Vikings vs. Cowboys prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Their playoff hopes may be miniscule, but the Dallas Cowboys (6-6-1) goal for the weekend is to keep the slimmest of hopes alive when they take the field at AT&T Stadium against the Minnesota Vikings (5-8) Sunday night on NBC and Peacock.

Dallas sits 1.5 games behind Philadelphia in the NFC East. Mathematically they could still catch the Eagles, but it is highly unlikely primarily due to Philly’s remaining opponents (Raiders, Commanders x 2, Bills). Knowing that, you might think the more realistic entry point to the playoffs is as a Wild Card. Think again. Dallas currently sits tenth in the NFC, 2.5 games out of the seventh and final playoff spot. In addition to the games, the Cowboys must climb over Carolina, Detroit, and either Chicago or San Francisco to gain that final ticket to the postseason. Failure to win Sunday and even those faint hopes are extinguished.

The Vikings expect J.J. McCarthy back under center which is not necessarily good news for Minnesota. The sophomore signal-caller has been less than good thus far for the Vikings completing just 56% of his passes and throwing more interceptions (10) than touchdowns (9).

The Cowboys are hoping to have wideout CeeDee Lamb clear concussion protocol and be available Sunday night. With it looking likely Lamb will be in the lineup, this game sets up as a clash between the high-powered offense of the Cowboys (294.9yds/gm is tops in the NFL) against a stingy Minnesota defense (have allowed just 281 points this season - 105 fewer than Dallas).

Lets take a deeper dive into the numbers involved in this week’s Sunday Night clash between the Vikings and the Cowboys.

Game Details and How to Watch the Vikings vs. Cowboys live Sunday

Date: Sunday, December 14, 2025

Time: 8:20PM EST

Site: AT&T Stadium

City: Arlington, TX

Network/Streaming: NBC/Peacock

Game Odds for the Vikings at the Cowboys

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Minnesota Vikings (+220), Dallas Cowboys (-270)

Spread: Cowboys -5.5

Total: 47.5 points

This game opened at Cowboys -6.5 with the Game Total set at 47.5.

Quarterback Matchup for Minnesota at Dallas

Vikings Expected Starting QB: J.J. McCarthy

Last Game: 12/7 vs. Washington - 16-23, 163yds, 3TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 4 times, 6 carries for 19yds rushing

Season: 7GP, 102-182, 1092yds, 9TDs, 10INTs, Sacked 24 times, 29 carries for 139yds rushing

12/7 vs. Washington - 16-23, 163yds, 3TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 4 times, 6 carries for 19yds rushing 7GP, 102-182, 1092yds, 9TDs, 10INTs, Sacked 24 times, 29 carries for 139yds rushing Cowboys Expected Starting QB: Dak Prescott

Last Game: 12/4 at Detroit - 31-47, 376yds, 1TD, 2INTs, Sacked 5 times, 3 carries for 14yds rushing

Season: 13GP, 340-493, 3718yds, 27TDs, 11INTs, Sacked 22 times, 44 carries for 138yds rushing

'No chance' DAL makes playoffs without win vs. MIN Rodney Harrison, Tony Dungy and Jac Collinsworth discuss the biggest storylines ahead of Vikings vs. Cowboys on Sunday Night Football, including George Pickens' effort and J.J. McCarthy's struggles.

Vikings at Cowboys: Team Stats and Betting Trends

The Cowboys have won 17 of their last 20 games against teams with worse records

The Cowboys are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games as a favorite

The Cowboys are 7-6 ATS overall this season

The Vikings are 5-8 ATS overall this season

The UNDER has cashed in the Vikings’ last 5 games

The OVER has cashed 9 times in Dallas’ 13 games this season (9-4)

Vikings Player Injuries

S Theo Jackson (neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

DT Levi Drake Rodriguez (neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game

CB Jeff Okudah (concussion) is eligible to be activated from the IR for Sunday's game

RB Ty Chandler (knee) is eligible to be activated from the IR for Sunday's game

Cowboys Player Injuries

LT Tyley Guyton (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game

WR CeeDee Lamb (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game

DE Jadeveon Clowney (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game

CB Trevon Diggs (knee) is eligible to be activated from the IR for Sunday's game

RT Ajani Cornelius (knee) is eligible to be activated from the IR for Sunday's game

Rotoworld Best Bets

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Vikings and the Cowboys

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Minnesota Vikings at +5.5.

Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 47.5.

