the top with a 0.791-second advantage over Talon Hawkins.

Beaumer (53.167) snatched the lead from Deegan (53.355) on the final lap by nearly 2/10ths of a second. He was also fastest in Anaheim before finishing second in the Feature.

The A1 winner, Shimoda (53.725) finished third.

Fourth-pace DiFrancesco and Smith round out the top five.

Click here for complete 250 West Group A Qualification 1 results

In Qualification 2, the rookie Davies gets a great start. He ran up front early in A1 and is one of the riders to watch in 2025.

After posting the fourth quickest time in Q2, Shimoda heads back to the paddock after favoring his hand.

Deegan (52.848) picks up the pace in Q2 and posts the fastest lap over Beaumer (53.142).

After missing most of 2024 to injury, Mosiman (53.229) rounds out the top three.

Shimoda retained fourth overall with Smith getting the holes shot in a mock start and settling into fifth.

Click here for complete 250 West Group A Qualification 2 results

Click here for combined Qualification results

San Diego Free Practice

Sexton (52.977) sets the pace early in Free Practice in the 450 division by 0.256 seconds over Jett.

Tomac (53.596) proves last week’s speed was not a fluke by posting the third-fastest time.

Fourth-place Stewart and Cooper round out the top five and want to make some noise this weekend.

In sixth, Webb missed the top five by 0.317 seconds.

Click here for complete 450, Group A practice results

Click here for all groups combined

In 250s, Deegan didn’t waste much time reasserting himself. He posted the fastest lap (54.282) in Free Practice to narrowly edged Smith by 0.01 seconds.

Beaumer surprised the field last week with his first Supercross top-five (a second,) and he is prepared to stand on the podium again after posting thethird-fastestt time.

Fourth-place DiFrancesco and Davies rounded out the top five in Group A.

Masterpool made the switch from 250 East to West to fill a slot left open by teammate Kitchen, who was too ill to ride last week in Anaheim. He was the fastest Group B rider in eighth.

Click here for complete 250 West, Group A practice results

Click here for all groups combined

More SuperMotocross News

While we wait for the evening program to begin, catch up on some of the news you may have missed:

2025 SX schedule | MX schedule | WMX Schedule

2025 Supercross tickets on sale | Pro Motocross tickets

2025 TV Schedule | Track Maps

San Diego by the Numbers

How to Watch San Diego Supercross

Ty Masterpool moves to 250 West

What riders said after Anaheim 1

Anaheim 1 450 results | 250 Results

Chase Sexton, Jo Shimoda win A1

Levi Kitchen makes race day decision to move to 250E

Ducati intends to enter 2026 SMX

SuperMotocross announces three playoff venues

Jalek Swoll injures Achilles tendon, will miss SX opener

