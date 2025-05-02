 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Toronto Maple Leafs at Ottawa Senators
Maple Leafs advance to second round of NHL playoffs by eliminating Senators 4-2 in Game 6
Pittsburgh Pirates
Man who fell over railing at PNC Park is in critical condition. Police say it was an accident
Kentucky Derby
2025 Kentucky Derby: Expert Predictions, Video Analysis of Each Horse, and Updated Odds

Top Clips

nbc_horseracing_citizenbull_250501.jpg
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: Citizen Bull
nbc_horse_owenalmighty_250501.jpg
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: Owen Almighty
nbc_horse_soverreignty_250501.jpg
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: Sovereignty

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Toronto Maple Leafs at Ottawa Senators
Maple Leafs advance to second round of NHL playoffs by eliminating Senators 4-2 in Game 6
Pittsburgh Pirates
Man who fell over railing at PNC Park is in critical condition. Police say it was an accident
Kentucky Derby
2025 Kentucky Derby: Expert Predictions, Video Analysis of Each Horse, and Updated Odds

Top Clips

nbc_horseracing_citizenbull_250501.jpg
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: Citizen Bull
nbc_horse_owenalmighty_250501.jpg
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: Owen Almighty
nbc_horse_soverreignty_250501.jpg
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: Sovereignty

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NASCAR Friday schedule at Texas Motor Speedway

  
Published May 2, 2025 06:00 AM

Texas Motor Speedway will be busy for more than eight consecutive hours with practice, qualifying and racing for the Truck and Xfinity Series.

The Truck series will practice and qualify in the afternoon for a 167-lap race that will begin at 8 p.m. ET (FS1).

NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 - Qualifying
Connor Zilisch to sit out Texas Xfinity race after Talladega crash; Kyle Larson to drive No. 88 car
Connor Zilisch sustained lower back injuries in the last-lap Talladega crash.

The Xfinity Series will practice and qualify for a 200-lap race Saturday.

The Cup Series garage also will open for five hours Friday for technical inspections ahead of practice and qualifying Saturday.

AUTO: APR 06 NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
Good news, bad news for NASCAR teams ahead of Texas Cup weekend
Chase Elliott looks to score his first Cup points win since last year’s Texas race, while Ryan Blaney seeks to end recent struggles.

Texas Motor Speedway schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, May 2

Garage open

  • 9:30 a.m. - midnight — Truck Series
  • 12 - 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 2 - 7 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 2:35 - 3:30 p.m. — Truck practice (No TV)
  • 3:40 - 4:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying (No TV)
  • 5 - 5:55 p.m. — Xfinity practice (CW App)
  • 6:05 - 7 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (CW App)
  • 8 p.m. — Truck race (167 laps, 250.5 miles, Stage 1 at Lap 40, Stage 2 at Lap 80; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Weather

Friday: Scattered thunderstorms in the a.m. and cloudy skies later in the day with a high of 72 degrees. Winds from the north-northeast at 10 to 15 mph and a 50% chance of rain. It’s expected to be 70 degrees with a 24% chance of rain at the start of the truck race.