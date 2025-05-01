 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kyle Okposo
Kyle Okposo joins the NHL Players’ Association months after winning the Stanley Cup and retiring
Washington Capitals
Capitals stay even-keeled to eliminate the Canadiens in 5 and win their first series since 2018
San Francisco Giants v. San Diego Padres


Rockies at Giants prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 1

Top Clips

nbc_pft_browns_250501v2.jpg
How will Browns manage crowded QB room?
nbc_pft_travis_250501.jpg
Jets QB Travis retires due to leg injury
SandersPrankPFT.jpg
How can NFL fix draft prank call problem?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kyle Okposo
Kyle Okposo joins the NHL Players’ Association months after winning the Stanley Cup and retiring
Washington Capitals
Capitals stay even-keeled to eliminate the Canadiens in 5 and win their first series since 2018
San Francisco Giants v. San Diego Padres


Rockies at Giants prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 1

Top Clips

nbc_pft_browns_250501v2.jpg
How will Browns manage crowded QB room?
nbc_pft_travis_250501.jpg
Jets QB Travis retires due to leg injury
SandersPrankPFT.jpg
How can NFL fix draft prank call problem?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Man who fell from 21-foot Clemente Wall at PNC Park during Pirates game in critical condition

  
Published May 1, 2025 10:47 AM
Pittsburgh Pirates

Apr 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Stadium security and Pittsburgh Pirates medical personnel cart a fan who fell from the stands to the field to an ambulance as the Pirates batted against the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inningat PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Charles LeClaire/Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

PITTSBURGH — A man who fell from the 21-foot-high Clemente Wall in right field at PNC Park during a game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs remained in critical condition.

Right after Andrew McCutchen hit a two-run double in the seventh inning to put the Pirates ahead 4-3, players began waving frantically for medical personnel and pointing to the man, who had fallen onto the warning track.

The fan was tended to for approximately five minutes by members of both the Pirates and Cubs training staffs as well as PNC personnel before being removed from the field on a cart.

The team issued a statement shortly after the game ended saying the man was transported to the trauma center at Allegheny General Hospital.

Pittsburgh Public Safety, which includes Pittsburgh Police and EMS, posted on X that the “incident is being treated as accidental in nature.”

Pirates manager Derek Shelton and Cubs manager Craig Counsell both alerted the umpire crew of the situation immediately after the play.

“Even though it’s 350 feet away or whatever it is, I mean the fact of how it went down and then laying motionless while the play is going on, I mean Craig saw it, I saw it. We both got out there,” Shelton said. “I think the umpires saw it because of the way it kicked. It’s extremely unfortunate. That’s an understatement.”

Players from both teams could be seen praying and McCutchen held a cross that hung from his neck while the fan was taken off the field.

“Truly hate what happened tonight,” McCutchen posted on X. “Cant help but think about that guy, his family and friends. I pray tonight for him. Let us think about his loved ones and hug our families a little tighter tonight. I hope he pulls thru. May God Bless you all. Good night.”

The game was paused for several minutes while the man was tended to but there was no official stoppage in play.

“I didn’t see anything happen, but I saw (Counsell’s) face when he came out on the field, and I could tell that it was a very scary moment,” Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson said. “All we could do was just pray for a good, strong recovery for him and his family. I have never been part of something like that before and I hope I am never part of something like that again.

“It’s a humble reminder of the gratitude we should all have to play this game. Folks obviously come out to support us, and they are a big reason why we are able to do what we do. It’s obviously tough. At a time like that, you want (the fans) to know you love them.”

Fans have died from steep falls at baseball stadiums in the past.

In 2015, Atlanta Braves season ticket holder Gregory K. Murrey flipped over guard rails from the upper deck at Turner Field. That was four years after Shannon Stone, a firefighter attending a game with his 6-year-old son, fell about 20 feet after reaching out for a foul ball tossed into the stands at the Texas Rangers’ former stadium.

Both incidents prompted scrutiny over the height of guard rails at stadiums. The Rangers raised theirs, while the Braves settled a lawsuit with Murrey’s family.

A spectator at a 2022 NFL game at Pittsburgh’s Acrisure Stadium died following a fall on an escalator.