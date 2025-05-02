NASCAR Friday schedule at Texas Motor Speedway

Texas Motor Speedway will be busy for more than eight consecutive hours with practice, qualifying and racing for the Truck and Xfinity Series.

The Truck series will practice and qualify in the afternoon for a 167-lap race that will begin at 8 p.m. ET (FS1).

The Xfinity Series will practice and qualify for a 200-lap race Saturday.

The Cup Series garage also will open for five hours Friday for technical inspections ahead of practice and qualifying Saturday.

Texas Motor Speedway schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, May 2

Garage open



9:30 a.m. - midnight — Truck Series

12 - 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

2 - 7 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity



2:35 - 3:30 p.m. — Truck practice (No TV)

3:40 - 4:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying (No TV)

5 - 5:55 p.m. — Xfinity practice (CW App)

6:05 - 7 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (CW App)

8 p.m. — Truck race (167 laps, 250.5 miles, Stage 1 at Lap 40, Stage 2 at Lap 80; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Weather

Friday: Scattered thunderstorms in the a.m. and cloudy skies later in the day with a high of 72 degrees. Winds from the north-northeast at 10 to 15 mph and a 50% chance of rain. It’s expected to be 70 degrees with a 24% chance of rain at the start of the truck race.