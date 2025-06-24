Dodgers at Rockies prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 24

Its Tuesday, June 24 and the Dodgers (48-31) are in Denver to take on the Rockies (18-60).

The Dodgers have yet to announce their start for today. Germán Márquez will be on the bump for Colorado.

Los Angeles sits atop the National League West. Their lead has grown to 3.5 games over San Francisco following a stretch of seven wins in their last ten games. The Rockies are racing towards infamy with just 18 wins in their first 78 games. They sit 29.5 games behind the Dodgers. Colorado’s run differential is a jaw-dropping -202.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two in the series opener.

Game details & how to watch Dodgers at Rockies

Date: Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Time: 8:40PM EST

Site: Coors Field

City: Denver, CO

Network/Streaming: SNLA, COLR

Odds for the Dodgers at the Rockies

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Dodgers (-230), Rockies (+190)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5

Total: 11.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Dodgers at Rockies

Pitching matchup for June 24, 2025: TBD vs. Germán Márquez

Dodgers: TBD Rockies: Germán Márquez (3-8, 6.11 ERA)

Last outing: 6/18 at Washington - 5.2IP, 0ER, 6H, 2BB, 2Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Dodgers at Rockies

The Dodgers have won 7 straight games against the Rockies

4 of the Rockies’ last 5 games against National League teams have gone under the Total

Shohei Ohtani is 4-15 over his last 4 games

is 4-15 over his last 4 games Mookie Betts has 1 hit in each of his last 3 games (3-13)

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Dodgers and the Rockies

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Dodgers and the Rockies:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Colorado Rockies at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 11.0.

