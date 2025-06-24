Yankees at Reds Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 24

It’s Tuesday, June 24 and the Yankees (45-33) are in Cincinnati to take on the Reds (41-38). Carlos Rodón is slated to take the mound for New York against for Cincinnati and Chase Burns in his MLB debut.

The Reds took the opening game of the series, 6-1, as an Aaron Judge homer in the first inning was the only score for the Yankees. Elly De La Cruz had a monster day as recorded a single, triple, and homer yesterday as he was a double away from the cycle.

New York is 3-8 over the last 11 games and scored three or fewer runs in all eight losses. Cincinnati has won the past two games and six of the previous nine as these two teams trend in opposite directions.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Yankees at Reds

Date: Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: Great American Ball Park

City: Cincinnati, OH

Network/Streaming: YES, FDSNOH

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Yankees at the Reds

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Moneyline: Yankees (-162), Reds (+136)

Spread: Yankees -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Yankees at Reds

Pitching matchup for June 24, 2025: Carlos Rodón vs.

Yankees: Carlos Rodón, (9-5, 3.11 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 7 Strikeouts Reds: Chase Burns, (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Last outing: Making his 2025 season debut

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Yankees and the Reds

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Yankees and the Reds:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Yankees on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cincinnati Reds at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Yankees at Reds

The Yankees have won 14 of their 25 matchups against National League teams this season

The Yankees’ last 5 road games have stayed under the Total

The Reds have covered the Run Line in 4 straight matchups against the Yankees

New York is 9-7 on the ML when Carlos Rodon pitches this season and 4-2 in the last six starts

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: